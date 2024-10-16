The Associated Press Called Out for Differences in Coverage of Trump and Biden's Age

J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:40 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The Associated Press frequently covers Republicans and Democrats in much different fashion, but sometimes the examples are just so right in your face they are hard to ignore.

When speaking of Joe Biden's age, his 'experience' is seen as a plus. On the other hand, Trump's age is indicative of problems with his physical and mental well being.

Shhhhhh ... don't tell. 

They've done a bang up job of it.

A whole dumpster fire.

Fealty to the progressive cause is all the matters.

Of course! For Biden, age is a 'superpower'. For Trump, he is falling apart and needs to be in a nursing home or something.This won't be the first or last example of the Media's massive bias before election day.

The viewers in the public have a long memory even if Joe Biden does not.

