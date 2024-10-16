J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
Sunny Hostin is BIG Mad at Pundits Accurately Claiming Kamala Looked Angry During Baier Interview

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:10 PM on October 16, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Sunny Hostin has the sads after Kamala's interview with Bret Baier.

Not one person has mentioned an 'angry black woman' trope other than Sunny. She is only mentioning it to deflect from the disaster that was Kamala.

Running defense for a very dumb candidate is very hard.

Bret threw her off her memorized word salad. She wasn't sure what to do.

People have eyes and ears. They know it was bad.

No offense to turnips.

Tags: BRET BAIER KAMALA HARRIS MSNBC SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

