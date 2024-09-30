IRS Welcomes Home Hostages Held in Russia with the Gift of a Overdue Tax Bill

In case you didn't hate the IRS already, they have provided Americans with all new reasons.

Fun fact: When Evan Gerskovich, Paul Whelan & Vladimir Kara-Murza returned to the U.S., the IRS penalized them for taxes that went unpaid while they were...stuck in brutal Russian prisons.



(Fixing that should be above partisan politics.) https://t.co/0JbwYOY1yN — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 30, 2024

Many Americans who return home after being illegally detained overseas arrive to find they've been billed thousands of dollars by the IRS—including late fees for unpaid taxes. That's the bizarre situation in which hostages Evan Gerskovich, Paul Whelan, and Vladimir Kara-Murza found themselves after they were released from detention in Russia last month. All three men say they faced a battery of surprise financial issues after returning home, including tax charges and hits to the credit stemming from bills they were unable to pay while behind bars. "I got one of those bills from the IRS saying, you owe this much on this year, you owe this much on this year because of failure to pay on time—here's the interest that's accrued," Washington Post reporter and former hostage Jason Rezaian told NPR. He faced more than $6,000 in fees for unpaid taxes after his release, following 544 days of detention in Iran. "This is an oversight that nobody really thought about."

Sigh. Even if you are in prison in Russia, they expect you to still file your taxes. Who knew?

This reminds me of the time I went to the Social Security office to apply for survivor benefits for kids and waited for hours til they called on the PA, “Jake Brewer to window 7. Jake Brewer.” Sometimes you are absolutely going through it and the government will *find a way.* https://t.co/BlSGvVqV8O — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 30, 2024

Nothing like grieving the loss of your husband while you are pregnant, and then being called his name when you go file for death benefits.

Idiots that want the government do even one more thing 😡 https://t.co/54eTfQyCBd — Nook (@EJames9029) September 30, 2024

Less government is better for everyone.

The Biden administration only helps those who can help them (10% for the big guy). They will relentlessly persecute anyone who opposes them. Apparently these former hostages can't help them politically or financially, so they are $h!t-out-of-luck with Biden. https://t.co/DtBKwE5ofa — Frank DeSantis (@FrankD_DE) September 30, 2024

The absolute inhumanity of this… https://t.co/E6xB6L0Oed — MJ (@futuredci) September 30, 2024

This is absolutely repulsive https://t.co/nMmqtCKnGC — james turner (@hoosierdocious) September 30, 2024

If Trump had been President when they came home and were harassed by the IRS, the Corporate Media would go nuts with stories about the inhumanity.

I assume this will get fixed. These people are all well known. But this is a good indication of the level of consideration you can expect from government. https://t.co/cnTX9WXj85 — Lionel Mandrake (@LMandrakeJr) September 30, 2024

The issue is what happens to the people who don't have anyone to advocate for them? That's the scary part.