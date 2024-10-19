Ilhan Omar Basically Writes the Ads for the Trump Campaign with her Latest Rhetoric

The Trump campaign should just make this into an ad.

We need to radically reform the broken Supreme Court. That starts with:



- Expanding the number of Justices

- A binding, enforceable code of ethics

- Imposing term limits



SCOTUS reform is on the ballot in November. 17 days left until Election Day. pic.twitter.com/GiXVugx9aD — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 19, 2024

What she means by the broken Supreme Court is the Left doesn't like their recent decisions. That means it's 'broken' in Ilhan's eyes.

This is right out of Mussolini's playbook. He replaced impartial judges ( those who followed the rule of law) with those sympathetic to fascism. He formed tribunals with judges to try his his political opponents (Merrick Garland) & threatened judges to get desired rulings (Chuck… https://t.co/MtOQHme8vY — Peter L. D. (@PeterDeGiglio) October 19, 2024

Commies are going to commie.

Which party is a fundamental danger to the US?

The ideologue party that is willing to abdicate their responsibility to defend their borders, Re-writes laws to introduce race-based policies and wants to change SCOTUS and remove rights/freedoms that are in the Constitution. https://t.co/WKSrWavb4i — Fred Kirkey (@FredKirkey1) October 19, 2024

Hey look, that court packing thing the Democrats totally are not planning to do is coming up again. Lol



Darn those people using the constitution and law against your desire for power. https://t.co/g2FnuAnjg9 — hand basket (@InAHandBa5ket) October 19, 2024

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Ilhan Omar: packing the Supreme Court “is on the ballot in November” https://t.co/jLVtMmbzMW — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 19, 2024

It sure is. Vote accordingly.

A one-party socialist democracy seems to be on the ballot. https://t.co/99XBNaH0Wj — Mike Belcher (@MikeBelcher14) October 19, 2024

If Ilhan and their fellow Democrats have anything to say about it.

People don’t realize how dangerous this is. https://t.co/q7pEwdH4CI — CommonSenseandBeerPodcast (@Commonsensebeer) October 19, 2024

They quite literally want to destroy the Constitution. https://t.co/5Ki7rp39ZP — Doot Doot Bandicoot (@snoopalupadoop) October 19, 2024

Literally.

The Supreme Court isn't broken, democrats don't like being held accountable. The legislative branch needs to start doing its job and the executive branch needs to stay in its lane. What Omar and so many democrats want is to render the Supreme Court ineffective so the Executive… https://t.co/XiXMwQvneU — Sav! (@thisissavvy1) October 19, 2024

You are a destructive force in America. https://t.co/Jea50B7e3c — Spanky Bird (@TheSpankyBird) October 19, 2024

You lazy Republicans, you know who you are, better not sit this one out. Get out and vote! https://t.co/UoGU6mEeVy — Donald J James (@JpHarrah67) October 19, 2024

The country, quite literally, is at stake.

When they tell you they want to overthrow our democracy, believe them. https://t.co/rf5Ul2pRKX — Blaise Bailey Finnegan III ♂️🇵🇸🟨 (@TPAssailant) October 19, 2024

The SCOTUS works, unlike Omar's friends in Hamas. Only job they have is as fertilizer. https://t.co/RnWImwqbRf — Lee (@LCJS) October 19, 2024

When you invite the third world to come over and tell you how your system which has worked for 250 years, is broken. https://t.co/2fBTstV2tI — Khan Krum Gaming (@KhanKrumGaming) October 19, 2024

Americans must vote in November to ensure Democrats remain the minority party in the House. Our country depends on it.