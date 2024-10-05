Rabid Leftist Napoleon Dynamite Look-Alike with a Newsletter is Big MAD Elon Attended a Trump Rally

LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The rabid leftist goofballs who believe in things like abolishing rent and forgiving all student loans, are BIG mad Elon Musk is at the Donald Trump rally today.

Apparently, Joshua Hill has a 'newsletter' filled with all his utopian fantasies of communism that just hasn't been done right before or something. He's well followed by other ignorant socialists, so he has that going for him.

Bingo!

Vote for Pedro!

Just point and laugh.

LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages
Grateful Calvin
Not even a tiny bit.

He's a beautiful little butterfly.

His Mommy probably makes him.

They are so mad one really rich dude isn't on their side.

Leftists want their dystopian world from Covid times back so bad.

Between that and providing Starlink to people displaced by Helene, Elon deserves the respect of all Americans.

Petty and so mad.

Oh, he most definitely is.

