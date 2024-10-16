J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
J.D. Vance Rolls Out an EPIC Meme Trolling Martha Raddatz and Her Heartless Gang Violence Comment

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:40 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

J.D. Vance just tweeted out the best troll.

This was obviously a slam toward Martha Raddatz discounting the number of apartment complexes in Aurora taken over by gangs.

They need to phone in some brain cells.

She lives in a fancy million dollar home. She isn't worried about poors in apartments. 

It's like she doesn't hear how heartless she sounded. 

That's what all that lying and covering for bad people does to you.

It's hard to think he can, but it will be fun to watch.

Vote and we could have four fun years of this!

That's the only correct answer.

He's a true professional.

