What fans? Brittney Griner Claims Fans are Screaming Racial Slurs at WNBA Players

Well, that didn't take long. Former Putin prisoner, Brittney Griner, is back to complaining about America.
“I don’t appreciate the new fans that sit there and yell racial slurs at myself, my teammates, and the people that I play against because, yeah, those my best opponents but those are friends too.”— DANA (@iam_DanaScott) September 27, 2024
Brittney Griner on players facing racism from WNBA’s news fleet of fans in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Uhw7rp8umO
I also get sad with imaginary ppl in my head start shouting racial slurs at me :( https://t.co/dnn4ZSkkCb— Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) September 27, 2024
She should provide videos of these slurs.
“Score a basket” isn’t a racial slur https://t.co/q0dqzwEcoc— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 27, 2024
If a single person had yelled a racial slur at a WNBA game, it would have been national news for weeks on end.— piercheney (@LVpolitic) September 27, 2024
Why they lie soooo much? https://t.co/C9p1jX3DCh
Leftists must be aggrieved at all times or they don't know what to do with themselves.
Big news if there is an unreported epidemic of fans yelling racial slurs at WNBA games. https://t.co/RMgDFWsVCf— Foster (@foster_type) September 27, 2024
Remember when Griner was so thankful to be back in America after being in a Russian prison for months? How quickly she forgets what actual abuse really is.
Never has a group of people wanted to build Spirit Airlines frequent flyer miles more. https://t.co/M8GZNMv6N1— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 27, 2024
Really weird that not a single video of people yelling racial slurs nor a player reacting to them has emerged given how many WNBA players are claiming this.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 27, 2024
Really, really weird. https://t.co/M8GZNMv6N1
Obviously, there aren't many people at the games, but the people who are there, have recording devices in their hands. Not one of them has caught this new epidemic of racial slurs?
https://t.co/eFzCQ5HsQh pic.twitter.com/ezvnvoQ6fx— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 27, 2024
She spent six months in a Siberian gulag and now she's right back to how mysteriously racist America is.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2024
Gave up the merchant of death for this. https://t.co/HFIa6RP518
Clearly, America is worse than Siberia to her.
All these people do is lie.— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 27, 2024
The WNBA doesn’t have “fans.” https://t.co/kW5XYAJHDI
Tough, but fair.
We shouldn’t have traded for her. https://t.co/M75C4czmzb— Bear🐻🇺🇸 (@VP72801) September 27, 2024
We know this is BS because, were it true, there would have to be people in the audience to do the yelling. https://t.co/7ulWtIU6aC— Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) September 27, 2024
Nobody is screaming racial slurs at a WNBA game. You have to be brain damaged to believe this nonsense. https://t.co/e6ZRhbIUdJ— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 27, 2024
Leftists and the corporate media are the only ones buying it so at least she knows her audience.
LOL at the idea the WNBA has fans. That’s even more absurd than the hoax claim that anyone is shouting slurs. https://t.co/JCHqLZgUXf— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 27, 2024
The only 'fans' they have are people who bring their daughters to show them 'girl power'. If those people are screaming ugly names at the players, go talk to the Democrats about it.
