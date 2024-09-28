Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save...
Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal Has Already Cast His Ballot for Kamala Harris
Primanti Bros. Restaurant Refuses J.D. Vance Entry yet Allowed Kamala to Host an...
Minneapolis Just Added their First 'Non-Citizen' Police Officer Raising Eyebrows Across th...
‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In
FAIL: This Is How a Desperate Harris Campaign Will Goad Trump While He's...
Hot Take: Hassan Nasrallah Is Not a Person; He Is an Idea
Here Are a Few Flashbacks to Prove Yet Again That Kamala Harris Is...
Report: New Leader of Hezbollah Already Killed by IDF
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Seems to Be Having a Rough Week Amid Mounting Bad...
Here's What Lefties Who Claim Trump's 'America's Dictator' and a 'Threat to Democracy'...
CLUCKING CRAZY: Privacy Invading British Government Requires Citizens to Begin Registering...
NORMS! Lefty Loon Fran Lebowitz Has INSANE Proposal About What Biden Should Do...
GOP Rep. Brian Mast Points Out Reason the U.N. Was Finally Good for...

Trump Says Biden and Harris Picked Iran Over Him for Secret Service Protection (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on September 28, 2024
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

At a rally this evening, Donald Trump gave the behind the scenes scoop at to why it was downsized.

Advertisement

The Democrats will never stop coming up with new ways to cheat. Also, just last week, the Trump campaign was briefed on credible threats from Iran to kill him, but now our Secret Service is protecting them? What is this?

Literally, the rest of America is begging you!

People are waking up.

Exactly. Trump needs to make sure he has his own security team. There is way too many 'mistakes' happening.

Maybe we shouldn't have allowed the Iran delegation into the US.

Recommended

Primanti Bros. Restaurant Refuses J.D. Vance Entry yet Allowed Kamala to Host an Event in August (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement

They certainly don't mind if their opponent isn't allowed to host his big rallies people flock to attend.

This is American politics at its worst.

Advertisement

If anyone doesn't see it now, they are being willfully blind.

Their projection is so strong.

It certainly is not prioritizing the well being of a former American President and a man who may be President again, good Lord willing.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IRAN JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS SECRET SERVICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Primanti Bros. Restaurant Refuses J.D. Vance Entry yet Allowed Kamala to Host an Event in August (WATCH)
justmindy
Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save Stranded Astronauts
justmindy
Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal Has Already Cast His Ballot for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
FAIL: This Is How a Desperate Harris Campaign Will Goad Trump While He's at a College FB Game
Doug P.
Report: New Leader of Hezbollah Already Killed by IDF
Brett T.
Minneapolis Just Added their First 'Non-Citizen' Police Officer Raising Eyebrows Across the US
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Primanti Bros. Restaurant Refuses J.D. Vance Entry yet Allowed Kamala to Host an Event in August (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement