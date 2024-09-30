Houthis Shot Down a Very Expensive American Drone Today after Shooting Missiles at Americans on Friday

Nuking the Filibuster Is Not a Risk the Democrats Should Be Allowed to...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on September 30, 2024
Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight/U.S. Navy via AP

This is what happens when America does not lead with strength and we have a feckless leader in the White House. The world is more dangerous (and EXPENSIVE) for everyone.

It's a vote for more of the same.

He is the literal only hope right now.

Honestly, it wouldn't be surprising at all.

At least SNL is occasionally entertaining. This is just plain out embarrassing. 

If we wait for the President to be well, we will never get out of this mess. His ignorance, as well as his physical condition, seem pretty terminal.

A whole lot of Hurricane Helene victims could have used that help.

Just like a fish, the rot starts at the head.

Jimmy Carter is so grateful he lived long enough to not be the worst POTUS in the last 60 years.

Enough said.

