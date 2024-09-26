Elon Musk Has an Interesting Theory About the Latest Stories of Expedited Citizenship

With the news US immigration is approving citizenship applications at a fevered pitch, Elon Musk has his own theory as to why.

They are importing voters. It is obvious. pic.twitter.com/R9eSY3qH9u — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2024

It's very suspicious.

We are not obligated to tolerate this https://t.co/hDUUM6LZVM — Jalen Bradley (@JalenBradley1) September 26, 2024

It’s wild to think that people who never stepped foot in the US in their entire lives during the 2016 election will be legally voting in this one. https://t.co/9X1LmozD4V — Christian Secor, 🇺🇸 J6 Political Prisoner (@j6christian) September 27, 2024

Their votes will count just as much as those people who have paid taxes for decades, too.

Thank you @elonmusk 🙏🏻

Wake up American’s! You’re being replaced and on your dime! 🤦🏻‍♂️ Democrats don’t care about you or me! It should be all of us, regardless of political affiliation, banning together to stop this. They only want to hold onto power! Don’t let this happen! Put… https://t.co/KIGRNXAZzv — Dan Ball (@DanNewsManBall) September 27, 2024

It's only about power.

The Democrats want unlimited power.



They ARE The Empire. https://t.co/r9sWbfDz4D — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) September 26, 2024

There really is nothing new under the sun.

Lower gas prices, speeding up citizenship approvals… it really all is a scam. https://t.co/q9hWLftFka — DarkShid (@dark_shidTERF) September 26, 2024

They count on the American voter having a very short attention span.

Need to be taken to supreme court.

This is undemocratic https://t.co/M6a1UeDlmw — Edward🇺🇦🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@EdwardOfIran4) September 26, 2024

They refuse to pass the SAVE ACT — aka (@akafacehots) September 26, 2024

It really makes you wonder.

Everything is on schedule and proceeding according to their plan. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 26, 2024

We need to help more people see the light. The republic is at stake. — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) September 26, 2024

There aren't enough people who understand what the government is up to.

They import voters, they pay for votes, they cheat because they can't win otherwise. — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) September 26, 2024

This was the plan all along with no regard for the citizens of this Country. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 26, 2024

They certainly don't care what regular Americans think.

Democrats have proven repeatedly they should be nowhere near any form of political power — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 26, 2024

They’re cheating at elections and the census. It’s the only way they can “win.” — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 26, 2024

Most people don't realize even people here illegally count on the Census.

Given Kamala's lack of organic support, she has no other options.... pic.twitter.com/bjji8mZjmH — Belvy Benjamin Button (@BelvyBenjamin) September 26, 2024

Even the kids don’t trust the Harris policies 😂 https://t.co/WoHD96F9fP — John (@johnEiid) September 26, 2024

Out of the mouths of babes.