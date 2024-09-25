Kamala Harris Is a Lying Liar Who Lies! Wharton and Goldman Sachs Correct...
Biden's Comments About Harris on 'The View' Are Tagged and Ready for Another...
GOING POSTAL: USPS Union Sends Letter to Members Calling Trump an 'Existential Threat'
FLASHBACK: Stephanie Ruhle's 2023 Softball Interview With Biden Tells Us EXACTLY How She'l...
FBI Whistleblower Breaks Down in Tears, Thanks God for Grace While Being Persecuted
Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists...
Biden Tells 'The View' Hosts He Always Planned to Only Stay for 1...
This Is Who They Are: Watch Joe Biden Make a Trump Assassination Joke...
Stacey Plaskett Loses Her Mind Over Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Paul Pelosi Did WHAT? Reason Eleventy Billion and One Why Rules Around Stocks...
Catholic Cardinal Predicts Massive Kamala Defeat, Blasts Harris for Skipping Historic Trad...
Citizen Journalists Did the Work MSM Refuses to Do Proving 'Kamala Harris' Entire...
Kamala Harris to Be Interviewed by the 'Great' Stephanie Ruhle Says Drooling NYT...
'Liz Cheney Hardest Hit!' MSNBC's Chat With Mich. Union Members Did NOT Go...

Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some Eyebrows

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on September 25, 2024
Townhall Media

Today, James Comer released a statement regarding an investigation into the Biden/Harris administration bringing Zelensky to a battleground state like Pennsylvania so close to an election.

Advertisement

Senator John Fetterman, Democrat, did not take kindly to that.

Fetterman sent that meme from his official government account, even. Shocking.

Lately, Fetterman has been right about a few things, but he clearly got this one real wrong.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists Fume
Doug P.
Advertisement

Oh, be nice. 

Of course, not everyone was offended. 

Apparently, he has no problem at all with that.

Is this Dems in disarray?

Fetterman doesn't even pretend to wear adult clothes.

Advertisement

It's a very bad take.

This is one of those times, being a Democrat and enamored with world leaders visiting his state, seemed to override Fetterman's good sense.

Those were the good old days.

Tags: DEMOCRAT PENNSYLVANIA UKRAINE JOHN FETTERMAN VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists Fume
Doug P.
Kamala Harris Is a Lying Liar Who Lies! Wharton and Goldman Sachs Correct Her Claims About Economic Plan
Amy Curtis
Citizen Journalists Did the Work MSM Refuses to Do Proving 'Kamala Harris' Entire Identity Is Fake'
Doug P.
Biden's Comments About Harris on 'The View' Are Tagged and Ready for Another Trump Ad
Doug P.
GOING POSTAL: USPS Union Sends Letter to Members Calling Trump an 'Existential Threat'
Amy Curtis
FBI Whistleblower Breaks Down in Tears, Thanks God for Grace While Being Persecuted
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists Fume Doug P.
Advertisement