Loretta Lynch Warns of the Consequences of a Trump Win but You'll Never Guess What She's Doing Now

Everything old is new again and apparently 2016 Loretta Lynch is going to play a role in this election as well. Remember, she was the Attorney General who met with Clinton on the tarmac during the 2016 race. This time, she signed a letter with other former diplomats stating Donald Trump would be a danger if he was elected again. Well, Loretta didn't just retire. She is still keeping very busy.

Amazing. Loretta Lynch — the Obama AG whom Bill Clinton tried to secretly meet with in the middle of a DOJ investigation into Hillary — is now working for China’s largest drone company.



Everyone can see Lynch’s court filing on behalf of CCP’s DJI here:https://t.co/IJpcuLXydl https://t.co/nxf52A78k1 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 21, 2024

40 former DOJ officials immediately endorsed Kamala when she became the presumptive Dem nominee this summer, warning Trump “presents a grave threat to our country.” The very first name on the letter was Loretta Lynch, who is now working on behalf of a Chinese military company. https://t.co/oq6qWupXPY pic.twitter.com/UAODln7ZiD — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 21, 2024

Obviously, it's very clear why she wouldn't want Trump to win if she is shilling for China.

Leftist Mob: This is what you support. https://t.co/2d4w1tHQMK — David Hensley (@DeltaPapaHotel) October 21, 2024

Despicable behavior from former AG Lynch.



There are a million ways for a former AG to make a million dollars.



Why does Lynch need to cash in with a company involved in human rights abuses and supplying America's foremost adversaries? https://t.co/j2v9cInvWS — Michael Lucci (@Michael7ucci) October 21, 2024

One would think she would have some standards.

Just WHO did you Think is running the country??????????????????????



Obama and his cohorts in the CIA, the DOJ and the FBI. https://t.co/NowAyb8qhV — kidstratocaster (@kidstratoc62589) October 21, 2024

Nothing to see here. Move along. 🙃 https://t.co/B6EnFQQlAL — libNot (@libNot) October 21, 2024

Simply put @JerryDunleavy, former Obama AG Loretta Lynch, who is being compensated by the Chinese drone company DJI in its lawsuit against the Pentagon, wants Kamala Harris to be President. https://t.co/8CyyduwZnF — Brian Costello (@bpcostello) October 21, 2024

It certainly sounds like it is in her best interest for China to prosper and not the United States. People should keep that in mind when they consider her election endorsements.

None dare call it treason. https://t.co/aVgWt1Af2V — Sam Alexander (@TiredOldManinAL) October 21, 2024

Oh, & the law firm — Paul Weiss — that Lynch works for & that’s filing suit on behalf of the Chinese military company DJI vs. the Pentagon? It’s a big backer of Kamala with close connections to Harris, including helping with debate prep, fundraising, etc.https://t.co/1GmPYrybNn pic.twitter.com/4z6HvcW74R — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 21, 2024

So, basically Lynch and the people she represents have a great deal riding on the outcome of the election, particularly when it comes to their wallets. Take their advice with a grain of salt. Better yet, take their advice and throw it over your shoulder as one does with leftover salt.