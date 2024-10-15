Kamala's Husband Offers a Really Strange Glimpse into Their Very Weird Marriage

'You Have Lost Your Damn Mind' - Harris Campaign's Desperate Play for Black...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Droke

Kamala should tell her husband not every story needs to be told. She is just as bad at determining what to say, so maybe she can't offer any advice.

So, the two of them weren't in the same state. Doug was at a cycling class with his friends and then having brunch and all this time his phone was in the car. Most wives wouldn't buy this story.

Karma, apparently.

Most straight men haven't, to be honest.

This just might be one of those marriages of convenience. 

He's so beta he should be blue with a flowy tail swimming in a glass bowl after you won him at the fair. 

He's lucky Kamala couldn't reach through the phone.

That's so alpha, Doug.

If this is modern masculinity, civilization is in big trouble. 

No, we will not forget.

Heh! Don't count on it.

