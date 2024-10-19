Tim Walz Continues to be the Weirdest Person in American Politics and it's NOT Close

It's hard to make up things about Tim Walz because just by living, he does the work of the meme accounts for them. He is so weird.

Advertisement

Why is he like this? Just walk up the stairs and be dignified. Can you imagine world leaders watching this guy be a heartbeat away from the Presidency?

He's just glad to be back at 100% after he pulled his hamstring kicking so much. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 19, 2024

He needs to try out for the Rockettes.

Donald could never. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 19, 2024

Donald would never because it's goofy and weird.

He needs to be in musical theater, not running for Vice President.

What is wrong with this guy? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 19, 2024

Wow, such a manly man 😂 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) October 19, 2024

He's like a 6 year old who just busts out into a full fledged SPRINT for no reason — Jayroo (@jayroo69) October 19, 2024

Kamala needs to get him one of those toddler leashes.

Tampon Timmy pic.twitter.com/FThQxOjSVX — DONALD J. TRUMP - Press Release Commentary (@TrumpTrainX) October 19, 2024

Once on board the plan, walz be like... pic.twitter.com/OsMDHNF2h9 — Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) October 19, 2024

He was drinking liters of water after that.

He should work in a circus. — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) October 19, 2024

He's a clown.

I think he is an incredible jerk. He is also perhaps, Low T. The assistant high school football coach. Basically, an poorly behaving Al Bundy for Vice President. I would greatly prefer Al Bundy. pic.twitter.com/FLs2Bd1V4c — ProudPatriot (@sdavis68Id) October 19, 2024

He might be an example of No T.

@Tim_Walz, that shocking display was so offensive and disrespectful. Stop attacking @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/f923YNDxuC — Allister Clisham (@AllisterClisham) October 19, 2024

Democrats really struggle with stairs.

Graceful.



Like a big dumb bull in a china shop. — 🇺🇸HairForceOne🇺🇸 (@Magalicious4547) October 19, 2024

Tampon Tim is back at it again lol look at him running around being a cartoon character — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) October 19, 2024

He's literally Elmer Fudd.

He has the consistency of Gumby lol. — JasonOnBlast (@JasonOnBlast) October 19, 2024

God what a dope...🙄🤣🤣🤣🤣 — StLee (@StLeeper495) October 19, 2024

Now you can't unsee it either! 😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/a1pofvvEWC — Andre Nuta 🇺🇲 (@andre_nuta) October 19, 2024

Advertisement

Yikes.

Tim when he sees the comments pic.twitter.com/Hr4ZbfcEfO — 50 Trump (@Real50Trump) October 19, 2024

He's a caricature...of what I'm not certain. https://t.co/OzTUax1NX8 — Professor Sayi, the View From Here. (@MikeStapley4) October 19, 2024

He's just a person they could pick who was dumber than Kamala.

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 Can this be aired during NFL games, please?! https://t.co/6ebKsEz9pM — LeftistsofMN (@LeftistsofMN) October 19, 2024

He is the strangest little shire folk https://t.co/RnWdnBs2TZ — idk (@MarkSoll4) October 19, 2024

There goes Twinkle Toes Timmy - Man is that a good mobster name. https://t.co/pJ49Xqvwtw — Patriot X (@ThePatriot_X) October 19, 2024

The jokes write themselves.