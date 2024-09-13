Netherlands Are Fed Up with Open Borders and Want Out of the EU Migration Agreement

Corporate Media in America would have viewers believe the only people opposed to open borders are big, dumb hick supporters of Donald Trump. Apparently, they might just be very wrong.

JUST IN - Netherlands to declare state of emergency amid illegal migrant crisis and will ask for opt-out from EU migration policy. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2024

Why? What’s wrong?



Obviously Netherlands is a buncha bigots that hate brown people https://t.co/DK8Kmq9Qz5 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 13, 2024

Obviously.

How weak are European countries? They ask for permission from other countries to protect their own citizens. https://t.co/bV9Ni693Vr — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 13, 2024

In America, we beg our elected officials to protect our borders and they ignore us, too.

If Holland is tapping out, it must be really bad over there https://t.co/jzFDqhSA0H — LAWD DEM RANGS (@InwardTower) September 13, 2024

.@bog_beef Your theory of the Dutch being the first Euro country to reject this and be successful seems to be accurate https://t.co/W4GerCVFb5 — royallprickk (@royallprickk) September 13, 2024

There's no evidence they'll be successful as of yet, but they are trying.

First Germany, now this https://t.co/hFSa4H2kBr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 13, 2024

“Ask for…” That’s the problem with surrendering your sovereignty to a larger group of nations with disparate needs and cultures. — Fred Fredburger (@SpecialMaster45) September 13, 2024

They are only doing this to avoid a wipe out in the elections. After the elections they will go right back to unlimited, unvetted illegal immigration. — 🇺🇸SquidbillyCPO1 ✝️⚓️ ALOHA! HOLA! SHALOM! (@SquidbillyCPO1) September 13, 2024

So, they are kind of like Democrats who try to artificially force prices down before the election in hopes everyone forgets how bad the economy REALLY is.

I hereby declare a state of emergency for the United States. We want to opt out from a Biden or Harris administration and close our borders. — TexasPatriot (@Richard22980) September 13, 2024

Yes, please.

The dominoes are falling, hermana. This is where the fanciful utopian rhetoric meets the real-world downstream consequences of those policies. — PixelPusher (@smontijo02) September 13, 2024

Throw some more money at it. Surely, that will work.

EU: "No, stop being racist! Now arrest all those mean people on the Internet." — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) September 13, 2024

I think the European Union is the biggest mistake. Each country should govern on their own, have their own currency and trade agreements. Sovereignty is of utmost importance. — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) September 13, 2024

Correct.

America need to do this ASAP… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 13, 2024

It’s absurd that there’s an EU migration policy to begin with. If the Netherlands want to close the borders of their own country that’s their right. It’s insane to think otherwise. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) September 13, 2024

Trump NEEDS to win or we’re DOOMED !! — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) September 13, 2024

Tell your friends to vote. Vote early and help out at the polls on Election Day.