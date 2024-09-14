There's Trouble in Paradise as 'Team Biden' Complains Kamala Didn't Defend Him at the Debate

It appears there may be trouble in paradise. To be clear, Joe Biden has no idea what is going on so it's not likely he is the one upset. In reality, fake Dr. Jill is the one angry as well as some of their most loyal staff. Joe is just mad he isn't at the beach this weekend to play with his sand toys and look for shells.

Some White House officials also disappointed that Harris did not stand up for Biden during the debate, a former Biden White House official tells me. Many felt Harris missed opportunities acknowledge that Biden deserves thanks for his service, according to the source. — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) September 14, 2024

Kamala had speeches memorized. She is not able to pivot on a moment's notice and defend Lying Joe Biden. She was doing well to even get out sentences that weren't rambling and incoherent.

Jeff Zeints needs to fire immediately any and all whiny crybabies that are still working in the Administration. https://t.co/PZdudauHU0 — Kenneth Deuel (@KenDeuel) September 14, 2024

Their boss was ousted in a coup. They're mad.

I’ll never understand journos who allow sources to bitch and complain about petty squabbles anonymously. Yes bring all the petty you want, but no name? No story. https://t.co/Va6efadbAQ — Adam Wise (@adamwwise) September 14, 2024

Anonymous sources can only be used against Republicans, thank you so much. Any claims about a Democratic administration must have 2-3 primary sources on record and a Works Cited page.

My god I hate the Biden people so much. https://t.co/S7vP64yRmt — William (@WEGreen27) September 14, 2024

How quickly the love for Uncle Joe died.

Why do these people matter exactly? You should be packing your bags. https://t.co/LgFXUMJ4vr — Darrell Owens (@IDoTheThinking) September 14, 2024

Agreed. It's time they get things ready for the Trump administration to come in and fix things. Again.

I love Joe Biden. Harris gave Joe his due at the DNC & at first joint campaign appearance. These people need to get over themselves! We have a country to save. https://t.co/rlJRkJGztV — Allicat (@allicat1214) September 14, 2024

That's why it is so important to vote for Donald Trump! Endorsed.

Yeah Biden got his outpouring of slobbery.



It’s time to move on. https://t.co/A7HzdFqeWI — THEE liberal_hack 🌐 🥥 🌴 (@neoliberal_hack) September 14, 2024

Excuse you! Joe Biden is still very much still slobbering and drooling.

Tell Jill Biden she should concentrate on hiring movers. https://t.co/An9XXOMmbk — James Wigderson (@jwigderson) September 14, 2024

Exactly! Melania will be correcting all of Jill's atrocious decorating choices.

This is getting a lot of play & while I don’t doubt that at least 2 ppl among the 100s and 100s who are “White House officials” might have whined to a former colleague, this ain’t the vibe of the WH right now. People aren’t griping, they’re doing their jobs & excited for Harris. https://t.co/itA0o7YQ7A — Dan Baer (@danbbaer) September 14, 2024

Oh, please. No one is actually excited about Kamala. It was the candidate they were left with when Joe could barely talk at the debate. The fake 'JOY' and 'excitement' for Kamala is such a joke. That might fool some dumb Democrats, but no sane person thinks Kamala is a good candidate.