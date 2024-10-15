Twitter Shares First Reactions When an Email Signature Contains 'Pronouns' and the Replies Are Epic

A freelance journalist for various publications (most of them are pretty independent in thought or at least attempt to cover a variety of viewpoints) asked a question of her followers and the responses were quite enlightening.

When someone sends you an email and they have pronouns in their signature, what does it make you think? — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) October 14, 2024

It's an immediate 'ick' for sane people.

The mental gymnastics that will be required to communicate with anyone in the pronoun posse are more than I'm willing to give. You aren't mentally fit/stable enough to handle a conversation with me. https://t.co/dmmxrNapF3 — RaisingWolvesNotSheep (@RedBankChiro) October 15, 2024

Absolutely! Dealing with this person will be a nightmare and no thank you.

We opened a London office recently, they all have pronouns in their emails. The original Glasgow team doesn’t. It’s very telling. https://t.co/E0Vmxy9tqi — Harry Contra Mundum (@paget_old) October 15, 2024

It's interesting to see which countries it has taken a hold in and which are still resisting.

If we're being totally honest.

That they don’t think for themselves. https://t.co/ORVDrCdBFI — Ahrani (@AhraniLogan) October 15, 2024

How can you have a conversation with someone who thinks circles are really squares and the sun is a big lightbulb in the sky? https://t.co/pEWtGtO0W6 — JBLS (@csd9byptmr) October 15, 2024

Why even bother? It's like trying to reason with a drunk person.

Delete it preferably without reading it. https://t.co/yCOOVc8m84 — John Gatehouse (@Jaygate) October 15, 2024

Then, sanitize your computer.

I’m dealing with either a self-righteous moron or a coward. https://t.co/rPFiKzEyvQ — Niko Kitsakis (@nubero) October 15, 2024

Probably both.

That they're a weak minded fool and probably very stupid. https://t.co/mLYdrpGDXY — Ivy Rose ♀️ (@ivyrosefem) October 14, 2024

Either that they are a true believer or they are bowing to the gender ideology indoctrination at work without thinking https://t.co/woZ296MXL2 — Janeno6 (@Janeno611) October 15, 2024

And not the yummy kind of Spam.

Their real pronouns are thick/moron... https://t.co/bGkME6aqZ7 — Dick Head who loves Jeremy Corbyn - parody (@DickFbpe) October 15, 2024

It’s a sign of social signaling. https://t.co/F6Pz8Qojvd — Problem Tomatoes 🍅 (@ProblemTomatoes) October 15, 2024

They likely think they are morally better than others.

I think I'm grateful they're not my colleague. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 14, 2024

Performative virtue signalling. Vacuous. Judgmental. Easily offended. Malignant actor. — Marcella (@EhmGeeSocial) October 14, 2024

That they're easily manipulated and don't think for themselves and/or minimally won't stand up for what's right — Mean Green Mother (@Mean_Grn_Mother) October 14, 2024

they've been misled. — Ericka Andersen | Writer (@ErickaAndersen) October 15, 2024

They are easily manipulated.

I've had it happen at work on occasion. Honestly, when I see that, I think less of them. I don't believe them to be a serious person. That has no place in a business environment. — ChargedUp2749 (@ChargedUp2749) October 15, 2024

Hopefully, businesses are taking note.