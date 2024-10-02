Garth Brooks has 'Friends in Low Places' and Tim Walz has Friends Who Know School Shooters or Something

Tim Walz has a big problem with misspeaking. He seems to not be able to get control of his mouth. During the debate, he made a comment about being 'friends with a school shooter'. He was asked to clarify that today.

Reporter: Can you clarify your comment that you've become friends with school schooters?



Walz: “I was talking about meeting people where there are school shooters, and I need to be more specific on that. But I am passionate about this."pic.twitter.com/RBnmsNL0h7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2024

So, either he meant he is friends with people who were somewhat around school shootings (David Hogg was not in the actual building at Parkland) or we still have no idea what he meant.

“David Hogg is a good friend of mine”. That absolutely tracks. 🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/7V70iOgml1 — Mel (@letters_1234) October 2, 2024

It seems strange he is bragging about that friendship.

the Knucklehead can't explain his way out of this https://t.co/4gTIDkPUfT — America First! - Americans First! (@REDCO131) October 2, 2024

Walz and Harris have zero respect for the American people. They refuse to answer questions and ramble on proving their inept ignorance. We all know Walz lies that's why he can't do better. Get these buffoons out of our White House. https://t.co/qWDtCs88xY — ValerieAnn 🇺🇸 (@ProudUSPatriot1) October 2, 2024

Walz talks in complete circles.

We all knew he misspoke. The problem is he misspeaks all. the. time. Just imagine the damage he could (okay, he would) do by “misspeaking” in a time of national or international crisis? That’s a chance we cannot take. https://t.co/bAxHFr9qWJ — Greg’s Mom Forever (@SpiritAngels21) October 2, 2024

That's an excellent point. Communication skills are kind of very important.

His explanation for the 'friends with school shooters' comment is that he meant he's friends with David Hogg. https://t.co/RMZnGaYtYY — Matt Christiansen (@MLChristiansen) October 2, 2024

Which isn't really an explanation at all.

Joy, passion…

Noticed both Harris and Walz alleged to straight questions https://t.co/sCQMnKdtQC — Nikki 🇺🇸🌸 (@nikki_miumiu) October 2, 2024

It's always a bunch of mumbo jumbo.

How could he messed up so bad to say school sh00ter instead of David Hogg https://t.co/T8GoqM2mJg — David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) October 2, 2024

Mostly, he's just not smart.

It seems it would have been a lot easier to have just said he misspoke right away. — pjc1978 (@coolp100) October 2, 2024

Instead, he just acts like we are all the stupid ones for not understanding what he meant. What a dolt!

"David Hogg is a friend of mine ... I'm talking about being people where there are school shooters."



Umm, ok. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) October 2, 2024

He talks like a 'mad lib'.

Of course he's friends with that fraud. Birds of a feather... — Texas Mom (@razorbackintex1) October 2, 2024

In this case, these are dodo birds.

Also that’s weird he is good friends with someone 40yrs younger than him, really weird. What do they do together? — Rob Paladino (@robdino1925) October 2, 2024

What do they have in common other than staying stupid things online?