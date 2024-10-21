The Social Security Administration Will Happily Change Your Gender

Are you a man who feels like a woman? Are you a lady who wants to stop shaving her legs and armpits? Apparently, the Social Security Administration will allow you to change your gender and you don't have to provide any medical or legal paper work.

Welp, that is a useless form of identification now.

That's because Social Security will either identify as was/were or as fully-funded over the next 5-10 year period https://t.co/ci28eQPV73 — Ethan Schmidt (Namer of Scandals) (@EthanSchmish) October 22, 2024

Americans should all identify as big chumps.

Not for long — G.S. Quay (@hemingquay) October 22, 2024

It won’t be in January 2025 — Stephen Richardson (@richirich1968) October 22, 2024

Only if Americans go out and vote. Bring a friend with you and vote for Republican and sanity.

I hope they don't want factual information come tax season!

Government doesn't care about reality — Jonathon Lucas (@jonathonslucas) October 22, 2024

Americans can decide if we identify as someone who owes taxes or not.

They’re working very hard on the things that matter. 🤪 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) October 22, 2024

wonder if this is why there's a sudden increase in trans people? pic.twitter.com/q4JzPqB46Q — lisamarie 🎃💀🧙🏽‍♀️ (@Lisa_from_SoCal) October 22, 2024

What is the point of even having it on the ID then if it says whatever you want it to say? — Chem Geek (@7GOATrings) October 22, 2024

It becomes basically useless which is what the Left wants. That allows people to steal social security numbers from others more easily. That's a huge benefit to those in the country illegally.

The government’s best and brightest are working around the clock to solve this critical issue. — Bob A (@ba6116) October 22, 2024

They are destroying all forms of identification on purpose.

Make it stop — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 22, 2024

Can I change my sex identification monthly? — 🇺🇸Uncle Bosie, Cannibal Entrée🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@SowellianHaggis) October 22, 2024

Why not?

This is illegal.....of course. — TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) October 22, 2024

Democrats don't care about law and order.

People do not realize how bad the ID and document policies are and the trend is them becoming worse in various states and nations. — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) October 22, 2024

Destroying identification databases for actual American citizens and making everything dubious is intentional.

This country is being driven insane. — The Revenant (@treckly) October 22, 2024

It's a very short trip.

Yes please register your mental illness with the government. — Dee Duhble (@duhble_dee) October 22, 2024

Knowing our government, they will send guns to the people who change their gender. Then, the FBI will act shocked when they go and harm a crowd of people and then they'll tell us 'they were on their radar'.