Justin Timberlake May Not Have Worn His 'Suit and Tie' ... But He Remembered His Pearls

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

Justin Timberlake went to court and plead guilty today, but that was the least interesting thing about him.

He’s bringing sorry back. 

Justin Timberlake issued a groveling, court-ordered apology Friday for getting behind the wheel after downing drinks in the Hamptons.

“This is a mistake that I made but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake,” said the former boy band heartthrob — who was ordered to deliver the public statement as part of a plea deal to a lesser violation in the case. 

“Even one drink — don’t get behind the wheel of the car.”

The “SexyBack” singer talked after pleading guilty in a Sag Harbor courtroom Friday to driving while alcohol impaired, which was a  lesser charge than the DWI count he faced.

The deal with prosecutors orignially only involved him making his public apology, but Justice Carl Irace said that was not enough and decided on his own to also sentence Timberlake to 25 to 40 hours of community service.

Now we have that out of the way, let's visit the real pressing issues.

Maybe they belong to his long lost Grammy and he wore them for good luck.

Stunning!

The pertinent question is are they real or fake pearls?

He's a good dancer, but he has nothing on the steppers of AKA.

This is a no judgement zone.

Clearly using the term 'guy' loosely.

The Earth is healing itself.

Hopefully, this isn't becoming a trend.

Maybe he was dressing up his outfit by accessorizing.

Hopefully, he's been shamed enough and he will call an Uber next time.

Tags: ALCOHOL DRUNK DUI JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE POLICE

