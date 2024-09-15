In the Wake of Second Attempted Trump Shooting, a Video Emerges of Kamala Making a Sick Joke

As if Kamala's cackling wasn't bad enough on its own, her 'jokes' are even worse. Today, 'Trump War Room' dug up an appearance on the 'Ellen' show and Kamala and Ellen has an interesting exchange.

Advertisement

WATCH: Kamala Harris jokes about killing President Trump and Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/nFZP9yfxNU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2020

Apparently, joking about dead Republicans is hysterical

Ellen and Kamala yukking it up while Ellen's staff is working behind the scenes in a toxic work environment. — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) August 13, 2020

Karma did her work there.

That laugh though. Who else had a cackle like that? — deb4liberty (@deb4liberty) August 13, 2020

It's so bad.

Everybody who has stoked hatred of Trump over the years including this cackling creature shares in the blame for this second assassination attempt https://t.co/0laC4UnEyJ — Rowan Dean (@rowandean) September 15, 2024

You're supposed to have forgotten all about that. — Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) September 15, 2024

The internet is forever.

Said the former California PROSECUTOR. — David Alan Coia (@DavidAlanCoia) September 15, 2024

Kamala should know better.

I can’t believe they tried it again. — Kat ♥️ 143 (@KatreniaGruver) September 15, 2024

Wow. That cackle too — Jane Grey (@ladyjane63) September 15, 2024

With that Kamala Cackle straight from the depths of Hell — Mac From MO (@TheMcFromMO) September 15, 2024

Particularly when the joke was so not funny.

As we have been repeatedly told by every pundit, DEI pro and politician on the left- words lead to actions, so we need to watch what we say.

On the other hand, they don't need to, because they're morally superior and are allowed to incite murder of their political opposition. https://t.co/Ty2NGJmnqV — GonadsOfSteel (@GonadsOfSteel) September 15, 2024

Only Republicans apparently need to watch the rhetoric. Democrats can say whatever they want.

I do not like her or her no policy for our country. But I do believe back then she was trying to be funny, which she is not... — Bernard D Bates III (@GrantleesT82326) September 15, 2024

Of course she likely didn't mean it, but the problem is, Trump would never be given that benefit of the doubt and some people take jokes seriously.

She is so appalling and has that same repulsive vibe that Hillary has. — Debi McQuillin (@debimcq_debi) September 15, 2024

They are both desperate for power at any cost.

She is a disgusting and miserable individual. 🤬 — Vickey Ellison (@ellisonteam) September 15, 2024

Advertisement

Demoncrats are the party of evil. — mary (@mary51215670) September 15, 2024

Hey, @VP do you really think you’re that funny? Enter loud cackling laugh here. — Paul Mitchell (@paulmitchell196) September 15, 2024

Kamala should really apologize for this joke way back when.

She can’t even stand on her own 2 feet. Always has to be scripted and have her protective posse to speak for her. Refuse a debate on Fox. Coward — deplorable senior (@PatPatpty) September 15, 2024

She is indeed the Cackling Coward Kamala.

@EdKrassen yeah yeah. Trump needs to tone down the rhetoric. You are supporting a woman who still to this day has never received one vote from the people to be in this race. Haven’t ever heard Trump once say he wants Harris not alive — Beau Knows (@BeauDiggity) September 15, 2024

Exactly! It's time for Democrats to tone down the rhetoric.