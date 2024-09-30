Michelle Obama Sneaks Into Bookstore to Sign Her Book
Florida City Declares Hurricane Emergency, Bans Gun Sales and Even Displays
MSNBC: Kamala Harris Has to Address Communist Memes
RIP Charlie Hustle: Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead at 83
Nuking the Filibuster Is Not a Risk the Democrats Should Be Allowed to...
Weird: Tim Walz Gives a Jazz Hands Welcome as He Deplanes
WHY Is This So Hard for Her?! Here's Another Kamala Harris Word Salad...
Houthis Shot Down a Very Expensive American Drone Today after Shooting Missiles at...
43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas
She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim...
CACKLING LIAR: James Woods Calls Down THUNDER on Kamala's Photo-Op Border Visit
As Desperate Families Search for Lost Loved Ones, Secretary Mayorkas Can Only Preach...
Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Resp...
'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border...

IRS Welcomes Home Hostages Held in Russia with the Gift of a Overdue Tax Bill

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on September 30, 2024
Twitter/@RepThomasMassie

In case you didn't hate the IRS already, they have provided Americans with all new reasons.

Advertisement

Many Americans who return home after being illegally detained overseas arrive to find they've been billed thousands of dollars by the IRS—including late fees for unpaid taxes.

 

That's the bizarre situation in which hostages Evan Gerskovich, Paul Whelan, and Vladimir Kara-Murza found themselves after they were released from detention in Russia last month. All three men say they faced a battery of surprise financial issues after returning home, including tax charges and hits to the credit stemming from bills they were unable to pay while behind bars.

 

"I got one of those bills from the IRS saying, you owe this much on this year, you owe this much on this year because of failure to pay on time—here's the interest that's accrued," Washington Post reporter and former hostage Jason Rezaian told NPR. He faced more than $6,000 in fees for unpaid taxes after his release, following 544 days of detention in Iran. "This is an oversight that nobody really thought about."

Sigh. Even if you are in prison in Russia, they expect you to still file your taxes. Who knew?

Recommended

She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Nothing like grieving the loss of your husband while you are pregnant, and then being called his name when you go file for death benefits.

Less government is better for everyone.

Advertisement

If Trump had been President when they came home and were harassed by the IRS, the Corporate Media would go nuts with stories about the inhumanity.

The issue is what happens to the people who don't have anyone to advocate for them? That's the scary part.

Tags: HOSTAGE IRS IRS TARGETING RUSSIA TAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Michelle Obama Sneaks Into Bookstore to Sign Her Book
Brett T.
MSNBC: Kamala Harris Has to Address Communist Memes
Brett T.
Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Response
Grateful Calvin
WHY Is This So Hard for Her?! Here's Another Kamala Harris Word Salad Answer on Economic Plans (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate Amy Curtis
Advertisement