Friendly Reminder: Kamala Harris Wants Disaster Aid Given Based on 'Equity' (and It's...
EXCUSE US?! DOJ Reports They Were Notified of INTENTIONALLY Faulty Welds on Subs,...
NO LIE Detected: Netanyahu Calls UN a 'Swamp of Antisemitic Bile'
Director of Female 'Ghostbusters' Reboot STILL Blaming Trump for Film's Failure
Terrorist Loving Professor Gets Mocked, Learns EXACTLY Why Israel Is Justified in Taking...
Cue the World's Tiniest Violin! Just Stop Oil Eco Terrorists Sentenced to Nearly...
Nate Silver Throws Shade on Allan Lichtman's 2024 Election Prediction
'A Slap in the Face': Border Patrol Union Statement on Kamala Harris' Border...
We Are LAUGHING: Iowahawk Roasts Hezbollah As Only He Can
Glenn Greenwald Points Out the Democrats Massive Hypocrisy Problem
Idiot FL Democrat Blames Hurricane Helene on Ron DeSantis Removing 'Climate Change' From...
And Then There Were NONE: IDF Told Israeli Media Hezbollah Leader Killed in...
ICE's Admission About Thousands of Illegals Released Into US Should END the Harris...
Pay Attention Kammy! Trump and Zelinsky Meet and HOT DAMN THIS Is What...

Democratic Congresswoman's Crazy Video Proves (Once AGAIN) We Need Term Limits

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:30 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke

It's one thing to take your message to the voters, even the youngest ones. It's quite another to make a fool of yourself in the process.

Advertisement

An old woman with purple hair dying for attention and some bit of relevancy? It's way overdone.

It's shocking people vote for her.

As she should be.

With serious characters like this legislating, it's a real stumper.

Recommended

Terrorist Loving Professor Gets Mocked, Learns EXACTLY Why Israel Is Justified in Taking Out Hezbollah
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's so hard to watch people make fools of themselves rather than just age gracefully.

That's exactly the vibe.

In fact, there seems to be a pandemic of it in Congress. 

Advertisement

If there was ever an example, she is most definitely one.

They should make this into a billboard.

Tags: CONGRESS DEMOCRAT DNC YOUNG PEOPLE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Terrorist Loving Professor Gets Mocked, Learns EXACTLY Why Israel Is Justified in Taking Out Hezbollah
Amy Curtis
EXCUSE US?! DOJ Reports They Were Notified of INTENTIONALLY Faulty Welds on Subs, Aircraft Carriers
Amy Curtis
'A Slap in the Face': Border Patrol Union Statement on Kamala Harris' Border Visit Is BRUTAL for Her
Amy Curtis
Director of Female 'Ghostbusters' Reboot STILL Blaming Trump for Film's Failure
justmindy
He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)
Sam J.
We Are LAUGHING: Iowahawk Roasts Hezbollah As Only He Can
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Terrorist Loving Professor Gets Mocked, Learns EXACTLY Why Israel Is Justified in Taking Out Hezbollah Amy Curtis
Advertisement