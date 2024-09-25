RFK Jr. is Leading a Snack Attack, but Americans aren't 'Pudding' Up with Banning their Favorite Treats

Apparently, if Trump wins, RFK has some big plans for America's food.
The Democrats, who claim to be all about health care have stood by watching other countries ban these poisons that make our kids sick. Enough is enough. President Trump and I are going to stop the mass poisoning of American children. pic.twitter.com/Rf04MrF9e8— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 25, 2024
Obviously, food safety is important to all Americans, but at the same time, we also like our snack foods.
RFK, stay the hell out of my Cinnamon Toast Crunch. https://t.co/oeN7XKTAbr— Bear🐻🇺🇸 (@VP72801) September 25, 2024
Those are some fighting words.
Over my dead body https://t.co/bTs1yH6xHA pic.twitter.com/psgyQDVjyt— Atlantaholic_ (@Atlantaholic_) September 25, 2024
Couldn’t be happier with my new Trump yard sign https://t.co/vWrdnnt4A2 pic.twitter.com/Jd5WSLnALk— Magills (@magills_) September 25, 2024
Make America Skinny Again.
Nobody is telling me what I can and can't eat. Say no to communism.— Tactical Ferret 🐊 (@Dude_WTF_Bro) September 25, 2024
Don't come for our guns or our cereal.
He's going after the Cap'n https://t.co/OozNEehW3F pic.twitter.com/BfNBSb6mDS— Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 25, 2024
1. No one is forcing anyone to eat junk food.— Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) September 25, 2024
2. We’ve always known eating too much junk food makes you unhealthy.
3. We’ve always known Doritos and Captain Crush were junk food.
4. Utilize self control and stop demanding the govt become your nanny and ban snack foods. https://t.co/cVDwOQ2xxu
Doritos are so good, though.
Leftist women are voting for Harris because of abortion and only abortion.— June (@junebotprolly) September 25, 2024
If I had to pick a single issue to vote on, this is why I’m voting for Trump. https://t.co/BQQiCdMOHH
Other Tweeps who know firsthand the hellish battle of cancer fully support Kennedy in his crusade.
Literally making us all sick for profits.. Yellow Dye #5 Tartrazine is in everything.— The New Girl (@RobinLovesNCSU) September 25, 2024
Stop the madness. https://t.co/p22nn2siWa
It's a difficult balance to not impede on the public's right to choose their own food while also ensuring people aren't ingesting harmful chemicals.
Come and take it.https://t.co/QOxqi2cJCa pic.twitter.com/0Z2rvpKaED— Nobody Emeritus BT (@back_ttys) September 25, 2024
You come for the Count, you come for us all! https://t.co/LluzTh2V4Z pic.twitter.com/aSBT8ngzSl— Gingerbread Florida Man (@Junebagio) September 25, 2024
It's a Dessert Revolution.
I'll give you my Cap'n Crunch when you pry it from my cold, dead hands. https://t.co/O0WQBJMbC9— John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) September 25, 2024
RFK is a strong man, but this may be even too much for him.
No, we shouldn’t ban cereal and cheez-its.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2024
This is America. Not some Eurotrash nation. https://t.co/OZT63G6sfn
If the government can ban cereal because they decide it’s making “our kids sick,” they can ban beef because it’s harming kids via climate change. There is no end to that kind of power and the left will wield it.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2024
We don’t need a liberal banning crap under a Trump administration. https://t.co/OZT63G6sfn
That is the slippery slope.
