Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some Eyebrows

Today, James Comer released a statement regarding an investigation into the Biden/Harris administration bringing Zelensky to a battleground state like Pennsylvania so close to an election.
🚨🚨🚨— Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 25, 2024
I’m seeking documents from the White House, Department of Defense, and Department of Justice regarding the Biden-Harris Administration’s misuse of government resources that allowed Zelensky to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.
If the Biden-Harris… https://t.co/fTijeoh6jG
Senator John Fetterman, Democrat, did not take kindly to that.
investigate this https://t.co/MY9ObZ1nQv pic.twitter.com/G7T0LXyB7N— Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 25, 2024
Fetterman sent that meme from his official government account, even. Shocking.
This is where we are for people who are supposed to conduct their selves with class and professionalism. This man got voted in to represent his constituents. If this is what you voted for, shame on you https://t.co/scR0MlwVOS— Doug (@canesfan2578) September 25, 2024
Lately, Fetterman has been right about a few things, but he clearly got this one real wrong.
"This is a nice boy. This is a good boy. This is a mother's angel." https://t.co/7JYqjkMANq pic.twitter.com/Kl38Q5Dmrr— G (@stevensongs) September 25, 2024
Oh, be nice.
This is my Senator.— Beuford (@Beuford2Beuford) September 25, 2024
This guy wears hoodies to work and posts stuff like this.
I have never felt better represented by an elected official https://t.co/F2O73LAWMG
Of course, not everyone was offended.
Always classy @JohnFetterman has no problem with taxpayer funds going to Ukrainian oligarchs, does he? https://t.co/Uiu2nDQpgE— Zurac III (@Caruzkcab) September 25, 2024
Apparently, he has no problem at all with that.
This is exactly what the Democrats think about We the People. Fetterman shows us just how mature he is right here. https://t.co/jDgZi4F4Mq— Tammy Wester (@WesterTammy) September 25, 2024
lmao what a timeline, baby. https://t.co/dUaShKQunX— Frankie (@TellingFabel) September 25, 2024
Is this Dems in disarray?
He's so unserious. 😂 https://t.co/6o0Pvm4q15— Mrs Webster (@bluewebby) September 25, 2024
Stay Classy Lurch https://t.co/ItBaZoqLkz— Scammy Pam (@ScamTifaPam) September 25, 2024
I'm glad the adults are back in the room.— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 25, 2024
Fetterman doesn't even pretend to wear adult clothes.
You are ok using taxpayer funds for what essentially turned into a Campaign event for Harris?— Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) September 25, 2024
That’s a bad take John.
It's a very bad take.
Gosh John...I am one of a handful of "Libertarians" that would honestly consider voting for you in the future...you've proven to be principled...puts you in the top 6 in the Senate. But this does need explanation. Zelensky turned this into a tax payer funded campaign visit.— Kevin Lehman 🥃 KC3YXE (@klehman72) September 25, 2024
This is one of those times, being a Democrat and enamored with world leaders visiting his state, seemed to override Fetterman's good sense.
Remember when being a US Senator was worthy of our respect?— Rick (@RickyDeeeee) September 25, 2024
Seems like a thousand years ago.
Those were the good old days.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member