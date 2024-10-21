Loretta Lynch Warns of the Consequences of a Trump Win but You'll Never Guess What She's Doing Now

SHOTS FIRED: Trump Takes Aim at Liz Cheney, Warns Michigan Arab Americans She's...
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:50 PM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

Everything old is new again and apparently 2016 Loretta Lynch is going to play a role in this election as well. Remember, she was the Attorney General who met with Clinton on the tarmac during the 2016 race. This time, she signed a letter with other former diplomats stating Donald Trump would be a danger if he was elected again. Well, Loretta didn't just retire. She is still keeping very busy.

Obviously, it's very clear why she wouldn't want Trump to win if she is shilling for China.

One would think she would have some standards.

It certainly sounds like it is in her best interest for China to prosper and not the United States. People should keep that in mind when they consider her election endorsements.

So, basically Lynch and the people she represents have a great deal riding on the outcome of the election, particularly when it comes to their wallets. Take their advice with a grain of salt. Better yet, take their advice and throw it over your shoulder as one does with leftover salt.

Tags: CHINA DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS LORETTA LYNCH 2024 ELECTION

