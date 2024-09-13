Scott Hayes, Who Allegedly Shot a Pro-Hamass Protester Appears in Court, Gets Decision...
An Officer and a Gentleman: Deon Joseph

Netherlands Are Fed Up with Open Borders and Want Out of the EU Migration Agreement

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on September 13, 2024
Meme

Corporate Media in America would have viewers believe the only people opposed to open borders are big, dumb hick supporters of Donald Trump. Apparently, they might just be very wrong.

Obviously. 

In America, we beg our elected officials to protect our borders and they ignore us, too.

There's no evidence they'll be successful as of yet, but they are trying.

So, they are kind of like Democrats who try to artificially force prices down before the election in hopes everyone forgets how bad the economy REALLY is.

Yes, please.

Throw some more money at it. Surely, that will work.

Correct.

Tell your friends to vote. Vote early and help out at the polls on Election Day.

Tags: CITIZENSHIP EUROPE IMMIGRANT IMMIGRATION REFORM

