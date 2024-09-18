Frequent Feckless Failure Kamala Harris Wasted Billions Earmarked to Expand Internet Acces...
President Trump Stops by a 'Crypto Bar' and Buys Burgers with Bitcoin in History Making Visit

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File

In a sign Donald Trump is going after every vote in every demographic in every part of America, he visited a Bitcoin bar today and paid for his tab with crypto currency.

It apparently was a whole vibe.

Burgers for everyone and a Trump visit? That's a treat!

Well the dollar is getting closer and closer to collapsing, so maybe a backup is a good idea.

Doug P.
Let's hope President Trump doesn't start playing the saxophone, next.

Apparently, Barron is really into crypto and has interested his Dad in learning more.

Kamala is definitely not a people person.

He really is most comfortable hanging out with a crowd of people and making jokes.

Indeed, you can and many online retailers also allow you to purchase items with crypto.

Please don't give them any ideas.

No one does it like him.

From your lips to God's ears!

Tags: NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

