Jesse Kelly Warns Single Issue Pro-Choice Female Voters About the Future if They Don't Wake Up

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:40 PM on October 21, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Democrats seem to be counting on one voter concern to carry them to a victory over the Republicans in 2024. That issue? Abortion. Radio Host and pundit Jesse Kelly has a warning for American women ahead of November.

Many women seem to put aside concerns about the economy, foreign affairs, education, housing and interest rates and instead vote for Democrats simply over abortion. It's disturbing.

One would think with the availability of many forms of birth control, Plan B and exceptions for rape and health of the mother, most women would not concern themselves with this issue. The Democrats have done a great job of fear mongering.

Progressives have already began to identify mothers as 'birthing persons', called breast feeding 'chest feeding' and taken over women's intimate spaces and sports, and it will only get worse.

Young women are constantly told they will only be successful if they have the ability kill their babies. It's disgusting.

Some people will never learn.

Tags: ABORTION COMMUNIST DEMOCRAT JESSE KELLY LEFTIST

