Brian Stelter Wants Americans to SHUT UP About their 'Imaginary' Crumbling Roads and Failing Schools

Brian Stelter did the equivalent of the 'Stop Being Poor' Paris Hilton meme on national television.

NEW: CNN's Brian Stelter says people need to stop complaining about crumbling roads & schools because he lives in a nice community, gets torched by Shermichael Singleton.



Stelter: "My roads are not crumbling. My schools don't suck."



Singleton: "To sit here and… pic.twitter.com/hzmD3qtPF3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2024

Yes, Brian, we are all well aware the streets and schools where you live aren't crumbling. You're not poor. That is kind of the point, sir.

Yikes this exchange.



One of the big challenges for Kamala is they prioritized benefits to wealthy (predominantly white) liberals with EV tax credits and student debt bailout.



Her new rapid response talking head walked right into it here. https://t.co/RJYRRUGlcX — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 19, 2024

The Democrats only pretend to care about the poor and working class to get their votes. Then, they enact policies that directly hurt the poor and the working class. People are waking up.

you can't dislike Stelter enough.



you really can't.



guy is a succubus. need better liberal representation on CNN@CNN https://t.co/wSOkHItA1I — Chief (@Chief_of_YOLO) October 19, 2024

There is not enough loathing for Brian Stelter.

Brian Seltzer is such an elitist prick and representative of comments I have heard over the years by leftists Dems. If it’s not in their backyard it ain’t real. @sshole. https://t.co/MBmxiHUmja — Veni Vidi Vici (@LoneWolfTwit58) October 19, 2024

Not in my backyard, personified.

Dear @CNN, you got rid of Mr Potato Head @brianstelter for a reason. He’s not relatable, he’s certainly not elective and he is really stupid. Why did you bring this clown back. https://t.co/3OSmgJxKcn — My State Is Better Than Yours (@97TexAg) October 19, 2024

This is an excellent question.

Take him to literally any enclave of working class or poor citizens in any state in the United States. At least some states give parents an option through school choice.

This is the problem with the left. The voices the people pushing have been very fortunate enough to not live like the rest of America were roads are falling apart, bridges have huge cracks all over them, trains derail more than ever, schools with out heat or AC. @ABC @CNN @CBS https://t.co/aBhmhPXYiy — ₿EAST (@1BEASTonX) October 19, 2024

It's also why people like J.D. Vance have caught on with Americans. He actually knows poverty and the struggle.

Elite leftist’s don’t think things are bad anywhere if they’re not bad for them at their ivory towers & their posh private schools. They live in protected and privileged bubbles. The only time they see anything different is when they’re on vacation & then they ignore it. https://t.co/FvYkU6ROQJ — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) October 19, 2024

Gotta love tater whitesplainng from his awesome gated community ensconced within the upper middle class suburb he lives in. https://t.co/G8OaVWc7Fv — George Eliseo (@GeorgeEliseo) October 19, 2024

The 'Potato' Stelter really just wishes the poors would stop complaining.