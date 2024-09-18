President Trump Stops by a 'Crypto Bar' and Buys Burgers with Bitcoin in History Making Visit

In a sign Donald Trump is going after every vote in every demographic in every part of America, he visited a Bitcoin bar today and paid for his tab with crypto currency.

President Trump just visited a Bitcoin bar in NYC and paid for his tab using Cryptopic.twitter.com/BP2GFjrpFa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2024

Poignant background music playing at the Bitcoin bar. Ace Frehley's "New York Groove." @ComfortablySmug pic.twitter.com/CzeEPRnPoj — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) September 18, 2024

It apparently was a whole vibe.

NEW: Donald Trump buys burgers as his first Bitcoin purchase at a crypto-currency-themed bar in New York City before handing them out.



Trump paid for food at the crypto-themed Pubkey bar for the entire restaurant.



The campaign stop comes before Trump is set to hold a… pic.twitter.com/0oAFSHgZCB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2024

Burgers for everyone and a Trump visit? That's a treat!

The only way to break the fed is to let the American dollar collapse. And then like a Phoenix we will rise from the ashes where gold and crypto will be king. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 18, 2024

Well the dollar is getting closer and closer to collapsing, so maybe a backup is a good idea.

This is like when Bill Clinton when on MTV… The Dems are CLUELESS about what the younger generation cares about… Trump on the other hand is LOCKED in!!! — Staulso (@staulso) September 18, 2024

Let's hope President Trump doesn't start playing the saxophone, next.

Barron helping his Dad come closer to the Bitcoin generation. — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) September 18, 2024

Apparently, Barron is really into crypto and has interested his Dad in learning more.

Kamala can’t speak without a script😂😂 — Saeed Ahmed (@Ahmedsaeed06) September 18, 2024

Kamala is definitely not a people person.

President Trump will be the financial freedom president. https://t.co/9WOHHud0L7 — The DC Report (@TheDCReport) September 18, 2024

So cool. Trump at his best. — nc (@greenehouse29) September 18, 2024

He really is most comfortable hanging out with a crowd of people and making jokes.

Oh I didn't know you could use crypto out and about. Gawd guess I'm going to a crypto Space soon — Tami_Earls (@TEarls80) September 18, 2024

Indeed, you can and many online retailers also allow you to purchase items with crypto.

Make America Crypto Number One https://t.co/PS2WWjhq8E — Garrett Born (@GarrettEBorn) September 18, 2024

In 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, @GaryGensler and @vp will have such Bitcoin bar under investigation and shut down. https://t.co/8dZ4B24LPh — Brian Costello (@bpcostello) September 18, 2024

Please don't give them any ideas.

Only President Trump could combine Bitcoin publicity, campaigning, and burgers like this.



He’s a genius. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 18, 2024

No one does it like him.

History in the making! https://t.co/sqBt3aJCys — Katie Adams (@ad49992875) September 18, 2024

We are witnessing a once in a generation political movement.



Donald Trump is winning virtually every American over, including the Teamsters.



Did you ever think we would see something like this? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 18, 2024

From your lips to God's ears!