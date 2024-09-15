Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten...
In the Wake of Second Attempted Trump Shooting, a Video Emerges of Kamala...
It's Not Just Springfield: ALARMING List of Problems Caused by Illegal Immigrant Invasion...
Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST...
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a...
WATCH: Local Sheriff Verifies That Trump is Getting LESS PROTECTION Than Joe Biden
REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His...
DBags at MSNBC Quick to Blame Trump and HIS Rhetoric for Second Assassination...
You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If T...
Remember When David Muir Said Crime Was Down? Yeah, About That: NYC Subway...
Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassin...
YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald...
As Biden-Harris Push Us Closer to World War Three, Navy Proudly Launches First...
Secret Service Exchanged Gunfire With Man at Trump's Florida Golf Club; CNN Confirms...

This One Unbelievable Election Factoid Says it All About This Crazy Election

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The number two is very important. It's how many interviews for which Kamala has sat and now it is the amount of times someone has tried to shoot Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Welp, that is also true.

Kamala did not come through the interviews nearly as unscathed.

Trump did have the help of the Secret Service, but other than that, he was on his own.

Recommended

REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It is a slick burn.

Except for the Bee is satire and this is true.

If you don't laugh, you'll cry.

Amen.

Advertisement

It should tell quite a lot, actually.

It speaks to the state of today's media and what they allow Democrats to get away with.

True! Last time, he presided over a week long Republican National Convention and didn't even seem the least bit phased.

Tags: ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials)
Sam J.
In the Wake of Second Attempted Trump Shooting, a Video Emerges of Kamala Making a Sick Joke
justmindy
Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten by Reality
Amy Curtis
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a Fed Trap
Amy Curtis
Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST Violent, Anti-Trump Rhetoric from Democrats
Sam J.
It's Not Just Springfield: ALARMING List of Problems Caused by Illegal Immigrant Invasion Is EYE OPENING
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials) Sam J.
Advertisement