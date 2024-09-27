Glenn Greenwald Points Out the Democrats Massive Hypocrisy Problem

This is called 'they protest too much'. Democrats are scared Trump might do the very thing they are doing to him now. They are weaponizing the justice system since they don't believe they can beat him at the polls. Suddenly, they're afraid if they lose, Republicans might just do that to them.

Advertisement

One of the most darkly hilarious things I've seen in politics is how Democrats and media liberals constantly run around warning that if Trump wins, he'll weaponize the justice system by prosecuting his political enemies, and they do it with zero sense of irony or self-awareness: https://t.co/Xcm7m6eQkq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2024

That's called karma.

in every case, on every topic, what they accuse Trump of, they are doing themselves, and usually in orders of magnitude — Sunny Jim (@sunnyjim4) September 27, 2024

Take it to the bank.

Why is former Donald Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade dodging congressional subpoenas?https://t.co/NYp9tOqVuz — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) September 27, 2024

Another excellent question.

Because in their minds, it’s justice when they do it and tyranny when their opponents do it. Hypocrisy is by design. — Cyrus Zachary Taylor (@CyrusZachTaylor) September 27, 2024

Part of the mental health issues in this country are self-described liberals lying to themselves and us over and over again just to avoid admitting they were wrong about something. They can't fathom the anguish of giving their perceived enemies credit for being right. — C.J. (@Raven_Resolve) September 27, 2024

They will never admit they were wrong.

It's projection - they accuse their enemies of what they do, because they assume everyone would do what they do, because they believe that they have the correct understanding of how the world works and how to be in the world.



Sure, it is strategic, too - it blunts the criticism… — GenX Politics (@GenXPolitico1) September 27, 2024

Exactly! They believe Republicans are as vindictive as they are.

The Left are the least self-aware people on the planet. — Steve Maley (@DerekBarge) September 27, 2024

It makes total sense, right?

Do you genuinely believe they have zero self-awareness? I believe it is willful deception, in some cases it may be willful self-deception.



They are putting on a performance of what they think an honest person would say. — tpv tragula (@tpv_tragula) September 27, 2024

It's hard to decide if they are dumb or evil.

"My good Sir, rules and laws are for thee.



Not for me." — LockeUpLiberty (@Vingancia) September 27, 2024

Advertisement

Nor do they remember he already was in office for years and it didn’t happen — TWoodsy (@TGWoodsy) September 27, 2024

They seem to forget Trump had four years to do all these dastardly deeds and did none of them.

The motto of today's Democratic Party:



"Hypocrisy and Projection." — Macaulay (@2027301951NZE) September 27, 2024

It kind of rolls off the tongue.

The Democrats biggest fear is that Trump will behave like they have been — 🥖🎪 (@503i7) September 27, 2024

Every accusation is a confession — Christopher Eagan 🇺🇸 (@chriseagan) September 27, 2024

To know their intentions, just listen to the accusations they lob.