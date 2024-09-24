Kamala's Campaign CRUMBLES? Couple of Cookie Polls Have Trump Up BIGLY
Haitian Bridge Alliance Laughably Seeks Criminal Charges Against Trump/Vance for 'Eating Pets' Narrative

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Take your blood pressure medicine before reading this story because it will probably raise it. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance told the story of the residents of Springfield, Ohio. Whether the general public or social justice warriors like it or not, they simply told the stories they were hearing. Now, a non profit receiving lots of money to settle all these new residents are trying to have Trump and Vance criminally prosecuted. Just wow!

How dare they try to silence political figures by using the court of law!

This is a good clarification. They are asking for charges to be filed. Thankfully, they do not have the power to actually file charges.

Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.
Oh, they need much closer investigation, particularly since they are trying to throw their political power around and get people arrested.

It might just backfire on them.

That's more than likely.

Particularly since they seem to have millions laying around.

They certainly are attention seeking.

Just another example of using the court system to silence Trump. There is nothing new under the sun.

Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.
Kamala's Campaign CRUMBLES? Couple of Cookie Polls Have Trump Up BIGLY
Amy Curtis
Byron Donalds Serves Dems INSISTING Senate Border Bill Would Secure the Border a Nice Glass of STFU Juice
Sam J.
DEMOCRACY FTW! EPA Is Very Unhappy With the Results of Their Climate Week Poll (We Think It's HILARIOUS)
Amy Curtis
'Shame on Her': Joe Manchin Will Not Endorse Kamala Harris After Filibuster Threat
Brett T.
LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.

Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid
