Elon Musk Has an Interesting Theory About the Latest Stories of Expedited Citizenship

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on September 26, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

With the news US immigration is approving citizenship applications at a fevered pitch, Elon Musk has his own theory as to why.

It's very suspicious. 

Their votes will count just as much as those people who have paid taxes for decades, too. 

It's only about power.

There really is nothing new under the sun.

They count on the American voter having a very short attention span.

It really makes you wonder.

There aren't enough people who understand what the government is up to.

They certainly don't care what regular Americans think.

Most people don't realize even people here illegally count on the Census.

Out of the mouths of babes.

