Diabolical! As More Details of Israel's Pager Attack Emerge, Tweeps are Impressed by...
Aaron Rupar Butt-Hurt That Elon Musk Is Speaking at Trump's Butler Rally
President Kamala Harris Will Never Tell You What Car You Have to Drive
Rabid Leftist Napoleon Dynamite Look-Alike with a Newsletter is Big MAD Elon Attended...
LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line...
Truly Disgusting Quincy Institute Fellow Says Israel Had it Coming On October 7th
Sen. Chuck Schumer: The Only Way America Has a Bright Future Is to...
CNN's Fact-Checker Posts His Guide to Election Denialists Running for Office
There's Always a Tweet: Atlantic Writer Steps on a MASSIVE Rake Trying to...
Stevie Nicks Releases Pro-Abortion Single
Mexico’s President Demands Apology from Spain for Colonizing Aztecs
Politico: Democrats Fear Kamala Harris Is Playing It Too Safe
WATCH: Kamala 'I'm Not Joe Biden' Harris vs. Joe 'VP and I Are...
Oh, Honey. Honey, NO! Maria Shriver Gets Obliterated for Telling Women 'This Is...

Tone Deaf Biden Comms. Director Advises People to Pick Up Shovels, But It's Not to Help Storm Victims

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

The current Communications Director for the Biden White House seems to be vague tweeting at people and isn't happy.

Advertisement

Is this Dems in disarray?

The honeymoon is over, Kamala's numbers aren't improving, the Biden Administration is doing a terrible job handling storm relief and Kamala's husband is accused of slapping his ex. There isn't much good news to share.

It's such a desperate smell.

Let's hope so.

Sorry about that confusion.

Recommended

LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Just don't let the women talk to another man because that apparently makes Dougie really mad. Allegedly.

Smart lady!

They are only concerned with keeping power. That is all.

Americans are sick of being broke while our tax dollars are used for everything other than helping our citizens.

Advertisement

His only job is helping Democrats keep power. He doesn't care about actual voters.

Surely appearing on a raunchy podcast will save Kamala.

That's a fair question.

Truer words have not been spoken.

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRAT HURRICANE KAMALA HARRIS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages
Grateful Calvin
Diabolical! As More Details of Israel's Pager Attack Emerge, Tweeps are Impressed by the Planning
justmindy
Aaron Rupar Butt-Hurt That Elon Musk Is Speaking at Trump's Butler Rally
Brett T.
Rabid Leftist Napoleon Dynamite Look-Alike with a Newsletter is Big MAD Elon Attended a Trump Rally
justmindy
There's Always a Tweet: Atlantic Writer Steps on a MASSIVE Rake Trying to Mock Katie Pavlich
Grateful Calvin
Oh, Honey. Honey, NO! Maria Shriver Gets Obliterated for Telling Women 'This Is How It's Done'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages Grateful Calvin
Advertisement