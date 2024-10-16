Sunny Hostin is BIG Mad at Pundits Accurately Claiming Kamala Looked Angry During Baier Interview

Sunny Hostin has the sads after Kamala's interview with Bret Baier.

Sunny Hostin, co-host on "The View," shares her reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris' Fox News interview while on @TheBeatWithAri with @AriMelber.



"What I am very tired of is this troupe of the angry Black woman. She was not angry, she was in command of the facts," she… pic.twitter.com/jSvXoACqsx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 16, 2024

Not one person has mentioned an 'angry black woman' trope other than Sunny. She is only mentioning it to deflect from the disaster that was Kamala.

I cant laugh hard enough at this. What dopes they are. — Tommy Wu (@Tommyjeep22) October 16, 2024

Damage control is hard, huh? This woman has got y’all working triple time. — Suza (@StrutTheLine) October 16, 2024

Running defense for a very dumb candidate is very hard.

You guys are trying your hardest to make a fool to look like Jefferson! — Alone King (@KingReasonable) October 16, 2024

I don't think Trump was entirely wrong Sonny. I would have added evil though. — T (@T_Bone5050) October 16, 2024

Baier: "But you've been the person holding office."



Synapse frying. — Nathan_Hale1755 (@Nathan_Hale1755) October 16, 2024

Bret threw her off her memorized word salad. She wasn't sure what to do.

You can’t make this better, the MSNBC crowd are with you but they already were with you, other than that this is not good at all — Father of 3 (@whiter069) October 16, 2024

People have eyes and ears. They know it was bad.

Sunny has the IQ of a turnip. — Turd Nunchux (@TurdNunchux) October 16, 2024

No offense to turnips.

Obviously her strategy was to talk as much as possible which had zero substance to limit Bret’s questions. — JuiceRocker (@rocker_juice) October 16, 2024

She basically has mini speeches memorized in response to questions and she can't stop until she says the whole speech.

How did Kamala do on her Bret Baier Fox interview tonight? Let me keep it simple, Kamala Harris appeared highly stressed and downright angry. The interview was definitely a fail and nobody learned anything more about her. She tried to redirect people to her website when asked… pic.twitter.com/KUhpPjSyFA — Aaron Pratt 🏴‍☠️ (@prattaaron) October 16, 2024

She looked angry and had no idea what she was talking about. — Eric (@indminded135) October 16, 2024

When confronted with the question of the death and gang rape of Jocelyn Nungaray she wouldn't take responsibility for letting the two illegal aliens in. She said she felt terrible for the family. What an evil person. She had no remorse! — 2KnucklesDeep (@2KnucklesDeeep) October 16, 2024

That was the low point of the whole interview. Her apology was 'yes, but'.

What we expect from our President, he/she must be able to withstand tough fair questions and answer the questions without scripted talking points. — bsharif (@beasharif) October 16, 2024

Kamala can't even manage that very low bar.

Brett just said her team called off the interview and didn't let him finish it. WOW. She needs to resign in disgrace @VP — Patricia (@piermasters2003) October 16, 2024

what facts? The whole interview she blamed Donald Trump. We see that in her ads we wanted to know what she was going to do for the country. The problem with this VP she’s been in Office 3 1/2 years and she refused to answer any questions from Brett. — Christie (@Christi89312677) October 16, 2024

All that 'JOY' her campaign talks about flew right out the window.