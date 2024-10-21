Jesse Kelly Warns Single Issue Pro-Choice Female Voters About the Future if They Don't Wake Up

Democrats seem to be counting on one voter concern to carry them to a victory over the Republicans in 2024. That issue? Abortion. Radio Host and pundit Jesse Kelly has a warning for American women ahead of November.

Communist women will burn down Western civilization for abortion without a single clue of what awaits them when Western civilization falls.



Lambs marching themselves to the slaughter. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 21, 2024

Many women seem to put aside concerns about the economy, foreign affairs, education, housing and interest rates and instead vote for Democrats simply over abortion. It's disturbing.

Could not have said it better. https://t.co/MRE1bp2WRI — Antithetically Ninotchka (@celeeandme) October 21, 2024

It's completely ridiculous that this is the reality. They care nothing about the economy, crime, or the state of this country.



They will let is all be destroyed over something they likely will never need to have done. https://t.co/eaX2uozG17 — Right Side Edge (@RightSideEdge) October 21, 2024

One would think with the availability of many forms of birth control, Plan B and exceptions for rape and health of the mother, most women would not concern themselves with this issue. The Democrats have done a great job of fear mongering.

Dems are incapable of connecting their vote to the outcome that actually occurs https://t.co/mGmosMYe7D — 🔮Patty P🔮 (@DetroitDivaPP) October 21, 2024

It’s funny. They spent a great deal of time being obsessed with being supposedly oppressed, but little did they know, that they will eventually get the oppression they seem to desire so much… https://t.co/GsfpHig1Wm — Blueblur (@Blueblur2023) October 21, 2024

Progressives have already began to identify mothers as 'birthing persons', called breast feeding 'chest feeding' and taken over women's intimate spaces and sports, and it will only get worse.

The right to kill unborn babies is such a sad hill to die on. God help us all! — Great Stockpix (Day Trader) (@Greatstockpix) October 21, 2024

The brainwashing starts through entertainment at such a young age and is so persistent. It didn't work on me but I have found myself to be the exception in this regard, perhaps as I learned about abortion accidentally at ten and was absolutely horrified. — Coleen Faith (@Shimmering777) October 21, 2024

Young women are constantly told they will only be successful if they have the ability kill their babies. It's disgusting.

The Communists know it too...



They are laughing at how easy it is to control them... — Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) October 21, 2024

When you’re a segment of people that has had an entire society built for your convenience you’re at a level of comfort where you’ve never had to think about one consequence of action, ever. — TheCowboysStink (@DeplorableKMH) October 21, 2024

Some people have to learn the hard way. — Fridge Intern (@fridgeintern) October 21, 2024

It's almost like they want Handmaid's Tale to come to life, but what they don't know is that it will come in the form of Sharia law. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) October 21, 2024

Some people will never learn.