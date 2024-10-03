Insufferable 'Politico' Labels the Many Lies of Tim Walz as Simply Misspeaking

People in the South call a man who says things that are very often not true, a liar. Apparently, 'Politico' apparently just believes liars tend to 'misspeak'.

Tim Walz has a tendency to misspeak. It may haunt the campaign. https://t.co/LD2OcbOrFU — POLITICO (@politico) October 3, 2024

If a candidate doesn't know how to tell the truth, it should haunt the campaign.

Tim Walz has a problem misspeaking. Since being tapped as Kamala Harris’ running mate, the folksy, plain-speaking Minnesota governor has had to explain a growing number of inaccurate statements — and at times embellishments — about his past. They range from comments about his military service to his visit to Hong Kong more than three decades ago to clarifying that his family didn’t specifically use in vitro fertilization.

Next time someone accuses you of lying, just say you are folksy. On one hand, they say Walz is 'plain spoken', but on the other hand, he 'misspeaks'. Make it make sense. The lengths corporate media will go to defend a Democrat is wild.

One rule of journalism is don’t use a large word when a simpler word will suffice.



Here, POLITICO should replace “misspeak” with the more succinct and accurate word “lie.” https://t.co/HNnd9Sq5sk — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) October 3, 2024

That is excellent advice.

As long as his lies (which is what they are) causes them to lose the election to Trump, then I'm fine with that... https://t.co/iESo0Acyza pic.twitter.com/utNMzZDKEu — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) October 3, 2024

Endorsed, honestly.

Misspeak?



He lies about HIS OWN LIFE.



That's not misspeaking, you hacks. https://t.co/NfCzMu6hVZ — RBe (@RBPundit) October 3, 2024

I always misspeak about being in Tiananmen Square and serving as a retired command sergeant major too. Who among us? https://t.co/RT4Owlzo4h — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) October 3, 2024

It's an easy mistake to make.

Lying about aspects of your personal/professional life for years is not "misspeaking" it's a con meant to misrepresent who you really are. https://t.co/y2qYCyNcKN — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) October 3, 2024

Imagine how unstoppable you’d be with this kind of media cover https://t.co/tHQHK5hri2 — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) October 3, 2024

It must be so nice.

Taking the Biden route with Tim Walz, here. “Misspeak” “folksy aphorism” “quirky tall tale” https://t.co/0hGcJpdk4V — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 3, 2024

If Walz starts talking about being a lifeguard at the city pool and little kids rubbing the white hair on his legs, this will get really strange.

Next stop for journos: "Walz has struggled with a lifelong tendency to stutter which somehow causes him to misspeak in a way that makes it almost seem like he's lying to your face." https://t.co/Lg0AtdLKEO — ryuge (@0ryuge) October 3, 2024

Yes, the horrific adult onset stutter strikes again.

The word you want here is "lie." https://t.co/SmNDlDh0ShIt's — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 3, 2024

It's only three little letters.

The guy who wants to censor social media "tends to misspeak".https://t.co/jRFlYQKVaF — Nobody Emeritus BT (@back_ttys) October 3, 2024

When you “misspeak” it’s an accident. Tim Walz deliberately lies about his life for political gain.



You’re a joke @politico https://t.co/E8lIS6DUrN — Jayme Franklin (@jaymefranklin16) October 3, 2024

It's totally intentional.