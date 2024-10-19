Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't...
The Left is Once Again Attempting to Indoctrinate Kids Through Your Local Public Library

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on October 19, 2024
Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate via AP

Just when it seems like the indoctrination of children in schools and libraries may be under control, a new book pops up. They'll never stop trying.

Why is this necessary?

Using tax dollars to indoctrinate little kids.

One thing about them is they never rest.

At least it's off the shelves for a while.

They never take a day off.

