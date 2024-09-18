Is This Interference? The FBI Announces Iran Leaked Trump Campaign Materials to the Biden/Harris Campaign

Harris, Pelosi, Warren Spread Misinformation About 'Trump Abortion Ban'
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on September 18, 2024
Twitchy

Well, this is certainly an interesting development. 

Advertisement

It makes one wonder who in the Biden campaign received this unsolicited information?

It certainly looks like it's time to ask lots more questions.

Could never do it!

America deserves the specifics. Who in the Harris campaign got the information? Did any of them have beepers that exploded. Heh.

What else could it be called?

Must protect Democrats at all costs!

These are the rules the Democrats made.

Everything Republicans do is way worse than any 'oopsie' by a Democrat. Republicans make intentional mistakes. Democrats make harmless errors.

It's very shocking.

It SHOULD be a massive story. Will Corporate Media actually pursue it since it has the possibility of making a Democrat or the Media look bad?

Tell Obama we are counting on him. -Iran

A whole bunch more investigation needs to go into the 'solicitation' part.

Of course, the Harris campaign calls 'themselves' victims, thus far. This story is likely just getting started.

