The Social Security Administration Will Happily Change Your Gender

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 PM on October 21, 2024
Twitchy

Are you a man who feels like a woman? Are you a lady who wants to stop shaving her legs and armpits? Apparently, the Social Security Administration will allow you to change your gender and you don't have to provide any medical or legal paper work.

Welp, that is a useless form of identification now.

Americans should all identify as big chumps.

Only if Americans go out and vote. Bring a friend with you and vote for Republican and sanity.

Americans can decide if we identify as someone who owes taxes or not. 

It becomes basically useless which is what the Left wants. That allows people to steal social security numbers from others more easily. That's a huge benefit to those in the country illegally. 

They are destroying all forms of identification on purpose. 

Why not? 

Democrats don't care about law and order.

Destroying identification databases for actual American citizens and making everything dubious is intentional. 

It's a very short trip.

Knowing our government, they will send guns to the people who change their gender. Then, the FBI will act shocked when they go and harm a crowd of people and then they'll tell us 'they were on their radar'.

