Thread Highlights DEADLY Consequences of Kamala Harris' Weak Stance on Immigration and San...
Antony Blinken Urges Republicans to Reconsider Contempt Proceedings
Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump's Project 2025 Could 'Effectively' Ban IVF
Buzz Buzz! Following Colony Collapse and Media Panic, the Honey Bee Population Has...
Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed
Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's...
Funny With a Side of Fries: Trump Takes Shot at Kamala Harris' Non-Job...
Kamala's Campaign CRUMBLES? Couple of Cookie Polls Have Trump Up BIGLY
Haitian Bridge Alliance Laughably Seeks Criminal Charges Against Trump/Vance for 'Eating P...
'Shame on Her': Joe Manchin Will Not Endorse Kamala Harris After Filibuster Threat
Kamala Harris OWNS THIS: Border Patrol Says Kids As Young As EIGHT Are...
Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and...
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Had an Extremely Bad Slip Up...
Byron Donalds Serves Dems INSISTING Senate Border Bill Would Secure the Border a...

Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish Students Any Longer

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:46 PM on September 24, 2024
ImgFlip

Oh, if it isn't the consequences of one's actions catching up to them. All of those students and professors who ruined the Spring and Summer semesters of college for Jewish students and their allies are starting to face their punishment. Oh, well. 

Advertisement

He's very upset he wasn't allowed to come to a country to study and then make other students miserable.

It's pretty cut and dry, actually.

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's 'Doomsday' If Trump Wins
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Sometimes, no matter how gracious a host, their guests do not return their kindness and generosity of spirit. When that happens, the host is right to ask the visitor to be on their way.

He should have read the rules a bit more closely.

Exactly! One would think this is the last place he would want to be.

That's an easy solution.

The quicker the better.

Advertisement

Good luck in all of your future travels.

Tags: ANTI-SEMITE JEWISH JEWS PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's 'Doomsday' If Trump Wins
Amy Curtis
Antony Blinken Urges Republicans to Reconsider Contempt Proceedings
Brett T.
Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed
Brett T.
Buzz Buzz! Following Colony Collapse and Media Panic, the Honey Bee Population Has Grown (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Thread Highlights DEADLY Consequences of Kamala Harris' Weak Stance on Immigration and Sanctuary Cities
Amy Curtis
Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's 'Doomsday' If Trump Wins Amy Curtis
Advertisement