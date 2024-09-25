If Abortion Laws Are So Bad, Why Do Fear-Mongering Democrats Have to LIE...
RFK Jr. is Leading a Snack Attack, but Americans aren't 'Pudding' Up with Banning their Favorite Treats

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Apparently, if Trump wins, RFK has some big plans for America's food.

Obviously, food safety is important to all Americans, but at the same time, we also like our snack foods. 

Those are some fighting words.

Make America Skinny Again.

Don't come for our guns or our cereal.

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
Doritos are so good, though.

Other Tweeps who know firsthand the hellish battle of cancer fully support Kennedy in his crusade.

It's a difficult balance to not impede on the public's right to choose their own food while also ensuring people aren't ingesting harmful chemicals. 

It's a Dessert Revolution.

RFK is a strong man, but this may be even too much for him.

That is the slippery slope.

