Rude! Kamala Snubs Major Catholic Charity Event and Will Send a 'Video Message' Instead

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Marton

The 'Al Smith Dinner' is an important stop for Presidential candidates. In fact, they've all done it, but Kamala was set to skip it entirely. 

That's right. Not since Mondale has someone skipped this dinner. It's a big deal. History shows how that worked out for Mondale.

Apparently, she decided she had to make some kind of showing, so now she is 'sending in a video'. Eyeroll.

Of course it will be.

Vice President Kamala Harris will send a pre-recorded video instead of attending the Al Smith charity dinner Thursday, breaking with decades of tradition, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

  

Harris was slated to be the presidential candidate in decades to skip the event, which benefits Catholic charities that support children’s medical and financial needs. Now, Harris plans to “join” the Oct. 17 event by submitting a pre-recorded video.

What a nasty snub.

Why even bother? The group should refuse to play her video.

She's made it clear she has no respect for the attendees. She won't even be in the same room with them. 

Kamala is one big technical difficulty. Technically, she finds it difficult to talk.

She isn't even trying anymore.

That's actually not a bad idea.

