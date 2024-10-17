The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This...
Who's 'We'? Kamala Harris Delivers a Statement on the Elimination of Yayha Sinwar
UH OH! RCP Just Moved Another Swing State to Trump and the Dems...
Lincoln Project Loon Straight-Up LIES About Trump's Media Appearances and HOO BOY It...
Check Out All the Super RAD and Totally Awesome New Perks We're Offering...
Kamala Harris Has Another Tupac Moment, Lies About Prosecuting Cartel That Folded BEFORE...
Fundraising Email From Serial Knucklehead Tim Walz Contains a Telling Freudian Slip
Where's Joe Biden? Twitter Wonders Why Kamala Announced Sinwar's Death and NOT the...
Tom Elliott Has a Challenge for Dems and Media Who Pushed 'Crime Is...
Rude! Kamala Snubs Major Catholic Charity Event and Will Send a 'Video Message'...
Perpetual Government Grifter Chris Murphy DRAGGED for Saying Republicans Don't Know What R...
The End of the Kamala Campaign! Trump Soars in Betting Markets!
Ding Dong! Hamas Monster Yahya Sinwar is Dead and Twitter was FULL of...
Ancient Altars to Alter Nasty Weather? 'Journo' Suggests Human Sacrifice to Appease Hurric...

HATERS! Politico Pearl Clutches Over J.D. Vance's Very Reasonable Speaking 2017 Book Tour Speaking Fees

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Oh, Politico. You hypocritical little beast. Today, they are complaining about J.D. Vance requesting speaking fees and plane tickets when he was promoting his best selling novel in 2017. The book was made into a movie so it seems these speaking fees were pretty fair.

Advertisement

JD Vance requested first-class flights, private cars and speaking fees as high as $40,000 from Midwestern public universities during his 2017 book tour — with one university breaking off negotiations for a campus visit in part over the fee.

Vance’s requests, negotiated through a speaker’s bureau and talent agency and documented in emails obtained by a public records request and provided to POLITICO, offer a window into his meteoric rise following the release of his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," at a moment when his public comments about Donald Trump stood in stark contrast to what is today his pugilistic defense of his running mate.

The horror!

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, Michelle Obama sought 10 times that amount and her claim to fame was who she was married to.

They never want to talk about that.

They did a bang up job of it today.

It's not odd at all.

Advertisement

And he didn't even write a book.

They aren't ready for that smoke.

Tags: CLINTON HILLARY MICHELLE OBAMA POLITICO J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
Lincoln Project Loon Straight-Up LIES About Trump's Media Appearances and HOO BOY It Goes POORLY for Him
Amy Curtis
Who's 'We'? Kamala Harris Delivers a Statement on the Elimination of Yayha Sinwar
Brett T.
UH OH! RCP Just Moved Another Swing State to Trump and the Dems Are Smashing That Panic Button
Doug P.
The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This Election Interference?)
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Has Another Tupac Moment, Lies About Prosecuting Cartel That Folded BEFORE She Took Office
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING Sam J.
Advertisement