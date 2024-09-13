Justin Timberlake May Not Have Worn His 'Suit and Tie' ... But He Remembered His Pearls

Justin Timberlake went to court and plead guilty today, but that was the least interesting thing about him.
Justin Timberlake apologizes outside courthouse after taking plea deal in drunk driving case: ‘This is a mistake’ https://t.co/zXIf98T4xn pic.twitter.com/htNDdnc80N— New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2024
He’s bringing sorry back.
Justin Timberlake issued a groveling, court-ordered apology Friday for getting behind the wheel after downing drinks in the Hamptons.
“This is a mistake that I made but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake,” said the former boy band heartthrob — who was ordered to deliver the public statement as part of a plea deal to a lesser violation in the case.
“Even one drink — don’t get behind the wheel of the car.”
The “SexyBack” singer talked after pleading guilty in a Sag Harbor courtroom Friday to driving while alcohol impaired, which was a lesser charge than the DWI count he faced.
The deal with prosecutors orignially only involved him making his public apology, but Justice Carl Irace said that was not enough and decided on his own to also sentence Timberlake to 25 to 40 hours of community service.
Now we have that out of the way, let's visit the real pressing issues.
Why is he wearing pearls https://t.co/aveCgxQaYI— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 13, 2024
Maybe they belong to his long lost Grammy and he wore them for good luck.
Part of the plea deal, kinda like losing a bet.— Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) September 13, 2024
Because he thinks they bring out his eyes.— Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 13, 2024
Stunning!
Just guessing, but... pic.twitter.com/euQmqJycYZ— J A Fuller (@hanginout55) September 13, 2024
The pertinent question is are they real or fake pearls?
Maybe he was in Kamala’s sorority also…— 🇺🇸 (@BosunPipe) September 13, 2024
He's a good dancer, but he has nothing on the steppers of AKA.
They say prison changes a man— FDO Industries (@FDholsters) September 13, 2024
This is a no judgement zone.
Must be a new rich beta-guy thing.— Beth (@Jax_B_) September 13, 2024
Clearly using the term 'guy' loosely.
Average celebrity behavior— Shadz (@Shadzey1) September 13, 2024
I just saw that picture of Dave Bautista going around and he’s wearing pearls. Is that supposed to be the new cool thing? I’ll pass. pic.twitter.com/IOkL9HiA4v— Winston (@frank_talon) September 13, 2024
He doesn’t want to waste hardened oyster poop?— Michael James (@MichaelPlaysGit) September 13, 2024
The Earth is healing itself.
David Bautista was wearing them the other day. Maybe that's the new gold-chain? https://t.co/dHA7iRHkCR— Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) September 13, 2024
Hopefully, this isn't becoming a trend.
😳— Karen 💖 (@i_sing_my_heart) September 13, 2024
Maybe he's going to try to copy Harry Styles' wardrobe because, you know, imitation years later is sooooo innovative. 🙄
Okay, the pearls are very strange! https://t.co/WOKkHuKcpB— Diana L.Taub, SWBRO Pres & Precinct Committeewoman (@DianaLTaub) September 13, 2024
He couldn’t bother to put on a suit?— Marie Esch-Radtke (@MERTeague) September 13, 2024
I’m pretty sure he owns a collection. https://t.co/4e6DuL0svC
Maybe he was dressing up his outfit by accessorizing.
Humiliation ritual? https://t.co/MryAu26foi— Christa (@mschrisnicole01) September 13, 2024
Hopefully, he's been shamed enough and he will call an Uber next time.
