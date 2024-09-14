Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y

Christopher Rufo was very frustrated with the 'immigrants eating cats' stories. Half of America is up in arms about it and the other half are calling those people liars and racists. It was out of control. Rufo decided to offer a reward for evidence it was happening. He stipulated it must have happened this past summer. The proof is in.

EXCLUSIVE: We have discovered that migrants are, in fact, eating cats in Ohio. We have verified, with multiple witnesses and visual cross-references, that African migrants in Dayton, the next city over from Springfield, barbecued these cats last summer.https://t.co/8QveTJy4Vp pic.twitter.com/PxuJQ7fJc9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2024

The Left will still come up with a reason to say it isn't true.

President Trump is begging you.

Tomorrow’s NYT headline: How Eating Cats Can Help Fight Climate Change https://t.co/yyni39lOA7 — Storm (@stormrobinson) September 14, 2024

Buckle up!

The corporate media didn't want the rest of America to know this was happening.



Ask yourself "why." https://t.co/Blw4yTmZQG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 14, 2024

This article was written by @stephenstarr



It opens by claiming there's no evidence of cats being eaten in Ohio, and says thinking otherwise is dangerous



They want the truth to be hidden so badly https://t.co/V6cLFO0re1 pic.twitter.com/NmlCVcKxTp — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 14, 2024

They will do their best to discredit this.

1) They aren't eating cats you're racist



2) Someone ate cats but it wasn't migrants, you racist



3) Some migrants were forced to eat cats due to poverty, and your racism



4) It's good the migrants are eating cats



Finally, we are approaching step 4 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 14, 2024

This is going to get really crazy.

The media in 5 minutes:

"But Dayton isn't Springfield!"

"That's racist!"

"Here's why it's a good thing and more people should be doing it." — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) September 14, 2024

Everything the Left doesn't like is racist.

On cue libs will be like::



“That’s Africans in Dayton, not Haitians in Sprringfield!”



Which just proves our point even more.



Immigration is so out if control that people we didn’t even know were here are eating cats!! — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) September 14, 2024

Yes, and they'd be missing the point entirely pic.twitter.com/sDezivSg31 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2024

Crazy cat ladies for Kamala are in quite a quandary. 😂 — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) September 14, 2024

Astounding how much this election has been about cats! — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2024

They are taking over!

The Left is constantly moving the goalposts.