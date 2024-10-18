Harmeet K. Dhillon Asks the Question All of America Is Thinking and the Replies Are Hilarious

The Kamala campaign has not had a good week. There was the horrific Bret Baier interview, not showing up to the 'Al Smith' dinner and some bad poll numbers. As a result, Harmeet K. Dhillon had a pretty pertinent question.

Do Kamala’s campaign staff hate her? Discuss. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 18, 2024

They certainly haven't done much to help her.

I mean her own dad does, so there's a high likelihood her staffers do as well. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) October 18, 2024

It explains a lot.

They certainly have reported subpar working conditions in her office. It’s very possible. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 18, 2024

It's why she has so much staff turnover.

Judging by the fact that over 90% of them leave, pretty clearly they do and they don't yet, they will. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 18, 2024

It says a lot about her as a leader, honestly.

Absolutely. I don’t know her but I’ve worked with women like her. She comes off as arrogant. She’s insecure and unsure of her abilities so she thinks being powerful means being a b*tch.



She knows most of the world knows how she got her start and that will always be her burden… — Sherri (@SociallySherri) October 18, 2024

She face plants no matter where they send her. Has to be frustrating. — Wirra (@wirraone) October 18, 2024

Even the best staff can't make someone have a personality or charisma.

Kamala gets advice from the wrong people pic.twitter.com/9hAFLpCCdz — MAGAhombre🇺🇸 (@MAGAhombre2024) October 18, 2024

How can they not? She’s lazy, unprepared, and not very bright. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 18, 2024

Plus, she has an overinflated sense of self. It is a bad combo.

They either hate her or they are just as dumb as Kamala. Maybe both? 🤷‍♂️ — VMAC (@projection1984) October 18, 2024

Why would they be any different than the rest of us? 🤣 — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) October 18, 2024

The campaign staff that was tasked with halting the Bret Baier interview, got their workout in. 😬 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) October 18, 2024

All of that waving their arms around.

My guess is that they fear her, that attempts to dissuade or persuade her from her intended course are met with disdain, and they've given up hope on actually winning. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) October 18, 2024

She did have a 92% turnover rate as a Senator so that’s an indication.

Rumors are that the staff members aren’t getting along together because it’s a hodge podge of Obama and Biden staff

Also rumors are that she was really angry at her staff for the Al Smith dinner debacle — fixnow (@fixnow) October 18, 2024

It seems she likes to blame others when she makes poor decisions. That's a terrible trait in a leader.

How could they not? Turnover rate is crazy. pic.twitter.com/qEt26Hjkky — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) October 18, 2024

The perfect comparison.

I’m sure the one’s that stay with her do, it’s probably not out of loyalty but as a stepping stone to something better in their career.

With her campaign literally crashing and burning, it might not be something you would want to listen on your resume.

Kind of like, I designed… — Proud Weird Native Floridian🍊🍊🍊 (@happycme726) October 18, 2024

It's like rearranging chairs on a ship that's going down.