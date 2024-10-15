Kamala's Husband Offers a Really Strange Glimpse into Their Very Weird Marriage

Kamala should tell her husband not every story needs to be told. She is just as bad at determining what to say, so maybe she can't offer any advice.
NEW: Doug Emhoff says his wife Kamala cussed at him and told him to "get to work" when Joe Biden dropped out of the race because he was in a spin class.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2024
Emhoff says his wife, who once forced staff to refer to her as 'The General,' was fuming when he missed her call.
"I just ran… pic.twitter.com/dkQEBNCwnx
So, the two of them weren't in the same state. Doug was at a cycling class with his friends and then having brunch and all this time his phone was in the car. Most wives wouldn't buy this story.
Amazing that the most emasculated man on the planet also has a history of slugging his girlfriend and knocking up the nanny. https://t.co/RN1woM34y3— Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) October 15, 2024
Karma, apparently.
Who among us has not been angrily bitched out by our girlboss wives because we were busy in "spin class?" https://t.co/3ozNQjhM4K— BowTied Hypnotist | Brain-Hacking (@BowTiedTrance) October 15, 2024
Most straight men haven't, to be honest.
Egads.— Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 15, 2024
What a messed up marriage this is. https://t.co/uOtE5hNfrQ
This just might be one of those marriages of convenience.
The literal definition of a beta https://t.co/t3gb2iKNlO— Connor Brooks (@C_Brooks__) October 15, 2024
He's so beta he should be blue with a flowy tail swimming in a glass bowl after you won him at the fair.
If I was a man you could not waterboard this story out of me— Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 15, 2024
If he is telling this watered-down version publicly, I can't imagine how it actually went.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2024
He's lucky Kamala couldn't reach through the phone.
Doug,— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 15, 2024
I'd ask you to turn in your man card,
but I'm pretty sure Kamala has it locked up in a safe with your balls.
Kamala campaign: "We need to appeal to men."— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2024
Doug: "So I was in spin class in LA and then I ran to the car and got b*tched out by my wife who told me to get to work."
Oof.
That's so alpha, Doug.
I see the campaign outreach to men is really picking up steam— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2024
This is what modern masculinity looks like, according to a female at MSNBC.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2024
If this is modern masculinity, civilization is in big trouble.
Doug Emhoff confirming why 93% of Kamala Harris staff left her. She’s an unhinged lunatic.— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 15, 2024
Are we supposed to just forget that he impregnated the nanny and supposedly caused her to miscarriage. Also has been accused by several women for misogynistic treatment. pic.twitter.com/hFlUrFHhkO— Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) October 15, 2024
No, we will not forget.
So we now know who wears the so called pants in this relationship. Not that there was ever any doubt.— Barbara P (@barbarapagem) October 15, 2024
This will definitely help with the male vote. https://t.co/ycE1MK7ijb— Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 15, 2024
Heh! Don't count on it.
