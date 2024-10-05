Diabolical! As More Details of Israel's Pager Attack Emerge, Tweeps are Impressed by the Planning

Aaron Rupar Butt-Hurt That Elon Musk Is Speaking at Trump's Butler Rally
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 PM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

More information is being released on that awesome 'blowing terrorists up with their own pagers' plot and it is epic.

It's so brilliant. Making it necessary to push two buttons to ensure it was in the hand of the terrorist is galaxy brain thinking. The terrorists messed with the wrong people.

This is why it is never wise to start a war with someone smarter than you.

It should be. It's better than any 'James Bond' plot fiction writers could devise.

Grateful Calvin
That's the best part. The terrorists paid for the devices of their own death and injury. It's a thing of beauty.

It's really fascinating.

Let's be glad America and Israel are dear friends and allies.

Let's hope they complete the mission.

Tags: HEZBOLLAH ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT NETANYAHU WAR

Grateful Calvin
justmindy
Brett T.
justmindy
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin

