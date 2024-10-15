Twitter Shares First Reactions When an Email Signature Contains 'Pronouns' and the Replies Are Epic

BAHAHAHAHA! Twitter Reacts to Rumors That Kamala Harris Might Appear on Joe Rogan's...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on October 15, 2024
AngieArtist

A freelance journalist for various publications (most of them are pretty independent in thought or at least attempt to cover a variety of viewpoints) asked a question of her followers and the responses were quite enlightening. 

It's an immediate 'ick' for sane people.

Absolutely! Dealing with this person will be a nightmare and no thank you. 

It's interesting to see which countries it has taken a hold in and which are still resisting. 

If we're being totally honest.

And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Why even bother? It's like trying to reason with a drunk person.

Then, sanitize your computer.

Probably both.

And not the yummy kind of Spam.

They likely think they are morally better than others.

They are easily manipulated.

Hopefully, businesses are taking note.

Tags: EMAIL PRONOUNS WORK LGBTQ

