Truly Disgusting Quincy Institute Fellow Says Israel Had it Coming On October 7th

This is revolting. US Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, a fellow at the Quincy Institute, believes Hamas had every right to attack Israel and her people last October.

US Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson: as a brutalised, occupied people, the Palestinians "had every right to do what they did on October 7". The right to resist is well recognised by international law. pic.twitter.com/O121ShnQSd — tim anderson (@timand2037) October 4, 2024

I just found & watched the original video (from this March) & this clip is not taken out of context — Lawrence Wilkerson, a fellow at the Quincy Institute (@QuincyInst), believes Hamas was justified in its brutal & depraved terror attacks on October 7th.https://t.co/9naCaOb2Hi https://t.co/ZFbcpbvC7K — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 5, 2024

So, he's an awful person.

Colin Powell's former chief of staff. https://t.co/WwJncsTZAw — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 5, 2024

That explains a lot.

Not the least bit surprising from that bunch. https://t.co/IEFiakgiyn — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) October 5, 2024

John Quincy Adams would be ashamed that his legacy is being so heartily abused. The guy wrote the Monroe Doctrine, for God's sake! He wasn't an isolationist & he certainly would have abhorred Islamic terrorism. https://t.co/kVlCkAO6bU — Mike Coté 👻🎃👻🎃 (@ratlpolicy) October 5, 2024

Apparently, they have a reputation.

Whatever noble intentions lay behind the forming of the Quincy Institute, it has clearly become a caricature. @ratlpolicy https://t.co/P2zNZIONd7 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) October 5, 2024

George Soros funds the Quincy Institute https://t.co/AF5D44g3Zk — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 5, 2024

If there is a horrible think tank saying horrible things, it's generally funded by Soros.

Hamas put babies in ovens. “Justified” says this former U.S. Colonel: https://t.co/JOKgafmRQ6 — Mike M. (@MMike403) October 5, 2024

The nerve of this guy to 'both sides' this.

The problem is, they should have been resisting against the terrorists who have ruled them for decades — Michele Matesi (@LaudateJC) October 5, 2024

The people of Gaza are mad at the wrong people. They should be mad at Hamas, not Israel.

The entire org seems to exist just to blame blame everyone but the actual bad guys. — Russ Read (@RussCanRead) October 5, 2024

Let's not forget that Wilkerson was a trusted pal of Colin Powell and Dick Armitage. — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) October 5, 2024

Wilkerson has been an unhinged anti Semite for more than 20 years. A close friend of Colin Powell. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) October 5, 2024

He’s garbage. I hope he rots in hell with the terrorists — anne finch (@thatdamnanne) October 5, 2024

Why doesn't he go live with all his buddies in Hamas instead of polluting America with his noxious opinions?

It is of paramount important to resist music festivals, obviously — quodscripsi is doing grand, how about you? (@thoughtsofquod) October 5, 2024

Clearly those innocent young people are responsible for all the grievances of Hamas and deserved to die. What an idiot.