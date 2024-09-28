Minneapolis Just Added their First 'Non-Citizen' Police Officer Raising Eyebrows Across the US

It should probably upset Americans to learn that non-citizens are now eligible to be police officers in parts of the country.

BREAKING: The Minneapolis Police Department just added the first "non-citizen" officer to their police force... pic.twitter.com/B7VvLqqhw2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 27, 2024

While these officers have permanent residency status, it's disconcerting they can arrest citizens in a country where they themselves aren't citizens. It feels like a slippery slope.

This is unbelievable https://t.co/baBKH0YU5j — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) September 28, 2024

Obviously, a permanent resident should have the ability to work. That is part of the perks of that designation. A nation has to consider if that means all occupations should be available to non-citizens, however.

The Minneapolis Police Department is arming non-citizens with guns and instructing them to use those guns on citizens. When liberals talk about gun control it isn’t to keep you safe. It’s to destroy you. https://t.co/rGgcdzeHII — Nathaniel Eliason (@n3liason) September 27, 2024

Don’t you have to be a US citizen on an application - this is diabolical https://t.co/yc1ticBQND — 🤍 (@misssamee808) September 28, 2024

Formerly, that was the standard.

This makes no sense. The "non-citizen" has not taken an oath to be a citizen, therefore how can he be in law enforcement and enforce our laws?

We are screwed. https://t.co/NKPDPHmEtM — Ann Marie (@Political_QRM) September 27, 2024

If Kamala gets in, we'll have non citizens carrying machine guns and flying fighter jets in the US Military. This is the plan. https://t.co/ErBpwH0maH — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) September 27, 2024

It makes you wonder.

In the end of the Roman Empire, the Romans relied heavily on non citizens in their military to police the citizens. I think I’m seeing a pattern here considering every great empire has never made it past 250 years. We are at 248. https://t.co/CvI2falacT — 🕸𝒲𝒾𝒸𝓀ℯ𝒹 ℳ𝒻𝓀ℯ𝓇🕷 (@fullmoontiddies) September 28, 2024

Those who don't learn history are bound to repeat it or something like that.

You read that right, a non-citizen now has the power to arrest, detain, and question American Citizens . . . in America. https://t.co/5JWgvYVU4O — Edward Coyle (@SirEdwardCoyle) September 27, 2024

A "non-citizen" police officer is a hired mercenary.



You're the enemy and this is literal treason. https://t.co/RmkXwfIJVS — Dvorstone (@dvorstone) September 27, 2024

Leave it to MN and Gov Tim Walz. From tampon machines in men's rooms to AN "ILLEGAL" BEING A COP! https://t.co/ScxuLFLLG9 — 🇺🇸⛪Southern born Northern raised⛪🇺🇸 (@chipalden) September 27, 2024

This is the leadership of Tim Walz. Let's not make a nationwide problem by putting him and Kamala in the White House.

The simulation is glitching out like crazy https://t.co/luXfsHMoZW — Don Lago (@DonLagoTV) September 28, 2024

Well technically you don’t have to abide by that police officer’s orders or rules. They are not an American citizen therefore have zero authority no matter how much the Minneapolis police department says it does. https://t.co/5oeHloBU81 — Seaforde1 (@Seaforde1) September 28, 2024

Unfortunately, they have a gun so an American citizen doesn't have the privilege of arguing that case, and they know that.