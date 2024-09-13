Justin Timberlake May Not Have Worn His 'Suit and Tie' ... But He Remembered His Pearls

Justin Timberlake went to court and plead guilty today, but that was the least interesting thing about him.

He’s bringing sorry back.

Justin Timberlake issued a groveling, court-ordered apology Friday for getting behind the wheel after downing drinks in the Hamptons.

“This is a mistake that I made but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake,” said the former boy band heartthrob — who was ordered to deliver the public statement as part of a plea deal to a lesser violation in the case.

“Even one drink — don’t get behind the wheel of the car.”

The “SexyBack” singer talked after pleading guilty in a Sag Harbor courtroom Friday to driving while alcohol impaired, which was a lesser charge than the DWI count he faced.

The deal with prosecutors orignially only involved him making his public apology, but Justice Carl Irace said that was not enough and decided on his own to also sentence Timberlake to 25 to 40 hours of community service.