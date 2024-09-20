Lockdown Lovebirds! Doctor Couple Demanded School Closings While Engaging in Wild Adult Parties

If the COVID lock down brigade were anything, they were mostly major hypocrites. The most recent story is about a Pediatrician who helped keep schools locked down, but had their own 'side' activities where they very much gathered in groups.

This pediatrician was having sex parties with her husband while his policies kept kids locked out of school and forced masks on 2-year-olds.@AmerAcadPeds @AAPPres pic.twitter.com/7QAuXyS9mk — elizabeth bennett (@ebennett74) September 20, 2024

If you still think COVID policies and censorship was fine, because "science." Please think again. https://t.co/jNVVgQmyXm pic.twitter.com/Ep2SHVIRZC — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) September 20, 2024

If it was about 'science', certainly swapping spit was an easy way to spread COVID.

The number of Western elites who demanded and even forced ordinary people to lock themselves at home during COVID — while those same elites enjoyed mass parties, restaurants, hair salons, vacations and more — is almost too high to count. https://t.co/YK4UNEPmcD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 20, 2024

The list is never ending.

There have been zero consequences for these people. pic.twitter.com/kzLoqMcL3F — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2024

Most of them try to make the public forget what they used to say or they have been promoted to some medical director position in the Biden Harris administration.

No one has paid any price for this monstrous betrayal of public trust https://t.co/JvPHBnsVgJ — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 20, 2024

It only gets worse https://t.co/BEwj43ywxj — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) September 20, 2024

What is with these degenerates? https://t.co/4GwM8KNFod — George Froyd Carnival Barker (@CheddarChe5207) September 20, 2024

They are power hungry monsters.

Prison isn’t a bad enough punishment for these people. https://t.co/8OvIXgXoal — Turd Ferguson (@hillbillySW) September 20, 2024

They would do it all again in a heartbeat if they could.

Don't vote for the Depravity Party. https://t.co/cxx0kq3ZES — Jim Benson (MAGA World Leader) (@jmbenson1491) September 20, 2024

New York pediatrician attended at least one sex party with her husband despite Covid restrictions and despite the fact that her husband was heading the NYC Covid response https://t.co/9OeEOQVxOW — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) September 20, 2024

I wonder how many covid "vaccines" this doctor told children to get. — Purple Monkey (@xPMLx) September 20, 2024

As many as possible.

WTF is WRONG with these people? Degenerates with credentials is scary. — The Principal’s Office (@educator4ever36) September 20, 2024

Particularly those who also have power over America's children and their education.

I can't get over the irony of them advising people on health and what to put in their bodies, while Varma and possibly his wife, were taking ecstasy and maybe other illegal drugs! These people are pure evil and harmed so many children. — Kate Skubecz (@kskubecz) September 20, 2024

Flippantly stating they were “just being naked w/ [8-10] friends” as if everyone does this all the time. 😂 — James Lim, MD (@JLimHospMD) September 20, 2024

They are so far removed from the average American. It's stunning.