RFK Jr. is Leading a Snack Attack, but Americans aren't 'Pudding' Up with Banning their Favorite Treats

Apparently, if Trump wins, RFK has some big plans for America's food.

The Democrats, who claim to be all about health care have stood by watching other countries ban these poisons that make our kids sick. Enough is enough. President Trump and I are going to stop the mass poisoning of American children. pic.twitter.com/Rf04MrF9e8 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 25, 2024

Obviously, food safety is important to all Americans, but at the same time, we also like our snack foods.

RFK, stay the hell out of my Cinnamon Toast Crunch. https://t.co/oeN7XKTAbr — Bear🐻🇺🇸 (@VP72801) September 25, 2024

Those are some fighting words.

Couldn’t be happier with my new Trump yard sign https://t.co/vWrdnnt4A2 pic.twitter.com/Jd5WSLnALk — Magills (@magills_) September 25, 2024

Make America Skinny Again.

Nobody is telling me what I can and can't eat. Say no to communism. — Tactical Ferret 🐊 (@Dude_WTF_Bro) September 25, 2024

Don't come for our guns or our cereal.

1. No one is forcing anyone to eat junk food.



2. We’ve always known eating too much junk food makes you unhealthy.



3. We’ve always known Doritos and Captain Crush were junk food.



4. Utilize self control and stop demanding the govt become your nanny and ban snack foods. https://t.co/cVDwOQ2xxu — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) September 25, 2024

Doritos are so good, though.

Leftist women are voting for Harris because of abortion and only abortion.



If I had to pick a single issue to vote on, this is why I’m voting for Trump. https://t.co/BQQiCdMOHH — June (@junebotprolly) September 25, 2024

Other Tweeps who know firsthand the hellish battle of cancer fully support Kennedy in his crusade.

Literally making us all sick for profits.. Yellow Dye #5 Tartrazine is in everything.



Stop the madness. https://t.co/p22nn2siWa — The New Girl (@RobinLovesNCSU) September 25, 2024

It's a difficult balance to not impede on the public's right to choose their own food while also ensuring people aren't ingesting harmful chemicals.

You come for the Count, you come for us all! https://t.co/LluzTh2V4Z pic.twitter.com/aSBT8ngzSl — Gingerbread Florida Man (@Junebagio) September 25, 2024

It's a Dessert Revolution.

I'll give you my Cap'n Crunch when you pry it from my cold, dead hands. https://t.co/O0WQBJMbC9 — John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) September 25, 2024

RFK is a strong man, but this may be even too much for him.

No, we shouldn’t ban cereal and cheez-its.



This is America. Not some Eurotrash nation. https://t.co/OZT63G6sfn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2024

If the government can ban cereal because they decide it’s making “our kids sick,” they can ban beef because it’s harming kids via climate change. There is no end to that kind of power and the left will wield it.



We don’t need a liberal banning crap under a Trump administration. https://t.co/OZT63G6sfn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2024

That is the slippery slope.