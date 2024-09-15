Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten...
This One Unbelievable Election Factoid Says it All About This Crazy Election
It's Not Just Springfield: ALARMING List of Problems Caused by Illegal Immigrant Invasion...
Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST...
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a...
WATCH: Local Sheriff Verifies That Trump is Getting LESS PROTECTION Than Joe Biden
REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His...
DBags at MSNBC Quick to Blame Trump and HIS Rhetoric for Second Assassination...
You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If T...
Remember When David Muir Said Crime Was Down? Yeah, About That: NYC Subway...
Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassin...
YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald...
As Biden-Harris Push Us Closer to World War Three, Navy Proudly Launches First...
Secret Service Exchanged Gunfire With Man at Trump's Florida Golf Club; CNN Confirms...

In the Wake of Second Attempted Trump Shooting, a Video Emerges of Kamala Making a Sick Joke

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As if Kamala's cackling wasn't bad enough on its own, her 'jokes' are even worse. Today, 'Trump War Room' dug up an appearance on the 'Ellen' show and Kamala and Ellen has an interesting exchange.

Advertisement

Apparently, joking about dead Republicans is hysterical 

Karma did her work there.

It's so bad.

The internet is forever.

Kamala should know better.

Recommended

REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Particularly when the joke was so not funny.

Only Republicans apparently need to watch the rhetoric. Democrats can say whatever they want.

Of course she likely didn't mean it, but the problem is, Trump would never be given that benefit of the doubt and some people take jokes seriously.

They are both desperate for power at any cost.

Advertisement

Kamala should really apologize for this joke way back when.

She is indeed the Cackling Coward Kamala.

Exactly! It's time for Democrats to tone down the rhetoric.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP ELLEN DEGENERES KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials)
Sam J.
This One Unbelievable Election Factoid Says it All About This Crazy Election
justmindy
Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten by Reality
Amy Curtis
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a Fed Trap
Amy Curtis
Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST Violent, Anti-Trump Rhetoric from Democrats
Sam J.
It's Not Just Springfield: ALARMING List of Problems Caused by Illegal Immigrant Invasion Is EYE OPENING
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials) Sam J.
Advertisement