Tone Deaf Biden Comms. Director Advises People to Pick Up Shovels, But It's Not to Help Storm Victims

The current Communications Director for the Biden White House seems to be vague tweeting at people and isn't happy.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you’re complaining from the sidelines about the campaign and not picking up a shovel and helping, you aren’t doing it right. A month to go, everything on the line … — Ben LaBolt (@BenLaBolt) October 5, 2024

Is this Dems in disarray?

They’re in panic mode. With headlines like these, who needs a shovel. 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/BWNmOI8a8P pic.twitter.com/Xv98N7fa9g — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) October 5, 2024

The honeymoon is over, Kamala's numbers aren't improving, the Biden Administration is doing a terrible job handling storm relief and Kamala's husband is accused of slapping his ex. There isn't much good news to share.

I love the smell of Democrat panic in the morning. https://t.co/RhqPgfbM7W — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) October 5, 2024

It's such a desperate smell.

Interesting tweet from the current White House Comms Director.



Trouble in paradise? https://t.co/TnBSTVcQmU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2024

Let's hope so.

For a second I thought this was about helping people, but then I realized it was about communism. https://t.co/NlYzZ5xwJP — HolzXI (@holz_xi) October 5, 2024

Sorry about that confusion.

This is Biden Harris @VP communications director... do you think the shovel comment with so many being buried in mud right now, was an accident? We don’t hate this administration enough. https://t.co/5GXaUsGVUf — Wanda Collins (@CollinsWan41939) October 5, 2024

Get Doug Emhoff out there to give a beat down to those whining women. — Charles Denman (@ccdenman3) October 5, 2024

Just don't let the women talk to another man because that apparently makes Dougie really mad. Allegedly.

I'm voting for Trump are you 🙋🏽‍♀️ — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) October 5, 2024

Smart lady!

Anybody seen posts from the sharing, caring left regarding GA, TN, and NC in the past 5 days? Any Democrats posting about their efforts to help these people? Any of these kind, loving humanists opining over the plight of these poor people? Any on the ground helping? Any? — Dave Diamond. Fan of logic, hysteria begone! (@DaveDia98622441) October 5, 2024

They are only concerned with keeping power. That is all.

Americans are sick of being broke while our tax dollars are used for everything other than helping our citizens.

Wow… it’s real cute. How you talk about a shovel when we could use a lot of those people using those shovels to dig people out in the mountains. But that’s not your concern is it? — Wanda Collins (@CollinsWan41939) October 5, 2024

His only job is helping Democrats keep power. He doesn't care about actual voters.

Call Her Daddy will save the day 😂 — Buckeye B (@BuckeyeeeB) October 5, 2024

Surely appearing on a raunchy podcast will save Kamala.

Can leftist men physically pick up shovels? — Homer Crabtree, Jr. (@ho39546_jr) October 5, 2024

That's a fair question.

Yes. Pick up those shovels. Dig the hole deeper. Ain't a hole big enough to cover the stench in this country left by the current administration and the Harris campaign. pic.twitter.com/opxfK3WAGb — Velcra (@Velcra1959) October 5, 2024

Truer words have not been spoken.