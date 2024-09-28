Minneapolis Just Added their First 'Non-Citizen' Police Officer Raising Eyebrows Across the US

Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on September 28, 2024
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

It should probably upset Americans to learn that non-citizens are now eligible to be police officers in parts of the country. 

While these officers have permanent residency status, it's disconcerting they can arrest citizens in a country where they themselves aren't citizens. It feels like a slippery slope.

Obviously, a permanent resident should have the ability to work. That is part of the perks of that designation. A nation has to consider if that means all occupations should be available to non-citizens, however.

Formerly, that was the standard.

It makes you wonder.

Those who don't learn history are bound to repeat it or something like that.

This is the leadership of Tim Walz. Let's not make a nationwide problem by putting him and Kamala in the White House.

Unfortunately, they have a gun so an American citizen doesn't have the privilege of arguing that case, and they know that.

Tags: CITIZENSHIP MINNEAPOLIS MINNESOTA POLICE TIM WALZ

