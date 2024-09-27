What fans? Brittney Griner Claims Fans are Screaming Racial Slurs at WNBA Players

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:45 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Well, that didn't take long. Former Putin prisoner, Brittney Griner, is back to complaining about America.

She should provide videos of these slurs.

Leftists must be aggrieved at all times or they don't know what to do with themselves.

Remember when Griner was so thankful to be back in America after being in a Russian prison for months? How quickly she forgets what actual abuse really is.

Obviously, there aren't many people at the games, but the people who are there, have recording devices in their hands. Not one of them has caught this new epidemic of racial slurs?

Clearly, America is worse than Siberia to her.

Tough, but fair.

Leftists and the corporate media are the only ones buying it so at least she knows her audience.

The only 'fans' they have are people who bring their daughters to show them 'girl power'. If those people are screaming ugly names at the players, go talk to the Democrats about it.

