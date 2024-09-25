Kamala Harris Promises 'Bold Experimentation' like Franklin Roosevelt, but Americans Aren't Lab Rats

As if the prospect of a Kamala Harris presidency isn't terrifying enough, she had to go and say this.

Harris tells the Pittsburgh Economic Club, “I will engage in what Franklin Roosevelt called bold, persistent experimentation.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 25, 2024

The last three years with Biden and Harris have been bad enough. This experiment is already a big fat failure.

Because she has no idea how economics works.

This is a horrifying threat. — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) September 25, 2024

Thats not good lol pic.twitter.com/bN4JcUgIbm — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) September 25, 2024

Like the last 3.5 years? https://t.co/TWJJuEz4Mr — Austere News & Opinion (@commanderdata85) September 25, 2024

Yes, we already saw how that worked out.

We have so much wiggle room with the economy, manufacturing and illegal immigration. Idk what could go wrong. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 25, 2024

There is oh so very much that could wrong.

Lovely, Socialism on steroids.

This is not a winning message, but at least she’s being honest. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Dr. J.J. by the Bay 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@flagg_colonel) September 25, 2024

They are already getting the middle class used to being poor.

What can even possibly go wrong? https://t.co/ifHmcYrNUd — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 25, 2024

No, thank you. I’m not a lab mouse. https://t.co/AaXkvftijR — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 25, 2024

Nor are we one of Dr. Fauci's beagles.

FDR's "bold, persistent experimentation" lengthened the Great Depression by seven years, according to a UCLA study conducted by a couple of lefties. https://t.co/w8dME3tcRA — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) September 25, 2024

Kamala's staff has said she doesn't really like to get into the weeds of background studies and reading long reports, so how could she be expected to know that?

Horrible idea. Massive expansion of the federal government is the exact opposite of what we need. States exist for the purpose she is expressing here, not DC. https://t.co/wrKgcOav4p — Austin (@JuicedJag) September 25, 2024

Expanding government is the Democrat's answer to all troubles, though.

If you want to see how well this works, just look at education. Every few years a nifty new theory comes out - open classrooms! Collaborative workspace! Reading centers with filmstrips - that is inflicted on students until the next one. And they’re all bad. https://t.co/hZjG1HJ8v2 — Feral Goddess (@LadaMokusa) September 25, 2024

It's bad for education and also very bad for governing people.

“Bold, persistent experimentation” caused a ton of confusion and prolonged the Great Depression by several years, causing the only double-dip recession in history.



An economy is millions of people interacting, not a machine that can be directed and operated from DC. https://t.co/lyduuE3grG — Andrew Smith (@crimsonace) September 25, 2024

Was Kamala's 'bold experiment' hanging around and doing nothing for the last 3 years? If so, she is a resounding success.