Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Hack Media 'Fact-Checkers' Helping Dems Run...
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump...
Coke's Gone WOKE: Check Out What You Are and Aren't Allowed to Put...
Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some...
Kamala Harris Is a Lying Liar Who Lies! Wharton and Goldman Sachs Correct...
Biden's Comments About Harris on 'The View' Are Tagged and Ready for Another...
GOING POSTAL: USPS Union Sends Letter to Members Calling Trump an 'Existential Threat'
FLASHBACK: Stephanie Ruhle's 2023 Softball Interview With Biden Tells Us EXACTLY How She'l...
FBI Whistleblower Breaks Down in Tears, Thanks God for Grace While Being Persecuted
Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists...
Biden Tells 'The View' Hosts He Always Planned to Only Stay for 1...
This Is Who They Are: Watch Joe Biden Make a Trump Assassination Joke...
Stacey Plaskett Loses Her Mind Over Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Paul Pelosi Did WHAT? Reason Eleventy Billion and One Why Rules Around Stocks...

Kamala Harris Promises 'Bold Experimentation' like Franklin Roosevelt, but Americans Aren't Lab Rats

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As if the prospect of a Kamala Harris presidency isn't terrifying enough, she had to go and say this.

Advertisement

The last three years with Biden and Harris have been bad enough. This experiment is already a big fat failure.

Yes, we already saw how that worked out.

There is oh so very much that could wrong.

They are already getting the middle class used to being poor.

Recommended

Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump (They Won't Like the FO Part)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Nor are we one of Dr. Fauci's beagles.

Kamala's staff has said she doesn't really like to get into the weeds of background studies and reading long reports, so how could she be expected to know that?

Expanding government is the Democrat's answer to all troubles, though.

Advertisement

It's bad for education and also very bad for governing people.

Was Kamala's 'bold experiment' hanging around and doing nothing for the last 3 years? If so, she is a resounding success.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump (They Won't Like the FO Part)
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists Fume
Doug P.
Coke's Gone WOKE: Check Out What You Are and Aren't Allowed to Put on Custom Cans of Coca-Cola
Amy Curtis
Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Hack Media 'Fact-Checkers' Helping Dems Run Cover on Crime
Doug P.
Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some Eyebrows
justmindy
Kamala Harris Is a Lying Liar Who Lies! Wharton and Goldman Sachs Correct Her Claims About Economic Plan
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump (They Won't Like the FO Part) Amy Curtis
Advertisement