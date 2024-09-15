This One Unbelievable Election Factoid Says it All About This Crazy Election

The number two is very important. It's how many interviews for which Kamala has sat and now it is the amount of times someone has tried to shoot Donald Trump.
Donald Trump has now experienced as many assassination attempts as Kamala has experienced interviews.— Sunny (@sunnyright) September 15, 2024
O-M-G— David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) September 15, 2024
Donald Trump has now experienced twice as many assassination attempts as Kamala has received in votes to become the nominee.— Take Note USA (@TakeNoteUSA) September 15, 2024
Faced more combat that stolen valor @Tim_Walz— Lfoxy23 🇺🇸💙✭ (@lfoxy23) September 15, 2024
Welp, that is also true.
Stealing that!— Danny ElPaso (@DannyElPaso) September 15, 2024
Trump survived
Assassination
Attempts ….2
Harris
Interviews ….2
Yes, but Trump has managed to survive both.— VictoryRed (@FreddyMagnus) September 15, 2024
Kamala did not come through the interviews nearly as unscathed.
And she needed the network to help her out.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 15, 2024
Trump did have the help of the Secret Service, but other than that, he was on his own.
To be fair, both her interviews have assassinated her chance to become President!— KevinfromWyoming 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇪 (@KevinWyoming2) September 15, 2024
No falsehoods detected.— CHRIST IS LORD (@_ChristIsLord) September 15, 2024
Ooof. 😀 https://t.co/Mwm4U5kkIA— Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) September 15, 2024
It is a slick burn.
Classic. And true..... https://t.co/3FpsTrkmKA— LawyerMom865 (@LawyerMom865) September 16, 2024
Astute observation. https://t.co/6kvwYX7Bf1— Yves Farges (@yves_farges) September 16, 2024
This sounds like it should be a @TheBabylonBee headline.— SMiller (@SteveMille5434) September 15, 2024
Bravo. Well played. https://t.co/oSD5EHSe6z
Except for the Bee is satire and this is true.
This sure puts things into perspective. https://t.co/gMxiPI3grf— Brian (@ThatGuyBry31) September 16, 2024
Okay, my macabre humor chuckled at this one 😅 https://t.co/nyaFZiwJxv— Eric Myers ❤️⏳🇺🇸 (@eericmyers) September 15, 2024
If you don't laugh, you'll cry.
lol crazy this is a real stat https://t.co/OfQdritlSK— Mikey (@GaintrustMikey) September 15, 2024
Ok, this is funny... not funny. My God, please protect our President Trump. https://t.co/JAUSIdIKWn— Suztweets1776 (@suztweets1776) September 15, 2024
Amen.
Wow. This hits hard actually. https://t.co/piXcnSqw1S— Nomad (@Blitz19K) September 15, 2024
Donald Trump now has 2 more assassination attempts on his life than Kamala Harris has primary votes. https://t.co/uGhtW0oFCt— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 15, 2024
THIS should tell you something. https://t.co/bzcyn50r6Z— Casey Putsch (@CaseyPutsch) September 15, 2024
It should tell quite a lot, actually.
The fact that this is true is mind boggling 🤯 https://t.co/WFugmQBOwv— PJ Levine (@pjlevine) September 16, 2024
It speaks to the state of today's media and what they allow Democrats to get away with.
and President Trump does not hide like Kamala does! https://t.co/NGJZvmlPWS— Bert (@trebsnikpoh) September 15, 2024
True! Last time, he presided over a week long Republican National Convention and didn't even seem the least bit phased.
