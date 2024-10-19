Kamala Harris Says 'We're Beating All Records' in Early Voting, Then Delivers the...
No Longer the Hope and Change Guy, Barack Obama Has Moved onto Lies...
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala...
Grinchy Gretch's Cringy Selfie Gets Seuss-ified
HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not...
WOMP WOMP: Decision Desk HQ Forecast Now Says Presidential Race a 'Coin Toss',...
CNN Reports What's Happened to Trump's Favorability Since 2016 (MORE Panic for Harris...
An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks...
WATCH: Kamala Harris Rally Speaker Brings ALL THE CRINGE During Wisconsin Rally (YIKES!)
PLEASE Just Do SCIENCE! Nature Science Journal Whines About Season Lacking Inclusiveness
Disgusting: The 'If You Like Your Plan You Can Keep It' Ex-Prez Helps...
VIP
Narrative Setting Activated! AP Reminds Us Not Everything Will Run Perfectly on Election...
LIGHT. HER. UP! Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues Doctor for Illegally Giving 'Gender...
Bill Maher Asked This Panel of Dudes for Harris Why Kamala's Losing the...

Brian Stelter Wants Americans to SHUT UP About their 'Imaginary' Crumbling Roads and Failing Schools

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:10 PM on October 19, 2024
Twitchy

Brian Stelter did the equivalent of the 'Stop Being Poor' Paris Hilton meme on national television.

Advertisement

Yes, Brian, we are all well aware the streets and schools where  you live aren't crumbling. You're not poor. That is kind of the point, sir.

The Democrats only pretend to care about the poor and working class to get their votes. Then, they enact policies that directly hurt the poor and the working class. People are waking up.

There is not enough loathing for Brian Stelter. 

Recommended

HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Not in my backyard, personified. 

This is an excellent question.

Take him to literally any enclave of working class or poor citizens in any state in the United States. At least some states give parents an option through school choice. 

It's also why people like J.D. Vance have caught on with Americans. He actually knows poverty and the struggle.

Advertisement

The 'Potato' Stelter really just wishes the poors would stop complaining.

Tags: BRIAN STELTER CNN INFRASTRUCTURE POOR SCHOOL CHOICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala
Amy Curtis
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks Out
justmindy
Kamala Harris Says 'We're Beating All Records' in Early Voting, Then Delivers the Accidental Punchline
Doug P.
Grinchy Gretch's Cringy Selfie Gets Seuss-ified
Eric V.
No Longer the Hope and Change Guy, Barack Obama Has Moved onto Lies and Manipulation
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala Amy Curtis
Advertisement