Truly Disgusting Quincy Institute Fellow Says Israel Had it Coming On October 7th

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

This is revolting. US Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, a fellow at the Quincy Institute, believes Hamas had every right to attack Israel and her people last October.

So, he's an awful person.

That explains a lot.

Apparently, they have a reputation. 

The nerve of this guy to 'both sides' this.

The people of Gaza are mad at the wrong people. They should be mad at Hamas, not Israel.

Why doesn't he go live with all his buddies in Hamas instead of polluting America with his noxious opinions?

Clearly those innocent young people are responsible for all the grievances of Hamas and deserved to die. What an idiot.

Tags: COLIN POWELL GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

