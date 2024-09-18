President Trump Stops by a 'Crypto Bar' and Buys Burgers with Bitcoin in History Making Visit

In a sign Donald Trump is going after every vote in every demographic in every part of America, he visited a Bitcoin bar today and paid for his tab with crypto currency.
President Trump just visited a Bitcoin bar in NYC and paid for his tab using Cryptopic.twitter.com/BP2GFjrpFa— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2024
Poignant background music playing at the Bitcoin bar. Ace Frehley's "New York Groove." @ComfortablySmug pic.twitter.com/CzeEPRnPoj— Just Donna (@Crypsis12) September 18, 2024
It apparently was a whole vibe.
NEW: Donald Trump buys burgers as his first Bitcoin purchase at a crypto-currency-themed bar in New York City before handing them out.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2024
Trump paid for food at the crypto-themed Pubkey bar for the entire restaurant.
The campaign stop comes before Trump is set to hold a… pic.twitter.com/0oAFSHgZCB
Burgers for everyone and a Trump visit? That's a treat!
The only way to break the fed is to let the American dollar collapse. And then like a Phoenix we will rise from the ashes where gold and crypto will be king.— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 18, 2024
Well the dollar is getting closer and closer to collapsing, so maybe a backup is a good idea.
This is like when Bill Clinton when on MTV… The Dems are CLUELESS about what the younger generation cares about… Trump on the other hand is LOCKED in!!!— Staulso (@staulso) September 18, 2024
Let's hope President Trump doesn't start playing the saxophone, next.
September 18, 2024
Barron helping his Dad come closer to the Bitcoin generation.— PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) September 18, 2024
Apparently, Barron is really into crypto and has interested his Dad in learning more.
Kamala can’t speak without a script😂😂— Saeed Ahmed (@Ahmedsaeed06) September 18, 2024
Kamala is definitely not a people person.
President Trump will be the financial freedom president. https://t.co/9WOHHud0L7— The DC Report (@TheDCReport) September 18, 2024
So cool. Trump at his best.— nc (@greenehouse29) September 18, 2024
He really is most comfortable hanging out with a crowd of people and making jokes.
Oh I didn't know you could use crypto out and about. Gawd guess I'm going to a crypto Space soon— Tami_Earls (@TEarls80) September 18, 2024
Indeed, you can and many online retailers also allow you to purchase items with crypto.
Make America Crypto Number One https://t.co/PS2WWjhq8E— Garrett Born (@GarrettEBorn) September 18, 2024
In 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, @GaryGensler and @vp will have such Bitcoin bar under investigation and shut down. https://t.co/8dZ4B24LPh— Brian Costello (@bpcostello) September 18, 2024
Please don't give them any ideas.
Only President Trump could combine Bitcoin publicity, campaigning, and burgers like this.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 18, 2024
He’s a genius.
No one does it like him.
History in the making! https://t.co/sqBt3aJCys— Katie Adams (@ad49992875) September 18, 2024
We are witnessing a once in a generation political movement.— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 18, 2024
Donald Trump is winning virtually every American over, including the Teamsters.
Did you ever think we would see something like this?
From your lips to God's ears!
