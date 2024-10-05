Rabid Leftist Napoleon Dynamite Look-Alike with a Newsletter is Big MAD Elon Attended a Trump Rally

The rabid leftist goofballs who believe in things like abolishing rent and forgiving all student loans, are BIG mad Elon Musk is at the Donald Trump rally today.
Elon Musk is at a Trump rally right now wearing a MAGA hat and looking like a dumbass. pic.twitter.com/NnQ8peKZ9X— Read Abolish Rent (@JoshuaPHilll) October 5, 2024
Apparently, Joshua Hill has a 'newsletter' filled with all his utopian fantasies of communism that just hasn't been done right before or something. He's well followed by other ignorant socialists, so he has that going for him.
You are wearing a mask in your profile picture and have pronouns in your bio. https://t.co/A3MKqn51Ts— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 5, 2024
glass houses or something https://t.co/B8F46sH1qD pic.twitter.com/7CwTzChMkU— T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) October 5, 2024
Bingo!
Hey I think he looks cool. Loved you in Napoleon Dynamite by the way. Give my best to Uncle Rico. https://t.co/MoUrvyDomI pic.twitter.com/pfExaMjPgz— Mark Gustav (@MarcusGustavus) October 5, 2024
Vote for Pedro!
Imagine being this petty and filled with resentment 😂 https://t.co/eOFwVpWDuA— captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) October 5, 2024
Just point and laugh.
Zero self awareness. https://t.co/IkQEcu9bKR pic.twitter.com/9vfF92bf0L— Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 5, 2024
Not even a tiny bit.
Do the chickens have large talons? https://t.co/gSwV26KE0d pic.twitter.com/HqBudrYtPl— Dwight Mannsburden (@DwightMansburdn) October 5, 2024
The mask https://t.co/b1NGn7KJhp pic.twitter.com/y6HV8pV4WC— TC (@Dawgfan) October 5, 2024
He's a beautiful little butterfly.
Says the dumbass still wearing that dumbass mask. https://t.co/nRQJw11mWZ— Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) October 5, 2024
His Mommy probably makes him.
This guy says Elon looks like a dumbass.. pic.twitter.com/pXsufu19Zx— Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) October 6, 2024
Cope and seethe. pic.twitter.com/ybGfyyOFjd— βόρειος βαρύς (@BorealBaron) October 5, 2024
They are so mad one really rich dude isn't on their side.
You mad? He knows how to pick the winning side.— TheCriticalArchitect (@crit_architect) October 5, 2024
Calm down, ma'am.— Floridian Sasquatch Fan (@apeyskunk) October 5, 2024
Um. It’s 2024 pic.twitter.com/SHOVTd8AW0— GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) October 6, 2024
Leftists want their dystopian world from Covid times back so bad.
Elon just rescued two astronauts that were stranded on the ISS.— I will not eat zee bugz (@BFrankzetta) October 5, 2024
What have you acomplished?
Between that and providing Starlink to people displaced by Helene, Elon deserves the respect of all Americans.
Oh damn! You're Napoleon Dynamite. You're voting for Pedro.— MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) October 6, 2024
Lol you're petty— Andrew (@therealAAndrew) October 5, 2024
Petty and so mad.
That's a stone I'd recommend not throwing, 103lb Masked Orphan Annie.— AmpuTe𝕏an (@AmpuTexan) October 5, 2024
The problem is, he is smarter than anyone you have ever talked to in your entire life. Maybe you are the DA here?— Dixon Mathis (@dIx0n_MaThIs) October 6, 2024
Oh, he most definitely is.
