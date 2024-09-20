Christopher Rufo Ably Debunks Disgusting False Claims Pushed by the 'Youngkin Tiki Torch' Reporter

'No One Is Coming for Your Gas Stove': Look at How New Yorkers...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:35 PM on September 20, 2024

Late last night, a woman who calls herself a journalist chose to target Christopher Rufo with ridiculous accusations. 

Ashley Madison is a site married people can use to cheat on their spouses. Rufo quickly shot back.

Rufo says when he checked the 'Ashley Madison' site, his email did not come up at all. Lauren claims people can pay to get their emails removed. Apparently, admitting when she is wrong is not a strong suit of hers.

Oh, Lauren won't let that stop her since the target is a conservative.

They don't even care if there is a shred of truth to their claims.

It surely is.

This is just her latest hoax.

Tags: CONSERVATIVE FRAUD HACK HOAX CHRISTOPHER RUFO

