Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish Students Any Longer

Oh, if it isn't the consequences of one's actions catching up to them. All of those students and professors who ruined the Spring and Summer semesters of college for Jewish students and their allies are starting to face their punishment. Oh, well.

This guy is one of the lead protestors at Cornell.



When the student government denied his group’s divestment resolution, he and others vowed to repeatedly disrupt the campus, which they did.



He was suspended last year too.



Looks like Cornell might be done messing around. pic.twitter.com/1ihHpOo5Mp — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) September 24, 2024

He's very upset he wasn't allowed to come to a country to study and then make other students miserable.

You should be deported. Foreign nationals don’t have a right to be here and terrorist-supporting criminals don’t add any value. https://t.co/WrwtVUrumG pic.twitter.com/mbN0uJlXRK — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 24, 2024

If this all applies to you:



1. Non-US Citizen

2. Attends 🇺🇸 University

3. Takes advantage our steadfast belief in free speech.

3. Uses that to call for the downfall of 🇺🇸

4. Threatens American citizens.

5. Threatens Jews



It's pretty cut and dry, actually.

Your visa was for *study* not for angrily protesting the country gracious enough to make you a guest.



You were a bad guest, and are now no longer a student, so leave. https://t.co/aI9wwxZK3e — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) September 24, 2024

Sometimes, no matter how gracious a host, their guests do not return their kindness and generosity of spirit. When that happens, the host is right to ask the visitor to be on their way.

He should have read the rules a bit more closely.

The people who continuously protest against America and with those who seek to do us harm, then turn around and do everything they possibly can to stay, are absolutely hilarious. https://t.co/76mpFnis1e — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@justarando013) September 24, 2024

Exactly! One would think this is the last place he would want to be.

Stop being antisemitic filth. https://t.co/clk4rD4wTL — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 24, 2024

That's an easy solution.

You have four months. Make arrangements to leave. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 24, 2024

The quicker the better.

Look on the bright side. Where you are going there will be no Jews and incredibly few Zionists or Americans either. It will be like martyr heaven for you.



Can’t miss you till you leave, — DanH (@danharris) September 24, 2024

Guess you shouldn’t have used your student visa to persecute Jewish Americans. — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) September 24, 2024

Fantastic news.



Good luck back home. See you never. — Daniel Foster (@Daniel_Foster_x) September 24, 2024

Good luck in all of your future travels.