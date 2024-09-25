Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some Eyebrows

Today, James Comer released a statement regarding an investigation into the Biden/Harris administration bringing Zelensky to a battleground state like Pennsylvania so close to an election.

Advertisement

🚨🚨🚨



I’m seeking documents from the White House, Department of Defense, and Department of Justice regarding the Biden-Harris Administration’s misuse of government resources that allowed Zelensky to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.



If the Biden-Harris… https://t.co/fTijeoh6jG — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 25, 2024

Senator John Fetterman, Democrat, did not take kindly to that.

Fetterman sent that meme from his official government account, even. Shocking.

This is where we are for people who are supposed to conduct their selves with class and professionalism. This man got voted in to represent his constituents. If this is what you voted for, shame on you https://t.co/scR0MlwVOS — Doug (@canesfan2578) September 25, 2024

Lately, Fetterman has been right about a few things, but he clearly got this one real wrong.

"This is a nice boy. This is a good boy. This is a mother's angel." https://t.co/7JYqjkMANq pic.twitter.com/Kl38Q5Dmrr — G (@stevensongs) September 25, 2024

Oh, be nice.

This is my Senator.

This guy wears hoodies to work and posts stuff like this.



I have never felt better represented by an elected official https://t.co/F2O73LAWMG — Beuford (@Beuford2Beuford) September 25, 2024

Of course, not everyone was offended.

Always classy @JohnFetterman has no problem with taxpayer funds going to Ukrainian oligarchs, does he? https://t.co/Uiu2nDQpgE — Zurac III (@Caruzkcab) September 25, 2024

Apparently, he has no problem at all with that.

This is exactly what the Democrats think about We the People. Fetterman shows us just how mature he is right here. https://t.co/jDgZi4F4Mq — Tammy Wester (@WesterTammy) September 25, 2024

Is this Dems in disarray?

Stay Classy Lurch https://t.co/ItBaZoqLkz — Scammy Pam (@ScamTifaPam) September 25, 2024

I'm glad the adults are back in the room. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 25, 2024

Fetterman doesn't even pretend to wear adult clothes.

Advertisement

You are ok using taxpayer funds for what essentially turned into a Campaign event for Harris?



That’s a bad take John. — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) September 25, 2024

It's a very bad take.

Gosh John...I am one of a handful of "Libertarians" that would honestly consider voting for you in the future...you've proven to be principled...puts you in the top 6 in the Senate. But this does need explanation. Zelensky turned this into a tax payer funded campaign visit. — Kevin Lehman 🥃 KC3YXE (@klehman72) September 25, 2024

This is one of those times, being a Democrat and enamored with world leaders visiting his state, seemed to override Fetterman's good sense.

Remember when being a US Senator was worthy of our respect?



Seems like a thousand years ago. — Rick (@RickyDeeeee) September 25, 2024

Those were the good old days.