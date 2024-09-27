Kamala Ran to the Border and Suddenly Believes it Shouldn't Be Wide Open

Democrats Should Know Their Unhinged Lies Harm Their Base, Too
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:50 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Kamala Harris finally went to the border and made her big border speech. It sounded totally different than everything she has been saying for last 6 years. 

That's all well and good, but why this change of heart?

At least she dressed fancy to tell lies.

The Media will pretend like they have no idea these are all new sentiments.

Oh, look at that! Just one example of Kamala saying something completely different. 

She probably had her fingers crossed behind her back.

Don't count on it.

Absolutely! She is the Vice President now. She can go talk to Joe Biden and devise a plan.

These are questions the Media should be asking.

If it takes guts to lie,  she is fearless.

Far too long!

It's all so very convenient.

She believes in it long enough to pull the wool over voter's eyes.

Yes, but let's hope more vote for Donald Trump.

