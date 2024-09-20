Christopher Rufo Ably Debunks Disgusting False Claims Pushed by the 'Youngkin Tiki Torch' Reporter

Late last night, a woman who calls herself a journalist chose to target Christopher Rufo with ridiculous accusations.

Update: Email address belonging to conservative Chris Rufo found in Ashley Madison data dump 1/ https://t.co/uhckYSmd2c — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 20, 2024

**It's possible that someone else registered his email to the site.**



But I confirmed that the registered email is ACTIVE and is HIS... How?



I emailed Rufo for comment to that email and HE RESPONDED 😂 2/ — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 20, 2024

Ashley Madison is a site married people can use to cheat on their spouses. Rufo quickly shot back.

This is complete bullsh&t, as you admit later in the thread. I have never used "Ashley Madison." If you want to attack me or my politics that's fine, but leave my wife and children out of it, you disgusting hack. https://t.co/AwbZCVYwHz — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 20, 2024

I'm reading this more closely and the accusation is that I signed up for "Ashley Madison" in 2014, used it in an attempt to "fool around on the mother of my children," and that my "eight-year-old signed up for Ashley Madison using [my] credit card and email."



This is verifiably… pic.twitter.com/hixrMtctmc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 20, 2024

I looked up my email on a data breach checker and it showed breaches at a number of websites, but none for "Ashley Madison." Even the "Ashley Madison Leaked Data" checker says my information "was not found." It's all bullshit. pic.twitter.com/huJw3acnTd — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 20, 2024

Now that the smear has been debunked, this person admits it was a fraud: "I never claimed Rufo had the account." And when my email didn't come up in the checker, another conspiracy theory: "You can pay to have your information removed from that database." Supreme dishonesty. pic.twitter.com/E2Sfgisjcg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 20, 2024

Rufo says when he checked the 'Ashley Madison' site, his email did not come up at all. Lauren claims people can pay to get their emails removed. Apparently, admitting when she is wrong is not a strong suit of hers.

Idk how that site works, but can't anyone sign up for anything and just put someone else's email? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 20, 2024

Yes, and I have debunked all of the specific accusations in the thread. It's pure fabrication. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 20, 2024

Oh, Lauren won't let that stop her since the target is a conservative.

If anyone was actually paying attention, the Ashley Madison data dump happened in 2015. Rufo was married in 2016. This accusation doesn’t even make sense. It’s clearly an attempt to take down one of the right’s most effective fighters. https://t.co/iDVdAWU7rP — Jo Thomas (@rthomas86) September 20, 2024

They don't even care if there is a shred of truth to their claims.

This has happened a few times. It’s apparently easy to use someone else’s email address on Ashley Madison. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 20, 2024

This kind of “reporting” truly the bottom of a very slimy barrel — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) September 20, 2024

It surely is.

Yes, this is literally the person behind one of the dumbest ops of all time: recruiting a group of people, including a black dude and woman, to be "white supremacists for Youngkin." — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 20, 2024

Yes people should be reminded you're the person behind the racist tiki torch stunt for the Lincoln Project. https://t.co/OCZ7neO5ye — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2024

This is just her latest hoax.