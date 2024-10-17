HATERS! Politico Pearl Clutches Over J.D. Vance's Very Reasonable Speaking 2017 Book Tour Speaking Fees

Oh, Politico. You hypocritical little beast. Today, they are complaining about J.D. Vance requesting speaking fees and plane tickets when he was promoting his best selling novel in 2017. The book was made into a movie so it seems these speaking fees were pretty fair.

Vance requested first-class flights and speaking fees up to $40,000 on 2017 book tour https://t.co/H95HDJlrnB — POLITICO (@politico) October 17, 2024

JD Vance requested first-class flights, private cars and speaking fees as high as $40,000 from Midwestern public universities during his 2017 book tour — with one university breaking off negotiations for a campus visit in part over the fee. Vance’s requests, negotiated through a speaker’s bureau and talent agency and documented in emails obtained by a public records request and provided to POLITICO, offer a window into his meteoric rise following the release of his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," at a moment when his public comments about Donald Trump stood in stark contrast to what is today his pugilistic defense of his running mate.

No! A successful author asked for honoraria and first class travel accommodations while on tour promoting his best selling book?! I don’t believe it, this never happens — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 17, 2024

The horror!

I’d give him that just to come for dinner. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 17, 2024

Oh, Michelle Obama sought 10 times that amount and her claim to fame was who she was married to.

Lets talk about the Clinton's and Obama's now and how much they charged and made. — 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@Kim_4VOLS) October 17, 2024

They never want to talk about that.

Every day the writers and editors of Politico wake up and say to themselves “I didn’t make myself look dumb enough yesterday, today we fix that!” https://t.co/tUp5gRDvsE — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 17, 2024

They did a bang up job of it today.

Breaking: Famous Person Has an Agent https://t.co/BPsN4KOLaj — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 17, 2024

I do some public speaking, have for over a decade, that is not at all out of the ordinary for a person like Vance. https://t.co/OYsxTtsVl4 — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) October 17, 2024

It's not odd at all.

So? Also wait'll Politico finds out what the Obamas get for appearances. https://t.co/KxOvJ6dEJa — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 17, 2024

CNN documented the Clintons making $153 million in speaking fees. https://t.co/REQHqa7vQ2 — I. Noah Guy (@Decentguyusedto) October 17, 2024

lol, it costs more to get the lead singer of Iron Maiden to come talk to you than Vance was asking for https://t.co/tUp5gRDvsE pic.twitter.com/4hy8YelTs8 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 17, 2024

And he didn't even write a book.

Speaking fees "up to $40,000" are not high and were almost certainly all negotiated by his agent and/or publisher. https://t.co/Br23zklvMJ — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) October 17, 2024

They aren't ready for that smoke.