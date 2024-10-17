Rude! Kamala Snubs Major Catholic Charity Event and Will Send a 'Video Message' Instead

The 'Al Smith Dinner' is an important stop for Presidential candidates. In fact, they've all done it, but Kamala was set to skip it entirely.

Tonight, Kamala will become the first presidential candidate since Walter Mondale to not attend the Al Smith Dinner.



Why is she dodging it?



Because she's not funny, hates Catholics, and is too afraid of being roasted by President Trump to her face.pic.twitter.com/o8Gralg2w8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2024

That's right. Not since Mondale has someone skipped this dinner. It's a big deal. History shows how that worked out for Mondale.

Apparently, she decided she had to make some kind of showing, so now she is 'sending in a video'. Eyeroll.

Bet it's pre recorded and edited — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) October 17, 2024

Of course it will be.

Vice President Kamala Harris will send a pre-recorded video instead of attending the Al Smith charity dinner Thursday, breaking with decades of tradition, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned. Harris was slated to be the presidential candidate in decades to skip the event, which benefits Catholic charities that support children’s medical and financial needs. Now, Harris plans to “join” the Oct. 17 event by submitting a pre-recorded video.

What a nasty snub.

NARRATOR: Being on Zoom does not constitute "attending." https://t.co/MYJLfrcfIp — RBe (@RBPundit) October 17, 2024

Why even bother? The group should refuse to play her video.

Why even bother? Just seems like a slap in the face... https://t.co/EclHIY0M7Q — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 17, 2024

honestly just don’t go at this point https://t.co/mvti28f5t2 — Maha Rushie (Scott Jennings Enjoyer) (@maharushie419) October 17, 2024

She's made it clear she has no respect for the attendees. She won't even be in the same room with them.

There is no way the @NY_Arch should accept her terms. This is more obtuse than not going at all. https://t.co/wtpNKNhkHA — Erika Ahern (@ErikaAhern2) October 17, 2024

This is a way for them to claim technical difficulties and dip out if anything goes wrong https://t.co/fIZLN3PU0d — Charismatic Megafauna (@TeholBeddict_) October 17, 2024

Kamala is one big technical difficulty. Technically, she finds it difficult to talk.

She is going to Zoom into the dinner? Gosh her internals seriously have to be as bad as we all think they are. https://t.co/T8NoUKIBQi — Brittany (@bccover) October 17, 2024

She isn't even trying anymore.

Good reminder that Catholics who vote for rabid proponents of killing unborn humans are ... not in good standing. https://t.co/WeVbGG0ohI — Notabot (@Notabot1185810) October 17, 2024

Of course, she can't be caught in the same room as Catholics. Besides after last night's performance I'd be worried she'd try to pull Trump's hair out if she had to sit so near to him. . .the Archbishop Cardinal might be tempted to do an exorcism on the spot. . . https://t.co/jy4hO9GLni — Uncle Paul's Parodies (@UnclePaulParody) October 17, 2024

That's actually not a bad idea.