Insufferable 'Politico' Labels the Many Lies of Tim Walz as Simply Misspeaking

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on October 03, 2024
Townhall Media

People in the South call a man who says things that are very often not true, a liar. Apparently, 'Politico' apparently just believes liars tend to 'misspeak'.

If a candidate doesn't know how to tell the truth, it should haunt the campaign.

Tim Walz has a problem misspeaking.

Since being tapped as Kamala Harris’ running mate, the folksy, plain-speaking Minnesota governor has had to explain a growing number of inaccurate statements — and at times embellishments — about his past. They range from comments about his military service to his visit to Hong Kong more than three decades ago to clarifying that his family didn’t specifically use in vitro fertilization.

Next time someone accuses you of lying, just say you are folksy. On one hand, they say Walz is 'plain spoken', but on the other hand, he 'misspeaks'. Make it make sense. The lengths corporate media will go to defend a Democrat is wild.

That is excellent advice.

Endorsed, honestly.

It's an easy mistake to make.

It must be so nice.

If Walz starts talking about being a lifeguard at the city pool and little kids rubbing the white hair on his legs, this will get really strange.

Yes, the horrific adult onset stutter strikes again.

It's only three little letters.

It's totally intentional.

