Nate Silver Throws Shade on Allan Lichtman's 2024 Election Prediction

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on September 27, 2024
meme

Allan Lichtman is a professor with a specific claim to fame. He says he can accurately predict who will win the Presidency and has the last 9 out of 10 times (there is some dispute about this). Lichtman predicts Kamala Harris will win this election according to his formula. Nate Silver doesn't believe Lichtman is properly applying his own formula and let him know so today.

Apparently Silver isn't alone in his assessment.

So, he actually has not been always as right as he claims.

It's possible Lichtman doesn't want to admit it's very likely Trump will win.

Even the amateurs are finding the holes in Lichtman's logic.

This election is like no other and the conventional wisdom likely won't apply.

