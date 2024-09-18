Is This Interference? The FBI Announces Iran Leaked Trump Campaign Materials to the Biden/Harris Campaign

Well, this is certainly an interesting development.

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI: Iranian hackers sent unsolicited information stolen from Trump campaign to people associated with Biden's campaign — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) September 18, 2024

It makes one wonder who in the Biden campaign received this unsolicited information?

Perhaps it is time to start questioning this more vigorously https://t.co/6Ek0pYM8SY pic.twitter.com/tJgP3V9G8R — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2024

It certainly looks like it's time to ask lots more questions.

imagine being best friends with iran https://t.co/L3NMeDecm9 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 18, 2024

Could never do it!

America deserves the specifics. Who in the Harris campaign got the information? Did any of them have beepers that exploded. Heh.

Intervention in a U.S. election by an enemy of America in an effort to tilt the outcome to their favored candidate Kamala Harris. https://t.co/6QLGJFTScK — Ronnie Whitaker (@RonnieWhitaker) September 18, 2024

Seems like ELECTION INTERFERENCE to me, guys https://t.co/Kk8wIElepn — lost in the 'stratosphere of illogic' (@BozOzler) September 18, 2024

What else could it be called?

I love how they are putting "unsolicited" in the stories. https://t.co/v13dFINO2n — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) September 18, 2024

Must protect Democrats at all costs!

remember, if a foreign adversary favors you, you are forever connected to that foreign adversary https://t.co/jPbOkvIBgo — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 18, 2024

These are the rules the Democrats made.

Oh. Seems like election interference to me... https://t.co/3EqweFtSrv — GTI_guy_ (@GTI_guy_) September 18, 2024

Seems a little worse than some Russians buying a few Facebook ads https://t.co/HOJoyzuU7J — Nick Smith (@NSSmith16) September 18, 2024

Everything Republicans do is way worse than any 'oopsie' by a Democrat. Republicans make intentional mistakes. Democrats make harmless errors.

FBI says what?

FBI found the source of something? https://t.co/mZ3uTegHxg — grammie (@MamaMaddox) September 18, 2024

It's very shocking.

How many Biden or Kamala staffers shopped oppo to the media that they originally got from Iran trying to interfere in our election? This is a massive story. https://t.co/rxjcfIFLr6 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 18, 2024

It SHOULD be a massive story. Will Corporate Media actually pursue it since it has the possibility of making a Democrat or the Media look bad?

Well that's one hell of an endorsement huh https://t.co/RdAAozgxoj — MitchVision (@MitchVision84) September 18, 2024

Iran for Harris. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 18, 2024

At the bottom of the file was a note that said "Thank you for the billions. Send more money for more info. K Bye thanks" — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) September 18, 2024

Tell Obama we are counting on him. -Iran

Iran and Russia endorse Kamala Harris for President. Good to know. — Ham (@zedidutch) September 18, 2024

The only one claiming it’s “unsolicited” is Biden. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 18, 2024

A whole bunch more investigation needs to go into the 'solicitation' part.

The Harris campaign referring to itself as “victims” when they received the leaked files from Trump’s campaign, is really perfect encapsulation of both the gaslighting and the non-stop victimhood https://t.co/8gL4n0BUpa — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 18, 2024

Of course, the Harris campaign calls 'themselves' victims, thus far. This story is likely just getting started.