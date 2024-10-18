Tone Deaf Alert! Harris Camp Hoping Rich Lib Celebs Can Convince Blue City...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Asks the Question All of America Is Thinking and the Replies Are Hilarious

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Kamala campaign has not had a good week. There was the horrific Bret Baier interview, not showing up to the 'Al Smith' dinner and some bad poll numbers. As a result, Harmeet K. Dhillon had a pretty pertinent question. 

They certainly haven't done much to help her.

It explains a lot. 

It's why she has so much staff turnover.

It says a lot about her as a leader, honestly. 

Even the best staff can't make someone have a personality or charisma.

Plus, she has an overinflated sense of self. It is a bad combo.

All of that waving their arms around.

It seems she likes to blame others when she makes poor decisions. That's a terrible trait in a leader.

The perfect comparison.

It's like rearranging chairs on a ship that's going down.

