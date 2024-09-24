Haitian Bridge Alliance Laughably Seeks Criminal Charges Against Trump/Vance for 'Eating Pets' Narrative

Take your blood pressure medicine before reading this story because it will probably raise it. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance told the story of the residents of Springfield, Ohio. Whether the general public or social justice warriors like it or not, they simply told the stories they were hearing. Now, a non profit receiving lots of money to settle all these new residents are trying to have Trump and Vance criminally prosecuted. Just wow!

Advertisement

JUST IN: Haitian nonprofit files criminal charges against Donald Trump, JD Vance for saying residents are eating pets pic.twitter.com/KF16bvUBkt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 24, 2024

How dare they try to silence political figures by using the court of law!

No, it did not. It filed an affidavit charging the offenses under Ohio Code 2935.09(D) seeking that charges be filed. An affidavit charging the offense is not the filing of criminal charges. https://t.co/DhGaQv7IJL https://t.co/0armEf7IGe pic.twitter.com/ZrtTZqWGBP — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 24, 2024

This is a good clarification. They are asking for charges to be filed. Thankfully, they do not have the power to actually file charges.

Have fun with that. https://t.co/qBWUhdlMON — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2024

Haitian Bridge Alliance was sitting on $5.3 million in cash in 2022, after taking in $4.2 million in revenue for the year. They only spent $1.9 million.



You just got it into the queue for my 990 parsing program, @GuerlineMJozef. I'm gonna take a look into your donors https://t.co/gAjy29qb2B pic.twitter.com/5meGDvKHB6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 24, 2024

Oh, they need much closer investigation, particularly since they are trying to throw their political power around and get people arrested.

We’re gonna find out in discovery someone really was eating the pets aren’t we. https://t.co/3AVEC0gXLj — Coshoct (@Coshoct) September 24, 2024

It might just backfire on them.

It’s called the First Amendment.



Don’t like it? GO. HOME. https://t.co/a4NmuPoAnI — Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) September 24, 2024

Next thing they are going to eat is crow. https://t.co/AY5hehR4kJ — Aaron R from Scarborough (@cleverhandleguy) September 24, 2024

That's more than likely.

They’re asking for $300 million in damages and a litter of 10 beagle puppies. https://t.co/XI1PwhSEQo — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 24, 2024

The Bridge is Chaired by Guerline Josef @GuerlineMJozef and was receiving funding from Soros’ Open Society Foundation in 2021. Another effort by the left to distract being funded by the usual suspects. https://t.co/D0vf7oJn1b — CE 🇺🇸 (@sdfish) September 24, 2024

This isn’t how criminal charges work. Did the DA sign onto this as well?



Doubtful



Just nuisance stuff. Trump should countersue and bankrupt them — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) September 24, 2024

Advertisement

Particularly since they seem to have millions laying around.

Yeah, I’m starting to think these people were behind the fake b*mb threats. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 24, 2024

They certainly are attention seeking.

I hope Trump/Vance countersue for a frivolous lawsuit and make them pay their legal fees.



Not to mention, Ohio doesn't have laws that criminalize defamation allegations.



This would be a civil case. — T. Ford 🇺🇸🌴 🐊 (@ChimayBlue) September 24, 2024

Just another example of using the court system to silence Trump. There is nothing new under the sun.