Kamala Harris' 1st Solo Interview Would Have Been Even MORE Cringe If Not...
AP Explains Why Harris Campaign Can Be Proud to Accept Endorsement From Evil...
VIP: A Day in the Life of a Twitchy Freelancer During Campaign Season
Tim Walz Thinks 'Something Doesn't Add Up' About Grocery Prices (Maybe Because He's...
OUCH. Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Puts Gavin Newsom on BLAST Regarding His 'Trump'...
'Brutal'! Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Went Even Worse Than We Predicted
Kopy Kat Kamala Wants to Remove Degree Requirement for Federal Jobs BUT It...
WATCH: Hank Azaria Shows Us How Chief Wiggum Would Respond to Reports of...
If ABC Won't Fact Check Kamala, America's Finest Will (WATCH)
Scott Hayes, Who Allegedly Shot a Pro-Hamass Protester Appears in Court, Gets Decision...
Netherlands Are Fed Up with Open Borders and Want Out of the EU...
J.K. Rowling Shares DAMNING Report on Problems at U.K. Rape Crisis Center Thanks...
'Curious' CNN Consumer Reporter Asks What Happened to the Shoplifting Crisis, Gets ALL...
WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU: Radical Gun Control Group Says Assault Weapons Ban Won't...

There's Trouble in Paradise as 'Team Biden' Complains Kamala Didn't Defend Him at the Debate

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on September 14, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

It appears there may be trouble in paradise. To be clear, Joe Biden has no idea what is going on so it's not likely he is the one upset. In reality, fake Dr. Jill is the one angry as well as some of their most loyal staff. Joe is just mad he isn't at the beach this weekend to play with his sand toys and look for shells.

Advertisement

Kamala had speeches memorized. She is not able to pivot on a moment's notice and defend Lying Joe Biden. She was doing well to even get out sentences that weren't rambling and incoherent.

Their boss was ousted in a coup. They're mad.

Anonymous sources can only be used against Republicans, thank you so much. Any claims about a Democratic administration must have 2-3 primary sources on record and a Works Cited page.

Recommended

Kamala Harris' 1st Solo Interview Would Have Been Even MORE Cringe If Not for Some Editing
Doug P.
Advertisement

How quickly the love for Uncle Joe died.

Agreed. It's time they get things ready for the Trump administration to come in and fix things. Again.

That's why it is so important to vote for Donald Trump! Endorsed.

Excuse you! Joe Biden is still very much still slobbering and drooling.

Exactly! Melania will be correcting all of Jill's atrocious decorating choices.

Advertisement

Oh, please. No one is actually excited about Kamala. It was the candidate they were left with when Joe could barely talk at the debate. The fake 'JOY' and 'excitement' for Kamala is such a joke. That might fool some dumb Democrats, but no sane person thinks Kamala is a good candidate.

Tags: DEBATE DEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Harris' 1st Solo Interview Would Have Been Even MORE Cringe If Not for Some Editing
Doug P.
OUCH. Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Puts Gavin Newsom on BLAST Regarding His 'Trump' Crime Post
ArtistAngie
'Brutal'! Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Went Even Worse Than We Predicted
Doug P.
WATCH: Hank Azaria Shows Us How Chief Wiggum Would Respond to Reports of People Eating Cats and Dogs
Aaron Walker
J.K. Rowling Shares DAMNING Report on Problems at U.K. Rape Crisis Center Thanks to (Now Fired) Trans CEO
Amy Curtis
AP Explains Why Harris Campaign Can Be Proud to Accept Endorsement From Evil Warmonger Dick Cheney
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Harris' 1st Solo Interview Would Have Been Even MORE Cringe If Not for Some Editing Doug P.
Advertisement