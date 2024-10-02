Garth Brooks has 'Friends in Low Places' and Tim Walz has Friends Who Know School Shooters or Something

As Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100, People Express Shock Over a Published...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on October 02, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tim Walz has a big problem with misspeaking. He seems to not be able to get control of his mouth. During the debate, he made a comment about being 'friends with a school shooter'. He was asked to clarify that today. 

So, either he meant he is friends with people who were somewhat around school shootings (David Hogg was not in the actual building at Parkland) or we still have no idea what he meant.

It seems strange he is bragging about that friendship.

Walz talks in complete circles.

That's an excellent point. Communication skills are kind of very important. 

Which isn't really an explanation at all.

It's always a bunch of mumbo jumbo.

Mostly, he's just not smart.

Instead, he just acts like we are all the stupid ones for not understanding what he meant. What a dolt!

He talks like a 'mad lib'. 

In this case, these are dodo birds.

What do they have in common other than staying stupid things online?

Tags: DEMOCRAT HURRICANE KAMALA HARRIS DAVID HOGG 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

