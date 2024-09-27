Director of Female 'Ghostbusters' Reboot STILL Blaming Trump for Film's Failure

Almost four years ago, we told you about the Director of the female 'Ghostbusters' reboot blaming Donald Trump for its big flop. He apparently hasn't gotten over it.

Advertisement

Paul Feig says he investigated the fans mad about his female #Ghosbusters reboot and 'so many were Trump supporters'



"Then Donald Trump came out against us. He was like ... 'They’re making Ghostbusters with only women. What’s going on?’ and got all upset. Everybody went… pic.twitter.com/HpmlgJvG46 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 27, 2024

Feig leaves out an important part of the story.

I mean okay, but the film literally did a promotional tweet for Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/4EyFsvhSwg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2024

Oh, that part. Perhaps that's why Trump wasn't wild about the show.

A whole tweet in support of the Hillary campaign but Trump is the one who made it political or something.

We should definitely relitigate a movie that came out 8 years ago. I guess Paul needs some attention — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 27, 2024

Clearly, his pride took quite the hit.

He investigated this?! Lmao — Kristin (@KiKi1185) September 27, 2024

He clearly has too much time on his hands.

"Let's put together 4 unfunny women instead of Aykroyd, Murray, and Ramis. Surely people will enjoy it more." — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) September 27, 2024

Then, they came out in support of a candidate half of America hated. That didn't go over so well.

They should make a Lady Ghostbusters sequel but invite Trump to do a cameo in it so everyone will love it. — New Old Agenda (@NewOldAgenda) September 27, 2024

Funny that many of the responses are women who hate Trump saying the movie was bad. — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) September 27, 2024

The movie was bad. It's director just can't admit that.

"It's Trump's fault my movie failed" says Hillary supporter. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) September 27, 2024

This is typical of those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

They'll never admit that the movie sucked. — Pumpkin (@Fall_Weather) September 27, 2024

When in doubt blame Trump and everyone else. God forbid Paul Feig admit that he made a movie that nobody wanted and ended up being a cringe fest… Call a spade a spade. https://t.co/x7Oi1W90J7 — John sacco (@John_Sacco94) September 27, 2024

I’m Not a trump supporter just here to say the movie simply sucked. https://t.co/DnlsPR7Uj1 — Florida Man (@areeayee_) September 27, 2024

I'm a guy and also not a Trump supporter, and this movie was horrible. The only positive thing I can say about this movie is the special effects looked great. Everything else sucked. https://t.co/FxOtLunt2b — Matthew Espinosa (@SpookyReader23) September 27, 2024

Advertisement

See? There are some areas of universal agreement.

doesn't matter who the viewers supported - it was a bad movie and a 'reboot' too. https://t.co/S9WHOaJDHM — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) September 27, 2024

Feig should just own up and take one on the chin. He has talent. 'Spy' was a great send up of the genre, but Ghostbusters was a ham fisted bastardization of the original material with no rudder. Everything about it felt forced/artificial, like one big promotional advertisement. https://t.co/CK9H1nts9e — ColdCathodeMan (@ColdCathodeMan) September 27, 2024

Maybe admit Trump isn't the source of all of his failures, as well.