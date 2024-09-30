'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border...
Tim Walz Is a Commie Lying Liar Who Lies and Loves China (and...
Charles Payne Spots the Most Unqualified and Indifferent Biden-Harris Cabinet Member
*SNORT* Scott Jennings Embarrasses TF Out of Stephanie Ruhle and Her Laughable Reporting...
Stephanie Ruhle Tries to Fact Check J.D. Vance, Ends Up With Egg on...
Terrorist Sympathizing Journalist Gets a Yucky Taste of Her Own Nasty Past Tweets
KAMALA'S KATRINA? NC Shelters Are Over Capacity, Short on Food, and FEMA's Nowhere...
GRRL BYE! Black Podcaster's FACE As Kamala Harris Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake...
Politico Solidifies Parody Account Status With Warning About What the DOJ Might Become...
NORMS! DECENCY! Bitter HAG Hillary Clinton Says Media Needs 'Consistent Narrative' on 'Dan...
On the Ground in GA, Donald Trump Embarasses 'Non-Responsive' Biden-Harris Admin's Hurrica...
Trump Haters Are Lunatics. I'm Not Even Kidding.
Commander-on-Beach: Biden Snaps at Reporter, Walks Away After Question About Hurricane Hel...
Kamala in Big Trouble! Harris Campaign Falling Apart! Trump Momentum!

North Carolina Democratic Candidate for Governor Raises Money While North Carolina Residents Suffer

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Ben McKeown

The race for North Carolina Governor is heating up. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Republican candidate for Governor, Mark Robinson, is out doing his best to be a service to the people he seeks to serve.

Advertisement

The Democratic candidate for Governor, Josh Stein, on the other hand, is rubbing elbows with popular Democratic elected officials and raising money.

That's pretty telling.

Recommended

Stephanie Ruhle Tries to Fact Check J.D. Vance, Ends Up With Egg on HER FACE Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

At the end of the day, the only thing that matters when electing a leader is the person who is willing to listen to their constituents and get their hands dirty. Choose wisely, North Carolina. 

He has shown he certainly doesn't deserve to be Governor.

Advertisement

They are so tone deaf.

Keep it all in mind when you go to the polls, North Carolina!

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC DNC GOVERNOR NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephanie Ruhle Tries to Fact Check J.D. Vance, Ends Up With Egg on HER FACE Instead
Amy Curtis
Charles Payne Spots the Most Unqualified and Indifferent Biden-Harris Cabinet Member
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
*SNORT* Scott Jennings Embarrasses TF Out of Stephanie Ruhle and Her Laughable Reporting on JD Vance
Sam J.
Terrorist Sympathizing Journalist Gets a Yucky Taste of Her Own Nasty Past Tweets
justmindy
Tim Walz Is a Commie Lying Liar Who Lies and Loves China (and Have We Mentioned the Lying?)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stephanie Ruhle Tries to Fact Check J.D. Vance, Ends Up With Egg on HER FACE Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement