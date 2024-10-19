Ilhan Omar Basically Writes the Ads for the Trump Campaign with her Latest Rhetoric

Ad: Successful Black Man Loses His Chance With the Ladies by Not Voting
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Trump campaign should just make this into an ad. 

What she means by the broken Supreme Court is the Left doesn't like their recent decisions. That means it's 'broken' in Ilhan's eyes.

Commies are going to commie.

When they tell you who they are, believe them. 

Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't Solve It Anytime Soon
Amy Curtis
It sure is. Vote accordingly. 

If Ilhan and their fellow Democrats have anything to say about it.

Literally.

The country, quite literally, is at stake.

Americans must vote in November to ensure Democrats remain the minority party in the House. Our country depends on it.

Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't Solve It Anytime Soon
Amy Curtis
EMBARRASSING: Pete Buttigieg Finds Thirty Michigan Voters Who Are 'Fired Up' for Kamala
Amy Curtis
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
Lizzo Tells Harris Rally What the Whole Country Will Look Like if Kamala Wins (ANOTHER Trump Ad Is Born)
Doug P.
Network News Leads Off With the 'Trump Is Exhausted' Story
Brett T.
An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks Out
justmindy

