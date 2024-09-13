Friendships Across the Political Aisle Work When You're Not an Insufferable, Partisan Medi...
Kamala FINALLY Agrees to Another Taped Interview and She's Clearly a Big Chicken

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If this is what Kamala means by 'some television interviews', she sure is taking her time getting started.

It sounds like she should be running for Mayor or County Commission if this is all she is up for.

Harris is making sure her interview is in a very 'blue' area of the country for a reason. 

They'll likely all be softball questions. Don't get it twisted.

It's so funny to watch Democrats pretend like Kamala doesn't have all of corporate media in her pocket.

Oh, please! Donald Trump will do any interview at any time. He will stop and talk with the Press for hours off the cuff. Get real!

It's obvious she has to be handled. She can't cut it without notes and friendly reporters.

Heh. Don't hold your breath because you'll probably turn blue.

While that's true, Kamala isn't capable of thoughtful answers or follow up.

She can definitely handle Putin.

She has less than 60 days. It's not possible for her to get much better.

Let's hope so.

Tags: DEMOCRAT INTERVIEW JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS NEW AMSTERDAM

