Tim Walz Continues to be the Weirdest Person in American Politics and it's NOT Close

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on October 19, 2024
Townhall Media

It's hard to make up things about Tim Walz because just by living, he does the work of the meme accounts for them. He is so weird.

Why is he like this? Just walk up the stairs and be dignified. Can you imagine world leaders watching this guy be a heartbeat away from the Presidency?

He needs to try out for the Rockettes.

Donald would never because it's goofy and weird.

He needs to be in musical theater, not running for Vice President.

Kamala needs to get him one of those toddler leashes.

He was drinking liters of water after that.

He's a clown.

He might be an example of No T.

Democrats really struggle with stairs.

He's literally Elmer Fudd.

Yikes.

He's just a person they could pick who was dumber than Kamala.

The jokes write themselves.

