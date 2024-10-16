J.D. Vance Rolls Out an EPIC Meme Trolling Martha Raddatz and Her Heartless Gang Violence Comment

J.D. Vance just tweeted out the best troll.
October 16, 2024
This was obviously a slam toward Martha Raddatz discounting the number of apartment complexes in Aurora taken over by gangs.
Never ever EVER deleting this app. https://t.co/wDQv98FhLy— L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 16, 2024
Never deleting this app. https://t.co/CHsDEZ4eW8— Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) October 16, 2024
the MSM would like to phone a friend. https://t.co/CVXs5t2y7U— Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) October 16, 2024
They need to phone in some brain cells.
Come on now— CLynn (@CLynn0074) October 16, 2024
Zero Zero Zero
How’d she like them to
take over a handful of homes in her neighborhood? https://t.co/vW3L4Ax4CG
She lives in a fancy million dollar home. She isn't worried about poors in apartments.
Troll King https://t.co/3qc45q9iuX pic.twitter.com/aGMgZmHovV— Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 16, 2024
No one trolls like the @GOP now. It's like the democrats of the 90s. https://t.co/Fo7FMGQREq— ReOpenPa (@reopenpa) October 16, 2024
He is seriously good at this. He’s the one on the ticket I can vote for. https://t.co/TAgemxh6AL— GAgirl1967❤️🖤 Headed to the battle box in 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) October 16, 2024
"Do you hear yourself?" Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha. @JDVance with yet another winner down the line... https://t.co/43MzdCtYZX— Steve Gordon (@stevemgordon67) October 16, 2024
It's like she doesn't hear how heartless she sounded.
I need him in office https://t.co/RPYQ6HLiP8— Chris 𝕏 (@cwchris_) October 16, 2024
This wins the Internet today. https://t.co/t9iQIdTYyq— The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) October 16, 2024
She has permanent weeping face .. 🥲 https://t.co/MWVnolw4is— Mike North (@North2North) October 16, 2024
That's what all that lying and covering for bad people does to you.
A star is born https://t.co/HFXROEBG12— joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) October 16, 2024
JD can u get any better? https://t.co/t28XMNXvPX— Travis 🇺🇲 (@travis_675) October 16, 2024
It's hard to think he can, but it will be fun to watch.
I love him… in a purely platonic way 😎 https://t.co/zz66DxKqLK— Adrian 🏔️ 🏖️ (@YoAdrian1968) October 16, 2024
This is great!!!! Love this meme https://t.co/FlUwfvANK1— Anne-Margaret Bio 💙💎💎💎💎💎💙 (@IAm8LOVE) October 16, 2024
JD Vance is the Great MAGA Memelord foretold by prophecy. https://t.co/4GIbWrMdyP— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 16, 2024
😂😂 JD for the win! https://t.co/G9WVAJM0y5— Colleen the Vet (@colleenthevet) October 16, 2024
Future VP trolling ABC with a meme is some next level sht.— Tapas (@Tapas1776) October 16, 2024
It just speaks to me for some reason https://t.co/9PJ1byS6uP
What a savage! https://t.co/DiOuAq8d1V— PuertoRicanPistolero (@PRPistolero) October 16, 2024
Vote and we could have four fun years of this!
Just spitballing, but I’d guess the vast majority of voters would answer ZERO before batting an eye!— David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) October 16, 2024
That's the only correct answer.
Jd handles the media so well hahahah— aka (@akafacehots) October 16, 2024
He's a true professional.
