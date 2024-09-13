Kamala FINALLY Agrees to Another Taped Interview and She's Clearly a Big Chicken

If this is what Kamala means by 'some television interviews', she sure is taking her time getting started.

Inbox: Kamala Harris is sitting for a solo TV interview but keeping it to local news.



She’s participating in a taped interview with Brian Taff for Action News 6 ABC, a local station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The interview will air on the station's 6pm broadcast. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 13, 2024

Advertisement

It sounds like she should be running for Mayor or County Commission if this is all she is up for.

Excellent. National media is cooked — local reporter will asks questions that are actually relevant. — Limit_Financial 🇺🇲🥥🌴 (@Limit_Financial) September 13, 2024

Harris is making sure her interview is in a very 'blue' area of the country for a reason.

@abcnews You dont say, that seems so .... brave of her. — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) September 13, 2024

Be prepared with your Pre-recorded fact checker. https://t.co/B52BUhEcwt — Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) September 13, 2024

They'll likely all be softball questions. Don't get it twisted.

Coward — Jonathan J⃝ (@magicwhiptx) September 13, 2024

Perfect strategy.



Sticks it to the NYT trolls and defuses the trolling "she won't do interviews" narrative. — Michael Rosenberg (@MJRosenbergDad) September 13, 2024

It's so funny to watch Democrats pretend like Kamala doesn't have all of corporate media in her pocket.

Kamala Harris did a solo interview with a local news station like Trump (who hasn't done a solo TV interview with ABC/CBS/NBC/CNN for a long time) & many other candidates have. https://t.co/OjtSMqMJj8 — Steve Rhodes (@tigerbeat) September 13, 2024

Oh, please! Donald Trump will do any interview at any time. He will stop and talk with the Press for hours off the cuff. Get real!

Taped. Local. Obviously approved the interviewer and likely the questions as well. Her team makes her look bad based on their actions. It's reminding people of how President Biden has been "handled" the last 3.5 years. — BetaTesting (@downsjm) September 13, 2024

It's obvious she has to be handled. She can't cut it without notes and friendly reporters.

I bet it will be riveting, and she'll answer all the questions she didn't answer in the debate. Can't wait to hear what she really stands for. — dede (@dede96686545296) September 13, 2024

Heh. Don't hold your breath because you'll probably turn blue.

local journalists ask infinitely more interesting and relevant questions (with better follow-up) than the nats — Marc ([email protected]) (@PitHoyaFan88) September 13, 2024

While that's true, Kamala isn't capable of thoughtful answers or follow up.

So tough! — Ben Woods (@BenWoods110686) September 13, 2024

She can definitely handle Putin.

Advertisement

What? The campaign doesn’t have enough juice anymore to intimidate a network? They are reduced to leaning on local news? — Daniel 🇺🇸 (@TomHillsisyphus) September 13, 2024

Good she should do this everywhere. The more she does it the better she will get. — Cathryn Lopez (@CathrynLopezRE) September 13, 2024

She has less than 60 days. It's not possible for her to get much better.

She must be doing terribly in the polls — Saas (@dari1063) September 13, 2024

Let's hope so.