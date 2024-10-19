The Left is Once Again Attempting to Indoctrinate Kids Through Your Local Public Library

Just when it seems like the indoctrination of children in schools and libraries may be under control, a new book pops up. They'll never stop trying.

This is a public service announcement that even in a supposedly conservative county the librarians are left wing activists. They have two copies in the section for 4-9 yo kids. pic.twitter.com/ODD7xASxIG — Hank Venture (@HankVenture5) October 19, 2024

Why is this necessary?

Using tax dollars to indoctrinate little kids.

Leftist are the devils missionaries, and they take their job way more seriously than western evangelicals. https://t.co/T4N83drKfl — Besieged Direct (@BesiegedD) October 19, 2024

One thing about them is they never rest.

I check it out and throw it out. Don’t care about the late fines. https://t.co/KqE88TeKFB — MiSelf (@mise1f) October 19, 2024

At least it's off the shelves for a while.

I have not met a librarian who isn’t a full blown commie in 10 years. https://t.co/GAURjRQdYm — Josh__Seattle (@Josh__Seattle) October 19, 2024

They've been far more intentional and strategic than the right has about pursuing roles where they can spread their ideology. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) October 19, 2024

They never take a day off.

Time to lay it flat on the top of the tallest bookshelf. No stumpy leftist librarian could ever find it. — Vermonster 🇺🇸 (@pnshdvermonster) October 19, 2024

The problem isn't the System. The problem is the People. — Trylateral (@jasperworms) October 19, 2024

Due to the long time the woke-disease has been festering the children's section of all libraries in the country need to have _all_ the books thrown out and start over from scratch. — segmentum (@segmentum1) October 19, 2024

No one has to know 🤨 pic.twitter.com/g9Qk8iL5S7 — BasedSasquatch (@BasedSquatch) October 19, 2024

Into the wood chipper.

I'm not saying those books should mysteriously disappear, but it's either they go or the librarians. — Bilious72 (@bilious72) October 19, 2024

Librarians are the most indoctrinated of all. They have never been outside the institutions, are overwhelming female, and have never had to work a real job in their lives. Almost 100% commie. — Pablo Dax (@FilipinoCod) October 19, 2024

A mutual of mine in the same county as me found a copy in her local library a few weeks ago. So this is probably coordinated, some sort of pro-troon propaganda distribution op. — El-ahrairah (@El_ahrairah207) October 19, 2024

It's all very coordinated. They are way more organized than the Right or their opposition.

My little cousin found "Running with Scissors" in a Little Libray outside Town Hall in our rural town. I read it in high-school and told her mom to make her put it back for pedo grooming reasons. You have to keep an eye out wherever you live. — Immunonatrale' hide&seek (@RefugeeInternet) October 19, 2024

Check them both out, then never return them — FreeSinceSeventyThree 🇺🇲🇹🇼 (@techsgtchen) October 19, 2024

Sure be a shame if they ended up in the trash — Ben in Kansas 🌾 (@BenInKansas) October 19, 2024

Take it to the bathroom and throw it in the trash. — AnthemfortheDefeated (@anthemfort9276) October 19, 2024

Not advocating this suggestion, but just sharing for the good of all our readers.