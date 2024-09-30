North Carolina Democratic Candidate for Governor Raises Money While North Carolina Residents Suffer

The race for North Carolina Governor is heating up. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Republican candidate for Governor, Mark Robinson, is out doing his best to be a service to the people he seeks to serve.

Folks, I know the lack of ability to travel out west is frustrating, but hear me out. It is NOT safe.



But we have a plan to address it. pic.twitter.com/vYZYWO6SAf — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 30, 2024

Folks, we just finished dropping off another shipment of material in Buncombe County. Thanks to your donations, their warehouse is no longer empty.



Western North Carolina is in dire need of supplies and assistance. We are doing everything in our power, but we still need your… pic.twitter.com/HLTy7JJtyh — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 30, 2024

The Democratic candidate for Governor, Josh Stein, on the other hand, is rubbing elbows with popular Democratic elected officials and raising money.

There’s no joshin’ around in #NC06 when it comes to protecting democracy.



Thanks to @JoshShapiroPA for coming to Greensboro to join me in supporting @JoshStein_ and Democrats up and down the ticket 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZJmaDhMo52 — Kathy Manning (@KathyManningNC) September 29, 2024

That's pretty telling.

Just want to remind people that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has been up in the NC Mountains all weekend helping out while his opponent Josh Stein was politically fundraising with Josh Shapiro & Kathy Manning. https://t.co/F4LV35NIDS — Nature Boy (@NatureBoyNC) September 30, 2024

At the end of the day, the only thing that matters when electing a leader is the person who is willing to listen to their constituents and get their hands dirty. Choose wisely, North Carolina.

North Carolina's Democrat candidate for governor, as the human carnage unfolds in the western end of his state. https://t.co/oQc13muZjU — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) September 30, 2024

How cruel can you be?? Raising money for yourselves while 1/3 of the state has been wiped out.



We Jews live by the tenant of Tikkun Olam, meaning 'to heal our world.' These three Democrats are besmirching our Jewish faith by enriching themselves as our fellow man suffers.



This… https://t.co/GdN091lL37 — Sloan Rachmuth (@SloanRachmuth) September 30, 2024

I hope you have to find a new job. You care not for the citizens of this state. https://t.co/WlnPhu5mXR — ClayMore2 (@Frontfacesenem2) September 30, 2024

He has shown he certainly doesn't deserve to be Governor.

It’s reassuring to know where your priorities lie… https://t.co/TQWxK2TMsM — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) September 30, 2024

They celebrate while people die. https://t.co/U8eSsx2PUs — Albert Celis (@CelisAssociates) September 30, 2024

Wow... There's nothing else you are concerned about protecting right now? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 30, 2024

They are so tone deaf.

@KathyManningNC @JoshShapiroPA I'm so happy that you found time out of your pathetic life to campaign in a State where people are dying and can't find their family members.



Hurricane Helene has devastated 8 states and this is what you do?



People's houses have washed away.… https://t.co/4Kk8XxFd1e pic.twitter.com/FEJoFAr0l3 — Jack's 🇺🇲🇮🇱✝️ 🎗 (@jackisaidit27) September 30, 2024

Keep it all in mind when you go to the polls, North Carolina!