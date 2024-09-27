Glenn Greenwald Points Out the Democrats Massive Hypocrisy Problem

Nate Silver Throws Shade on Allan Lichtman's 2024 Election Prediction
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

This is called 'they protest too much'. Democrats are scared Trump might do the very thing they are doing to him now. They are weaponizing the justice system since they don't believe they can beat him at the polls. Suddenly, they're afraid if they lose, Republicans might just do that to them.

That's called karma.

Take it to the bank.

Another excellent question.

They will never admit they were wrong.

Exactly! They believe Republicans are as vindictive as they are.

It makes total sense, right? 

It's hard to decide if they are dumb or evil. 

They seem to forget Trump had four years to do all these dastardly deeds and did none of them.

It kind of rolls off the tongue.

To know their intentions, just listen to the accusations they lob.

