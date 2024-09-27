Director of Female 'Ghostbusters' Reboot STILL Blaming Trump for Film's Failure

Democratic Congresswoman's Crazy Video Proves (Once AGAIN) We Need Term Limits
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on September 27, 2024
Hopper Stone/Columbia Pictures, Sony via AP, File

Almost four years ago, we told you about the Director of the female 'Ghostbusters' reboot blaming Donald Trump for its big flop. He apparently hasn't gotten over it.

Feig leaves out an important part of the story. 

Oh, that part. Perhaps that's why Trump wasn't wild about the show. 

A whole tweet in support of the Hillary campaign but Trump is the one who made it political or something.

Clearly, his pride took quite the hit.

He clearly has too much time on his hands.

Then, they came out in support of a candidate half of America hated. That didn't go over so well.

The movie was bad. It's director just can't admit that. 

This is typical of those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

See? There are some areas of universal agreement. 

Maybe admit Trump isn't the source of all of his failures, as well.

