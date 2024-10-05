Diabolical! As More Details of Israel's Pager Attack Emerge, Tweeps are Impressed by the Planning

More information is being released on that awesome 'blowing terrorists up with their own pagers' plot and it is epic.
Yashar Ali
The Washington Post is out with new reporting on how the Mossad got those pagers into the hands of Hezbollah.
Hezbollah operatives were enticed by the bulky, rugged pagers that were pitched to them because they felt they could survive battlefield conditions.

It's so brilliant. Making it necessary to push two buttons to ensure it was in the hand of the terrorist is galaxy brain thinking. The terrorists messed with the wrong people.
Israel took over Hezbollah's supply chain for walkie talkies back in 2015 and intercepted their comms for years.
Then in 2023, they offered to sell them the booby-trapped pagers. Hezbollah indirectly paid Israel for the devices that would take out so many of their operatives.
This is why it is never wise to start a war with someone smarter than you.
This piece is amazing journalism. It'll be a movie one day.
It should be. It's better than any 'James Bond' plot fiction writers could devise.
"The bomb component was so carefully hidden as to be virtually undetectable, even if the device was taken apart, the officials said. Israeli officials believe that Hezbollah did disassemble some of the pagers and may have even X-rayed them."
"Hezbollah would end up indirectly paying the Israelis for the tiny bombs that would kill or wound many of its operatives."
That's the best part. The terrorists paid for the devices of their own death and injury. It's a thing of beauty.
Astounding. Absolutely James Bond level stuff
Probably one of the greatest intelligence operations in the history of human warfare
This is epic. Every detail gets better.
It's really fascinating.
Seems pretty brilliant and precise to me.
Let's be glad America and Israel are dear friends and allies.
“you don’t outgun nazis, you outsmart them”— x marks my comment (@marks_comment) October 5, 2024

America may be the greatest nation on Earth, but Israel is probably the coolest.
The once-in-a-lifetime time to destroy Hezbollah is now: "The Mossad…got walkie talkies in the hands of Hezbollah back in 2015. The walkie talkies contained an XL battery & also gave the ability of Mossad to eavesdrop on ALL Hezbollah communications, which it did for 9 years."
Let's hope they complete the mission.
