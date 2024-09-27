Democratic Congresswoman's Crazy Video Proves (Once AGAIN) We Need Term Limits

It's one thing to take your message to the voters, even the youngest ones. It's quite another to make a fool of yourself in the process.

The opps are going to hate this one🤭 pic.twitter.com/vJq6buRPzL — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) September 26, 2024

Advertisement

An old woman with purple hair dying for attention and some bit of relevancy? It's way overdone.

Legitimately believe the actual Rizzler would be a better legislator than Rosa DeLauro, whose work experience before winning her seat in Congress consisted of standing with her sisters on a windswept Scottish moor predicting people’s futures https://t.co/8rznV9vGmJ pic.twitter.com/K3vbT9AdqG — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 27, 2024

It's shocking people vote for her.

i want to die now thanks https://t.co/fYkQVFKi0N — Nick “Lindy”quist (@nick_lindquist) September 27, 2024

50 years ago she’d be eating pills from pleated paper cups in a place like this https://t.co/DRNvHqOHTO pic.twitter.com/2LbxH5Ypvq — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) September 27, 2024

As she should be.

hard to believe Congress hasn’t passed all its appropriations bills in decades fr fr https://t.co/4neHIskuuS — Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) September 27, 2024

With serious characters like this legislating, it's a real stumper.

In case you were wondering what Perry Farrell was up to after his on-stage fight with Dave Navarro, here he is impersonating a Democratic rep to make her look foolish by appealing to Gen-Z constituents with their slang and a Gen-X guitar riff. https://t.co/x4it2ZZiI6 — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) September 26, 2024

It's so hard to watch people make fools of themselves rather than just age gracefully.

If you had any doubts that the US Congress is one of the most stupid, unserious and useless branches of govt look no further than this. https://t.co/V76Nx5K9Is — TRUMP 2024! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mit930va) September 27, 2024

Rosa DeLauro looks like every crazy homeless woman who wants to tell you about the CIA helicopter that spies on her cats. https://t.co/Sjick023kX pic.twitter.com/pldmQPG8bq — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) September 27, 2024

That's exactly the vibe.

You cannot convince me that there is a dumb or cringe idea that a 20-something Democrat comms staffer comes up with that is rejected https://t.co/tNE3D6biPX — Reed Powell (@reedpowell97) September 27, 2024

America has a serious mental illness epidemic.



Congress is not immune. https://t.co/Y4W38oDEEj — Ben (@AndStrats) September 27, 2024

In fact, there seems to be a pandemic of it in Congress.

I feel physical pain from how cringe this video is. https://t.co/vULLxR4If0 — Ryan Matthew Neuhaus (@RyanMNeuhaus) September 27, 2024

Advertisement

This whole video just showed why we need term limits in congress 😭 — JAM (@JathanMartinez) September 27, 2024

If there was ever an example, she is most definitely one.

You should lose your salary for this. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 27, 2024

As someone who suffered through the public school system, yes please. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xcYUXfe5JM — AnIowaGuy (@iowa_an) September 27, 2024

They should make this into a billboard.