Trump Says Biden and Harris Picked Iran Over Him for Secret Service Protection (WATCH)

At a rally this evening, Donald Trump gave the behind the scenes scoop at to why it was downsized.

JUST IN: Trump says his Wisconsin rally venue was forced to downsize because the Biden admin is “guarding the Iranian president who's looking to k*ll Trump.”



“We have a nice little room that probably holds 1500, 2000 maybe less.”



“The administration couldn't give us the Secret… pic.twitter.com/mNmzEiXw7n — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 28, 2024

Advertisement

The Democrats will never stop coming up with new ways to cheat. Also, just last week, the Trump campaign was briefed on credible threats from Iran to kill him, but now our Secret Service is protecting them? What is this?

Literally, the rest of America is begging you!

Nothing to see here folks. Please continue your happy grazing sheep. https://t.co/7z9baHxa9H — 2TouchGrass ™ (@2touchgrass) September 28, 2024

People are waking up.

Evil protects evil. You do what you have to stay safe. Pope glass whatever. https://t.co/Q1O9ozl9wl — Ellen Kelly (@namastesue1) September 28, 2024

Exactly. Trump needs to make sure he has his own security team. There is way too many 'mistakes' happening.

So the "govt" tells us Iran has plans to dispatch Trump and then Biden provides SS for the President of Iran. https://t.co/m9kUG7hePL — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) September 28, 2024

Maybe we shouldn't have allowed the Iran delegation into the US.

So the Biden admin bends over backwards to protect a foreign leader who wants Trump dead, but can’t secure a rally for a former U.S. president?



It’s clear who they prioritize, and it's not America.



Weak leadership is putting our own people last — John (@johnEiid) September 28, 2024

They certainly don't mind if their opponent isn't allowed to host his big rallies people flock to attend.

The Biden-Harris regime is doing everything they can to make sure President Trump doesn’t win reelection. That means forcing him to have smaller venues and refusing to properly defend him. It’s despicable and desperate. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 28, 2024

This is American politics at its worst.

The Biden-Harris regime is doing everything they can to make sure President Trump doesn’t win reelection. That means forcing him to have smaller venues and refusing to properly defend him. It’s despicable and desperate. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 28, 2024

The Biden administration has made their true intentions loud and clear. — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) September 28, 2024

Advertisement

If anyone doesn't see it now, they are being willfully blind.

The Biden administration is everything is claims Donald Trump to be and then some — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 28, 2024

Their projection is so strong.

This is peak absurdity.



Biden and Harris can’t even pretend to prioritize American safety anymore.



Take a agood look because this is what America Last looks like. — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) September 28, 2024

It certainly is not prioritizing the well being of a former American President and a man who may be President again, good Lord willing.