Georgetown University Posts Tweet Honoring Former Student Killed While Stabbing a Police Officer

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on October 15, 2024
Connecticut State Police via AP

Sydney Wilson stabbed a police officer and was shot before she could kill him. Instead of honoring the police officer who could have easily lost his life, Georgetown University posted a tweet recognizing the 'sad' loss of their former student. What in the world?

Maybe they should post a retraction.

The officer was a hero.

Community Notes is undefeated.

Maybe they should praise the first responder instead.

That's the real story.

Now, he has to live with the thought of that the rest of his life. It's a real shame.

Maybe they should share that picture.

The lesson here is never stab a cop or even threaten one with a knife.

Tags: DEMOCRAT POLICE OFFICER TRANSGENDER VIOLENCE GEORGETOWN

