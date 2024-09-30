Houthis Shot Down a Very Expensive American Drone Today after Shooting Missiles at Americans on Friday

This is what happens when America does not lead with strength and we have a feckless leader in the White House. The world is more dangerous (and EXPENSIVE) for everyone.

On Friday, American warships came under missile attack in the Red Sea from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.



The U.S. military did not respond.



Today, the Houthis shot down another $32 million American Reaper drone off the coast of Yemen. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 30, 2024

A vote for @VP is a vote for more of this! — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) September 30, 2024

It's a vote for more of the same.

To be fair, @POTUS was at the beach. 🏖 — Monika (@MonikaMusing) September 30, 2024

It saddens me to say this as an American, but I guess Netanyahu will have to fix this for us. — Richard F Miller. (@NoFollo92476663) September 30, 2024

He is the literal only hope right now.

🤷🏻‍♀️ “It’s just US TAXPAYERS MONEY. I mean, who cares. ‘We’ have all that money in spades! Pffft, what’s $32 million, amirite?”



-US Military — Partisan Kat (@aimezcreer) September 30, 2024

@SecDef do your job. Are you waiting for the @IDF to do this too? — DR. Anniecalif-Esq. (@anniecalif) September 30, 2024

Honestly, it wouldn't be surprising at all.

This leftist administration has made our country weak and vulnerable. It feels like we are living in a ridiculous SNL skit that won’t end. — All Rise 🇺🇸 (@btsportsfan) September 30, 2024

At least SNL is occasionally entertaining. This is just plain out embarrassing.

The world is walking all over us. — 𝕽𝖊𝖇𝖆 𝕷𝖆 𝕬𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖆𝖓𝖆🍷🐶🇺🇸 (@Rebalooks) September 30, 2024

Of all the people in the United States of America, can they not find one single person with testicles to replace that feckless f*ck @SecDef ???? — mjhubbard🇺🇸Hold Fauci and China Accountable (@mjhubbard1) September 30, 2024

Didn’t you hear? The President has a cold, obviously we can’t respond until he is feeling better. Which likely means we will never respond. — Julie Shera (@Bothered_Blonde) September 30, 2024

If we wait for the President to be well, we will never get out of this mess. His ignorance, as well as his physical condition, seem pretty terminal.

Sure could have made great use of that $32m here in America 😏 — Kyri (@kyriboe) September 30, 2024

A whole lot of Hurricane Helene victims could have used that help.

What did people expect to happen? https://t.co/PcZ7XKXF17 pic.twitter.com/A72HTZqQ8S — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 30, 2024

Just like a fish, the rot starts at the head.

This administration is, without a doubt, the weakest we've had since at least 1979. And even Carter would've responded eventually if we kept getting attacked by some two-bit terror army! https://t.co/imK6y5irvt — Mike Coté 👻🎃👻🎃 (@ratlpolicy) September 30, 2024

Jimmy Carter is so grateful he lived long enough to not be the worst POTUS in the last 60 years.

Kamala Harris is weak and dangerously liberal https://t.co/sqAzaDiYFR — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 30, 2024

Enough said.